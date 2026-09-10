Creative approval is fairly simple when an agency has a few active projects and one main contact on the client side. The designer sends the work, the client comments on it, and everyone usually knows which file is current. There are usually a few changes, but the history of the project is still easy to follow.

More client work changes that quickly. Several people start reviewing the same campaign, feedback arrives in different places, and new versions appear before every comment on the previous version has been resolved. The creative team spends more time checking what was approved and who asked for a change.

The problem gets worse because approval is often treated as the last small step before delivery. In reality, it takes time and requires a clear process of its own.

Why approvals get harder as the workload grows

A growing creative team produces more than a larger number of files. It also creates more decisions for clients to make.

Small campaigns might consist of one main visual and a few resized versions. A larger campaign has different images for paid media, social posts, email, and landing pages. Some clients also need versions for different markets or customer groups. Each variation creates another opportunity for somebody to comment, ask for an alternative, or refer back to something that was shown earlier.

The number of reviewers usually grows as well. As the work expands, that marketing manager starts involving a brand manager or someone responsible for a particular market. Those people have valid reasons for joining the review, but they do not always enter the process at the same time.

This is often how an old decision gets reopened. A new reviewer sees the campaign after the image selection has already finished and asks why another photograph was not chosen. The creative team then has to decide whether the previous approval still stands.

Feedback becomes difficult to follow when it is spread around

Email works well for simple approval requests. It becomes harder to use when a campaign produces several versions over a few weeks.

One person comments on the PDF that was sent on Monday. Another replies to the email with notes about Tuesday’s version. A screenshot from the campaign appears in a chat conversation with another comment attached to it. By the end of the week, the agency has plenty of feedback, but some of it belongs to files that are no longer current.

Image-heavy projects are especially vulnerable to this problem because reviewers often need to refer to a particular photograph or part of an image. A comment such as “use the second one” only makes sense while everybody is looking at the same selection.

For this type of work, shared review galleries keep the files and the review in the same place. PicDrop lets clients work through image selections and leave feedback on the photographs they are reviewing. That reduces the need to identify files through screenshots, attachment names, or long email threads.

The same principle applies to marketing campaigns, where customer feedback and reviews can inform decisions about which messages, offers, or creative approaches to continue. Bookeo, for example, provides tools to collect customer reviews and feedback and decide which reviews to publish, making feedback part of the broader marketing workflow.

The same idea applies to other creative work. Feedback is easier to use when it stays connected to the version that the reviewer actually saw.

The person commenting is not always the person approving

Another common problem appears when several client stakeholders are involved, but their roles have never been explained to the agency.

A regional manager might spot something that needs to change for a local market. Someone from legal reviews a claim. The marketing lead has the responsibility for the final campaign. All of them need access to the creative, but that does not mean every comment carries the same type of approval.

If this is not clear, the agency ends up interpreting the client’s internal decision-making. One stakeholder asks for a new headline while another prefers the existing version. The designer waits, or the account manager starts another email thread to find out which instruction to follow.

It is much easier when the client has one person responsible for returning the final decision. Other reviewers still contribute, but disagreements are resolved before the instruction comes back to the creative team.

Agencies need the same discipline internally. A designer and account manager should avoid sending separate interpretations of the same client request into production.

Version confusion creates extra work

Creative files change quickly during an active campaign. During an active day, a designer makes a copy change in the morning, replaces an image later, and sends another version after the client notices a pricing error.

Problems start when older versions remain in circulation. Someone opens an earlier attachment and leaves a new comment on it. Another reviewer forwards a screenshot without saying which version it came from. The creative team now has to compare the feedback with the current file before making any changes.

Clear file names help, but naming alone does not solve the problem. The team also needs one obvious place where reviewers can find the current version.

This becomes more important when several people work on the same account. The designer who created the first version may not be the person handling the next round. If the new designer has to search through messages to reconstruct the history, the approval process has already created unnecessary production work.

A revision round needs a beginning and an end

Many agency agreements include a fixed number of revision rounds. The wording sounds simple until several people start leaving comments at different times.

Suppose the client receives a campaign on Monday. The marketing manager replies that afternoon, another reviewer sends comments on Tuesday, and a third person changes one of the earlier requests on Wednesday. The agency now has to decide whether this was one round of feedback or several separate rounds.

A review cycle is easier to understand when the client collects the comments before sending them back. The agency presents the work, the reviewers discuss it, and one consolidated response returns to the creative team. Once those changes are completed, the next version begins another review cycle.

Corrections are separate from changes in direction. If the agency missed something in the agreed brief, correcting it is part of doing the original work properly. If the client changes the selected concept after production has started, that has a different effect on the project.

Clear revision boundaries make those conversations much easier because both sides can see where the additional work came from.

Client review time has to be part of the schedule

Agencies usually estimate production time carefully. Design gets a certain number of days, retouching has its deadline, and the campaign has a launch date. Client review is sometimes squeezed into the gaps between those dates.

That works poorly when several people need to approve the work. A request sent late in the afternoon may need to reach a marketing manager and another stakeholder before the agency receives an answer.

The review request should therefore include a realistic deadline. It also helps to explain what happens if the response arrives later. If approval is needed by Thursday to keep a Monday launch, the client should know that before Thursday afternoon.

Silence creates its own problem if nobody knows what it means. Unless both sides have already agreed that a lack of response counts as approval, the project remains waiting for a decision. It is safer to move the schedule than to publish creative that nobody clearly approved.

Old decisions sometimes come back

Not every delay appears as a long approval time. Some of the worst delays happen when work that was already approved comes back into discussion.

An image is selected, retouched, and placed into the campaign. During the final review, another stakeholder asks to replace it. The selection itself could have taken only a few hours, yet reopening it now affects work that happened afterwards.

When this happens regularly, it is worth checking what reviewers saw during the earlier stage. Perhaps the client selected the photograph before seeing how it would be cropped in the actual layout. Showing a realistic crop earlier may prevent the same issue on the next project.

Copy often behaves in a similar way. Text that looked fine in a document sometimes feels too long once it appears inside the design. Bringing copywriting and UX writing into the page-production workflow lets the client review important copy in context earlier, which often produces better feedback before final approval.

Keep a simple record of the decisions

A complicated approval archive is unnecessary for most campaigns. They do need enough information to understand what happened without relying on somebody’s memory.

The current version has to be easy to identify. The team should also know whether it is still being reviewed or has been approved, and important client comments should remain attached to the correct work.

This becomes useful when somebody joins the project halfway through. Instead of asking which image the client chose or whether the headline was already approved, the new person has a record to check.

It also helps months later when the client wants to reuse an old campaign. The agency can see what was finally accepted and start from the right material.

Fix the part of approval that is actually causing the delay

Creative approval does not become faster simply because another stage is added to the process. Sometimes the problem is that clients respond slowly. On another account, the client replies quickly, but the feedback arrives through several channels and takes hours to sort out. On a third project, nobody knows who has final approval, so the work keeps slowing down.

Looking at one completed project usually shows where the time went. Check when the work was sent, when feedback arrived, and when production restarted. The gaps are often easier to understand when viewed against the actual files and decisions.

A growing creative team will always have more work moving through review. The approval process has to remain simple enough that everyone still knows what they are reviewing, which version is current, and whose decision moves the work forward.