Choosing an office is about more than location, floor space and rental costs. The building itself can influence a company’s environmental footprint, employees’ everyday experience and long-term operational priorities. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important part of corporate decision-making, environmental certifications offer a useful way to understand how a property performs. For tenants, a BREEAM-certified office building can provide a clearer picture of its environmental credentials and help align workplace decisions with wider business objectives.

What does a BREEAM certification mean?

BREEAM, short for Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method, is an internationally recognised framework for assessing the sustainability performance of buildings. Rather than focusing on a single feature, it considers a range of environmental factors to provide a broader view of a property’s performance. The assessment covers areas such as energy use, water consumption, resource management, pollution, transport, health and wellbeing, and the building’s wider environmental impact.

For existing commercial properties, BREEAM In-Use is particularly relevant. It is designed to assess buildings that are already in operation, helping owners understand and demonstrate their performance in practice rather than relying solely on design intentions.

For companies looking for office space, sustainability certifications can be a useful factor in comparing properties. It offers an externally assessed reference point that complements information about location, facilities, lease conditions and technical specifications.

The West End Business Center in Budapest received a BREEAM In-Use “Very Good” rating in August 2025. This result gives prospective tenants a concrete point of reference when considering the building’s environmental credentials.

Supporting corporate sustainability goals

Many organisations have environmental commitments that influence procurement, property decisions and internal reporting. Choosing an office in a certified building can support these wider objectives by making sustainability a consideration in the workplace itself.

A certification does not mean that a tenant automatically meets its own environmental targets. Nevertheless, it can contribute to a more informed property decision and provide relevant evidence when a company evaluates the sustainability characteristics of its premises. This can be especially useful for businesses that consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as part of their corporate strategy.

Supporting a comfortable working environment

Sustainability also has a human dimension. Indoor environmental quality, including ventilation, thermal comfort, lighting and acoustics, can influence how people experience a workplace throughout the day. The relevance of individual factors depends on the property and the scope of its assessment. Tenants should therefore consider certification alongside the building’s actual facilities and technical specifications. At WEBC, features listed on the building’s official website include fresh-air supply, openable windows, sun blinds and sound- and heat-insulating windows and doors.

A more informed approach to office selection

Office decisions often involve balancing several priorities: accessibility, flexibility, employee needs, technical infrastructure and cost. Sustainability certification adds another useful dimension to this process.

For example, a well-connected building may help employees and visitors reach the workplace using public transport, cycling or other alternatives to driving. WEBC is located on Váci út in Budapest’s District XIII, with nearby connections including the M3 metro line and tram services. The building also provides bicycle storage and electric vehicle charging facilities, supporting different commuting preferences.

Why certification is part of the bigger picture

A BREEAM rating is best understood as one element of a broader evaluation, rather than a complete verdict on a property. Tenants still need to consider lease terms, available floor space, accessibility, building maintenance, indoor comfort and the facilities required for their teams. Nevertheless, the certification can make sustainability considerations more tangible. It provides a recognised framework for evaluating environmental performance and can help businesses move beyond general claims towards more specific questions about how a building operates.

As companies increasingly consider the long-term implications of their workplace choices, certified office buildings offer a useful starting point for these discussions. The West End Business Center’s BREEAM In-Use “Very Good” certification is one example of how environmental performance can form part of an office building’s wider offer. By considering the certification alongside location, infrastructure and tenant needs, businesses can make more informed decisions about where they work today and how their premises support their goals for the future.