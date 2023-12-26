Which Online Slots Today Have the Biggest Progressive Jackpots?

More people than ever play progressive jackpot slot machines at online casinos, and the more people that play, the bigger the jackpots become.

Each time someone spends money by tapping or clicking the spin button of a progressive jackpot slot, a small percentage of that stake is added to each progressive jackpot available in that game (some slots have up to four or five individual progressive jackpots), which is why you can always see the jackpots climbing in real time when you play these games.

Let’s dive straight in to discover the names of some of the world’s most famous online slots with the biggest progressive jackpots you can play right now from your smartphone, desktop computer, laptop, or tablet device.

Which online slots have the biggest progressive jackpots?

Since online casinos first started popping up in the mid-1990s, the most famous progressive jackpot slots that always seem to have the biggest progressive jackpots are the Mega Moolah slots from a company called Microgaming, which Games Global acquired in May 2022.

Originally, there was just one Mega Moolah slot – the iconic African Wildlife-themed slot, which has created more multimillionaires than any other progressive jackpot slot.

Today, over ten online slot machines are connected to the Mega Moolah progressive jackpot, and they are all brought to you by Games Global.

The jackpot in these games is currently worth around £13,231,694. It can climb to no fixed amount before being won, and it can drop on any lucky spin in any of the following Mega Moolah slots:

Mega Moolah by Games Global Mega Moolah Lucky Bells by Gold Coin Studios Mega Moolah The Witch’s Moon by Aurum Signature Studios Jungle Mega Moolah by Games Global Paddy’s Pot mega Moolah by Just for the Win Studios Juicy Joker Mega Moolah by Just for the Win Studios Starlite Fruits Mega Moolah by Neon Valley Studios Fortunium Gold mega Moolah by Stormcraft Studios Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah by Triple Edge Studios Thunderstruck II Mega Moolah by Games Global

Other Mega Moolah slots you can find in the 32red slots section include Immortal Romance Mega Moolah by Games Global, Atlantean Treasures Mega Moolah by Neon Valley Studios, Mega Moolah Megaways by Triple Edge Studios, and Book of Mega Moolah by Games Global.

That’s not forgetting Book of Goddess Mega Moolah by Games Global and Mega Moolah Isis, which is also by Games Global.

Are there any bigger jackpots than the Mega Moolah ‘MEGA’ Jackpot?

Yes. A new series of progressive jackpot slots, also from Games Global, called the WowPot progressive jackpot slots, have overtaken the Mega Moolah slots in terms of the average jackpot size.

The WowPot Jackpot (the largest of four jackpots you can play to win in any of the 10+ WowPot progressive jackpot slots) recently climbed to more than a staggering £42+ million and has already climbed back up to £8,854,442.

In this series, you can find games like Wolf Blaze Megaways, Ancient Fortunes Poseidon Megaways, Sherlock & Moriarty, and Queen of Alexandria. Others include 9 Blazing Diamonds, Cash ‘N Riches Megaways, Book of Atem, and Sisters of OZ.

Which other famous progressive jackpot slots are commonly found at online casinos?

Other famous jackpot slots to keep an eye out for are Blueprint Gaming’s Jackpot King slots, NetEnt’s Mega Fortune slot, and Red Tiger Gaming’s Daily Jackpots slots.

Final note

Online slot machine progressive jackpots can drop randomly, meaning you never know when they will be awarded. They can climb for months, or in some cases, years, before one lucky player lands the jackpot.

When a progressive jackpot is won, instead of going all the way back to zero and starting from scratch, it usually resets to what is referred to as the seed amount.

For example, in the WowPot Jackpot slots, the seed amount for the WowPot Jackpot is $/€/£2,000,000, meaning it will never, ever, fall below this amount, and in the Megha Moolah jackpot slots, it’s $/€/£1,000,000.

The important thing to remember when playing progressive jackpot slots is to gamble responsibly, never chase your losses, and take advantage of the safer gambling tools.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



