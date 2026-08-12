By Lars Holdgaard, Founder of Debitura

A disciplined escalation path helps finance leaders protect cash, preserve customer relationships and avoid losing leverage when Swiss invoices remain unpaid.

An overdue invoice from a Swiss customer rarely looks serious on day one. The account may have a good history, the explanation may sound plausible, and the commercial team may expect payment next week. Yet an unstructured delay can reduce the creditor’s room to manoeuvre. Evidence may become harder to assemble, ownership may blur, and later decisions may have to be made under greater pressure.

For a CFO, the objective is not to escalate every late payment aggressively. It is to create a measured path that preserves the customer relationship while protecting the company’s position. Switzerland rewards preparation: the formal system is accessible, but a debtor can interrupt the process quickly by objecting. The quality of the contract, invoice trail and internal decision record therefore matters long before a court is involved.

Why is a Swiss late payment a management issue?

Cross-border receivables sit at the intersection of sales, finance, legal and operations. That makes them vulnerable to diffusion of responsibility. Sales may keep negotiating informally, finance may continue sending automated reminders, and legal may not see the file until the debtor disputes it. Each function is acting rationally, but the company has no single recovery strategy.

The first management task is to classify the delay. Is it an administrative problem, a genuine dispute, a short-term liquidity issue or a sign of insolvency? The answer determines the tone and pace of the response. A missing purchase-order reference calls for correction; a dispute requires a documented commercial position; repeated promises without payment call for a firm deadline.

Finance leaders should also assess concentration and precedent. A modest invoice may be immaterial in isolation but important if the same customer has several open items, or if the handling sets a pattern for a larger account. The recovery plan should therefore be based on total exposure, age, evidence quality and strategic value, not simply the balance on one invoice.

What should happen before formal enforcement?

A useful early response is precise rather than dramatic. Confirm that the invoice reached the correct legal entity and contact, that the goods or services were accepted, and that the payment terms are clear. Assemble the contract, order confirmation, delivery evidence, invoice, account statement and relevant correspondence in one file. If the customer alleges a defect or set-off, capture the exact claim and the company’s response.

Then move from open-ended reminders to a controlled sequence. A final written demand should identify the debt, state what remains unpaid, set a specific deadline and explain the next step if payment is not received. Someone with authority should own the file, approve concessions and record every promise. That avoids the common situation in which one team grants time while another threatens escalation.

This is also the point to decide whether Swiss legal or collections advice is proportionate. Local input may clarify language, procedure and whether a negotiated resolution remains realistic before formal action. That assessment should be led by the facts of the claim, because the appropriate route for cross-border debt recovery in Switzerland depends on the debtor entity, dispute status, evidence and amount at risk.

How does Swiss enforcement change the decision tree?

The Swiss Confederation’s official SME portal explains that debt enforcement starts when the creditor submits a request to the debt enforcement office where the debtor is domiciled or the company is registered. The office then sends the debtor an order to pay. The opening administrative step does not by itself settle whether the underlying claim is valid.

The same official guidance states that a debtor may contest the order within ten days, suspending the process, and that the creditor must then decide whether to seek removal of the objection and prove the claim. That is why documentation and economics should be reviewed before filing, not after. The creditor should have Swiss counsel assess whether any signed acknowledgement, contract or performance record is sufficient for the next procedural step.

For judgments and jurisdiction questions, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice describes the 2007 Lugano Convention as a framework for civil and commercial matters connecting Switzerland, the European Union, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. It has applied to Switzerland since 1 January 2011. It should not be treated as a universal shortcut: the correct forum, contract wording and debtor location still require case-specific advice.

What should a CFO ask before escalating?

A useful escalation decision can be made with five questions.

First, what is the recoverable amount after considering costs, management time and the debtor’s apparent solvency? Second, can the company prove the contract, performance and amount without reconstructing the story from memory? Third, is the claim genuinely disputed, and if so, has the business answered the dispute in writing? Fourth, where are the debtor and relevant assets located? Fifth, what outcome is commercially acceptable: immediate payment, a secured instalment plan or a negotiated settlement?

Those questions can support a decision that is easier to explain to management and repeat across markets. They can also reduce the risk of two expensive extremes: abandoning viable claims because the process feels unfamiliar, or pursuing weak claims because the invoice value looks large.

For companies selling across several countries, the same logic should sit inside a wider European debt collection coverage model. The trigger points can be consistent, such as days overdue, broken promises and dispute status, while the local route, language and enforcement mechanics vary. A common control framework gives the CFO visibility without pretending that every jurisdiction works the same way.

What does a repeatable control look like?

A practical operating model should be simple enough to use. Set named owners for reminder, commercial-resolution and escalation stages. Define the evidence required before a file moves forward. Record deadlines and promises in one place. Require approval for settlements and legal spend. Review older cross-border balances regularly, with explicit decisions rather than passive carry-forward.

Finally, treat each closed case as feedback. Was the original payment term realistic? Did the contract identify the correct entity and governing law? Were delivery and acceptance documented? Did the company wait too long to involve a specialist? These questions turn collections from a reactive back-office task into a working-capital control.

The central lesson is restraint with structure. A Swiss late payment may not require an immediate legal response, but it does require ownership, evidence and a deadline. Establishing that discipline early can help CFOs keep options open and base escalation decisions on economics rather than urgency.

About the Author

Lars Holdgaard is the founder of Debitura and has 10+ years of experience across debt collection, accounts receivable, technology, and startups. Before Debitura, he co-founded and led product and technology work at startups and scaleups, building software for financial administration and receivables management. Lars studied at the IT University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark.

Source note

Swiss process references were checked on 10 August 2026 against the Swiss Confederation SME Portal, “Requesting debt enforcement: An effective way to receive payment”, and the Swiss Federal Office of Justice, “Lugano Convention 2007”. The article is general management guidance, not legal advice.