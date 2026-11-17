Across Europe and Asia, micromobility policy shows why safer streets require infrastructure, workable rules and a realistic transition for riders.

Shared scooters and bikes can help cities solve the last-mile problem, connecting public transport to places that are otherwise inconvenient to reach. But the rules governing micromobility are evolving unevenly.

Some cities are building routes, integrating services and using technology to manage safety risks. Others are restricting where people can ride before viable alternatives are in place.

For governments and mobility businesses, the issue is not whether these services should be regulated, but whether regulation and infrastructure are developing together. Experiences from seven countries show how the sequencing of those decisions can determine whether innovation becomes part of everyday transport — or remains difficult to use.

Making Room for Micromobility

Making room for micromobility can mean defining a legal vehicle category, integrating bike sharing with public transport or building routes before expanding services.

Japan

Japan gave qualifying e-scooters their own legal category in July 2023. It opened qualifying e-scooters to riders aged 16 or over without a licence. The rules combine a 20 km/h road limit with a physically restricted 6 km/h mode on designated pavements, a flashing green indicator, pedestrian priority, number plates and liability insurance.

LUUP’s Tokyo rollout paired wider access with mandatory traffic-rules knowledge tests, age verification and mode changes allowed only while stationary. By October 2024, the operator reported more than 10,000 stations nationwide for its combined bike-and-scooter service. In Kyoto, the operator introduced GPS-controlled stopping in June 2026: scooters entering prohibited sections of the Kamo riverbank receive an audible warning and gradually stop. The function applies only in areas without cars. The example shows how targeted technology can enforce local safety restrictions without limiting access across an entire city.

Japan paired wider access with restrictions that operators can enforce in specific places. That gives cities a way to protect pedestrian spaces while keeping scooters available for everyday trips.

Germany

Berlin regulates shared e-scooters in cooperation with operators, establishing rules for the service while keeping it available to users. Since 2022, companies have needed special permits to provide shared vehicles in public spaces, and since 2024, the number of shared small electric vehicles within the S-Bahn ring has been capped. Operators must remove improperly parked vehicles and comply with designated no-parking zones. Digital fleet data and geofencing are used to monitor compliance and help regulate parking.

At the same time, the city is developing infrastructure and integrating shared mobility into its wider transport network. By the end of 2025, Berlin had established 565 designated parking sites for shared vehicles, 362 of them inside the S-Bahn ring. Jelbi’s mobility hubs bring together different shared transport options and public transport connections, while the Jelbi app allows users to find, book and pay for journeys by public transport, e-scooter and bike. The city also regularly evaluates the results of its approach. According to the Berlin Senate, obstructions and hazards to pedestrians caused by improperly parked rental vehicles have become much less frequent.

Berlin shows how a city can regulate micromobility while keeping e-scooters on its streets. Through technology, cooperation with operators and infrastructure development, the city has established rules for the service and incorporated shared vehicles into the urban mobility network. It measures the impact of those rules and uses the results to adjust its approach.

Turkey

Konya launched shared e-bikes in December 2025 with an initial 250 bicycles and, according to the municipality, 680 km of cycling routes already in place. Residents gained a way to use that network without buying or storing a bicycle. The sequence matters: the rental fleet arrived with an existing place to ride, making earlier infrastructure investment available to more users.

In October 2026, the city added its ABUS navigation app, mapping cycle routes, repair points, shared-bike locations and transfers to the bicycle tram. Riders can prioritise cycle paths and plan around closures. Access to a vehicle is now supported by information about where a journey can continue, where to find repairs and how to transfer to public transport.

Konya offers a model for integrating micromobility with a tram system. By planning cycling routes and tram connections together, the city gave shared e-bikes a role in longer journeys across town.

When Rules Outpace Practical Implementation

Regulation becomes an obstacle when administrative requirements, route restrictions or service bans arrive without a workable way to keep travelling.

Spain

In Spain, a new compulsory insurance framework for personal mobility vehicles was scheduled to take effect in January 2026, but the national registration system needed to implement it was not yet operational. The traffic authority, DGT, postponed enforcement of registration and insurance requirements for the affected category until the system was ready. The register launched at the end of January, enabling owners to register their vehicles and obtain insurance.

The episode was not a ban on scooter journeys. It was an example of how policy timelines and implementation capacity can diverge, creating uncertainty about how residents and operators should comply.

Spain brought enforcement into line with what riders could actually do. Waiting for the registry to open gave affected riders a workable transition and let them keep travelling.

Kazakhstan

From 1 July 2026, Kazakhstan required shared e-scooters to carry registration numbers and introduced compulsory liability insurance for their users. On 25 August, the country banned e-scooters from pavements and pedestrian paths. Riding on the carriageway requires an adult rider with a driving licence and helmet.

The infrastructure had not caught up. In September, the interior minister acknowledged that there were too few cycling routes for riders to comply, putting the national need at more than 2,000 km. Almaty’s October figures recorded 89.8 km of cycling infrastructure. Where a stretch of pavement used to bridge a gap in that network, riders now have to take another route, walk that stretch or change modes.

With fewer off-peak bus departures and packed metro trains, Almaty’s transport network had little room to absorb those trips, adding to a wider transport crisis. The city tightened restrictions before developing enough cycling infrastructure to make compliance practical. As a result, riders lost a transport option without gaining a viable alternative, putting additional pressure on an already strained network.



France

Paris ended shared e-scooter services in September 2023, removing fleets that operators could monitor and manage remotely. Operators had already used geofencing to reduce speeds automatically to 10 km/h in busy pedestrian areas. Private scooters remained legal, subject to a 25 km/h limit and traffic restrictions, but outside these fleet controls.

Although safety concerns continued. In August 2026, the police prefecture required helmets and reflective equipment, citing a worrying rise in serious crashes involving motorised personal mobility devices. The later intervention illustrates why removing rental services and addressing unsafe behaviour are different tasks. Operators can manage some risks through technology and access conditions, while it’s crucial to set traffic rules, educate riders and enforce compliance across all vehicles.

Ending rentals changed the tools Paris could use to manage scooter safety. The measures that followed put more weight on reaching private riders with clear guidance and enforcing the rules on the street.

Belgium

Brussels has announced a ban on shared e-scooters from 2027, citing concerns over accidents, unsafe parking and disruption to other road users. Shared bicycles and e-bikes are set to remain available. Although in 2025, shared scooters carried about 2.4 times as many trips as dockless shared bicycles. Riders may choose the two modes for different journeys, so keeping bicycles available does not ensure an equivalent replacement.

Yet demand for shared scooters has remained substantial. Regional statistics recorded more than 10 million shared-scooter trips in 2025. Usage increased slightly even as the available fleet fell by nearly a third under regulatory caps.

A full ban would remove an established transport option, leaving existing users to find alternatives. Expanding shared cycling may help, but its coverage and availability will determine how effectively it can replace scooter journeys. The effect on congestion and emissions remains uncertain. It will depend on whether current scooter trips shift to bicycles, public transport, walking or cars.

Brussels reduced the fleet while retaining a heavily used service. The ban shifts the challenge to serving those journeys, with dockless bikes currently carrying far fewer trips.

Rules need a workable route

Shared micromobility is already a significant part of urban transport. According to NABSA’s 2025 industry report, shared bikes and scooters accounted for at least 237 million journeys across North America, while 70% of riders reported using these services to connect to public transport.

The experience of these seven countries suggests that effective micromobility regulation depends as much on timing as on the rules themselves.

Protecting pedestrians and holding operators accountable are legitimate priorities. But when infrastructure development lags behind new restrictions, cities risk limiting access to services that could complement public transport.

The test for policymakers is therefore practical: after a new rule takes effect, can residents still make the same journey safely and legally?