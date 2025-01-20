Your air conditioner (AC) can cool your spaces by removing heat and expelling it to the outside, but what if it’s blowing warm air? Well, that can be a sign of a problem.

The air coming out of the vents should be refreshing, not warm. Otherwise, it won’t be able to do its job. What’s the point of having such a system, then?

Besides that, having an AC blowing warm air can suggest that something else is going on behind the scenes. Perhaps a component of your Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system needs repair, or you’re facing a major problem that can lead to a significant monetary loss and simple but timely HVAC tune up service in Los Angeles will save the situation.

So, if your AC unit isn’t blowing refreshing, cool air, you should consider calling experts for air conditioning service. Do you want to know why? Below are the reasons why you may encounter this issue. Check them out!

Why Is Your AC Blowing Warm Air?

First things first, you need to understand the reason behind this problem. If your AC is blowing warm air, chances are the filter is clogged. This is the most common cause.

Unfortunately, clogged air filters aren’t the only thing that can cause this issue. Isn’t your AC turning your home into a cool, comfortable one? This can be caused by the following:

Lower refrigerant levels

Malfunctioning thermostat

Problems with the electrical system that lead to inaccurate temperature control

Dirty or damaged compressor

Faulty or dirty condenser coils

Since these issues may require professional attention, the best thing you can do if you notice your AC is blowing warm air is to call maintenance and repair experts.

Professional contractors can identify and address the problems that may be affecting your AC to restore its cooling capabilities and ensure your spaces are comfortable.

What to Do If Your AC Is Blowing Warm Air

Did you notice your AC is blowing warm air? Don’t panic. This is what you need to do to identify the cause and fix this problem effectively.

Check the Thermostat

You may think this is unnecessary, but it’s always a good idea to double-check. No matter if you’re sure you set the thermostat correctly, go to your AC again and see if this is true.

Maybe you made a mistake or someone else changed it without you realizing it. In this scenario, your AC’s fan may be running but just circulating warm air through your home.

When the thermostat says “on,” that means the fan is pushing air through the ducts and out of the vents, even if the indoor unit isn’t cooling it.

Ideally, the thermostat should be set to “cool” or “auto” so that your AC cools and circulates refreshing air through your spaces.

Determine If Your AC Getting Is Enough Power

Air conditioners use a lot of electricity to keep your home cool. Sometimes, a sudden power fluctuation can trip the circuit breaker that powers your outdoor unit. This can happen even if the power doesn’t completely go out.

If you notice your AC is blowing warm air, take a look at your home’s electrical panel. Did a circuit breaker accidentally flip off? If so, gently switch it back on.

Also, if you recently had your AC serviced, the technician may have temporarily switched off the power to the outdoor unit during their work. It’s possible they forgot to turn it back on.

But don’t worry! You can usually find a small electrical box near your outdoor unit. Check if the switch in this box is in the “on” position. If it’s not, simply switch it on.

Give Your AC Some Breathing Room

Your AC’s outdoor unit, also called the condenser, generates a lot of heat. To work efficiently, it needs plenty of space around it for proper airflow.

Think of it like this: your AC needs to “breathe” just like you do! So, make sure there’s at least one foot of clear space on all sides of the unit.

Also, ensure there’s at least five feet of open space above the unit. This allows the hot air to escape easily.

Finally, keep the area around your AC unit clear of any weeds, shrubs, or other plants. These can block airflow and make your AC work harder than it needs to, which can shorten its lifespan.

Keep Your Air Filter Clean

Air filters are like the lungs of your air conditioner. These components trap dust, pollen, and other particles from the air passing through the system. However, these filters can get dirty quickly, especially if you use your AC frequently or have pets.

A dirty air filter restricts airflow through your system, forcing your AC to work harder to cool your home, which can cause several problems.

First, the airflow over the indoor coil (called the evaporator coil) may be reduced. This can lead to parts of your AC overheating and even cause ice to form on the coil.

When ice forms on the evaporator coil, your AC can’t effectively cool the air, which also puts a strain on the compressor and can potentially lead to overheating and failure.

If you suspect ice has formed on the coil, replace the air filter with a new one. Then, turn on your AC’s fan to help melt the ice while keeping the “cool” setting off.

Once the ice has melted, you can resume normal AC use. However, if ice continues to form on the coil, it’s best to shut off your system and call an HVAC technician.

Professional HVAC contractors can inspect your system for other potential issues.

If These Steps Don’t Work, What Should You Do?

If you’ve tried the troubleshooting steps mentioned above, but your air conditioner is still not cooling properly, it’s time to call in an HVAC professional.

There are a few common reasons why your AC might still be malfunctioning. One possibility is a refrigerant leak, which can significantly impact the system’s cooling performance.

Another potential issue could be a failing fan in the condenser unit, which is responsible for circulating air. Finally, the compressor, a crucial component of your AC system, may need to be replaced.

Final Thoughts: Keep Your AC Blowing Refreshing Air!

Regular HVAC tune-ups are essential for maintaining the efficiency and longevity of your air conditioning system, so proper maintenance should be one of your top priorities.

A well-maintained system is less likely to experience unexpected breakdowns and can help you save on energy costs in the long run.

