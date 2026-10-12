Every major payment processor publishes a list of businesses it won’t support, or will only support on special terms. Most founders read these lists once, if at all, to check they aren’t selling anything illegal. That is a missed opportunity. Read as a strategic document, a restricted list is one of the more honest maps available of where commercial risk sits in the economy, and of which new business models have grown faster than the financial infrastructure around them.

A restricted list is a risk model, not a moral judgement

Processors such as Stripe and PayPal don’t restrict a category because they disapprove of it. They restrict it because the category, taken as a whole, produces chargebacks, regulatory exposure or reputational risk at a rate their standard underwriting model wasn’t built for. An individual business inside that category may be perfectly well run. It still inherits the category’s risk profile.

This matters for strategy because it means the constraint is structural. No amount of good conduct by one company will move a whole category off the list. What a company can control is how it positions itself within that category, and which specialist partners it chooses to work with.

Three patterns that show up repeatedly

Looking across restricted and high-risk categories, three patterns explain most of what ends up on the list.

Value delivered after payment. Subscriptions with long commitment periods, pre-orders, event tickets and prize draws all take money now and deliver something later. The gap between payment and delivery is where disputes happen, and processors price that gap accordingly.

Subscriptions with long commitment periods, pre-orders, event tickets and prize draws all take money now and deliver something later. The gap between payment and delivery is where disputes happen, and processors price that gap accordingly. Regulation that sits close to gambling, finance or health. Categories that touch the edge of a heavily regulated sector carry the risk that a regulator will reclassify them. A processor that underwrites the category today could be facilitating unlicensed activity tomorrow if the rules move.

Categories that touch the edge of a heavily regulated sector carry the risk that a regulator will reclassify them. A processor that underwrites the category today could be facilitating unlicensed activity tomorrow if the rules move. Fast-growing categories with uneven operators. When a new model takes off, the quality of operators varies widely. Processors respond to the worst performers in the category, which means the best ones pay for the behaviour of the rest.

A case in point: UK prize competitions

Online prize competitions in the UK show all three patterns at once. Entrants pay for a ticket and receive value, if they win, after a draw. The legal structure that keeps a competition outside the scope of the Gambling Act 2005 depends on a skill element or a free entry route of equal standing, so the boundary with unlicensed lotteries is close. And the sector grew quickly, attracting operators who ranged from carefully structured businesses to informal giveaways run from a social media account.

The result is predictable. Mainstream processors treat competition ticket sales as restricted activity, and new operators frequently find themselves with a finished website and no way to take payment. The ones that cope well tend to share an approach: they treat merchant approval as a workstream that starts on the same day as the build, with a specialist provider, rather than as an administrative step at the end.

That shift has created a niche for advisers who understand both sides. Specialist builders such as Nera Marketing, which works only on UK competition and raffle platforms, now handle merchant approval alongside the website project itself, because in this sector the two can’t be separated. A platform that is technically finished but can’t take money is not finished.

What leaders in any sector can take from this

The same logic applies well beyond prize draws. Any executive launching a product with a payment model that differs from standard retail should ask a few questions early.

Which category will a processor put us in? Not the one we would choose, but the one an underwriter would choose based on how money moves.

Not the one we would choose, but the one an underwriter would choose based on how money moves. Who are the specialist providers for that category, and what do they need from us? Documentation, compliance evidence and operational controls often have to exist before an application can succeed.

Documentation, compliance evidence and operational controls often have to exist before an application can succeed. What downstream decisions depend on the payment relationship? Advertising eligibility, available payment methods and banking terms often follow from it. A choice made for speed at launch can become the limit on growth a year later.

Advertising eligibility, available payment methods and banking terms often follow from it. A choice made for speed at launch can become the limit on growth a year later. Is our compliance structure built into the product or written into a policy? Processors and regulators increasingly look at how a platform behaves, not what its terms say.

Reading the list as a signal of opportunity

There is a more optimistic reading too. A restricted category is, by definition, one where the standard infrastructure doesn’t serve demand well. That gap is where specialist suppliers emerge, from payment providers to builders to compliance advisers. Companies that learn to work within the constraints, rather than around them, often end up with an advantage over newer entrants who haven’t yet hit the wall.

For founders and boards, the lesson is simple enough. Read the restricted lists before you launch, not after. Where your model appears on one, treat that as information about how your business will be judged, and design your payment, compliance and partner strategy around it from the start.