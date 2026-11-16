Every growing UK online seller eventually faces the same question: run a warehouse yourself or pay a third-party logistics (3PL) provider to do it. Most comparisons stop at “3PLs are flexible, in-house gives control”, which is true but unhelpful. This article is for UK ecommerce operators who want numbers. It prices a realistic in-house operation line by line, explains how 3PL charges work and where they bite, works out the break-even with the arithmetic shown and sets out what you give up either way.

What Does an In-House Warehouse Really Cost?

The cost of running your own warehouse goes well beyond rent. Before comparing quotes from any 3PL UK operator, it helps to build the in-house figure honestly. The example below uses a 5,000 sq ft unit in the Midlands and illustrative assumptions you should replace with your own.

Space. At £10 per sq ft a year, a 5,000 sq ft unit costs about £4,167 a month. CBRE put prime big-box rent in the East Midlands at £10.50 per sq ft in the second quarter of 2026, so this is a reasonable regional figure. Adding 40% for business rates, service charges, insurance and utilities brings space to about £5,833 a month. Supervision. Someone has to run the operation. A supervisor on £35,000 costs about £40,363 a year once employer National Insurance and pension are added, or £3,364 a month. Equipment and software. Racking, packing benches, label printers and a warehouse management system add, say, £1,000 a month. Picking and packing labour. Warehouse staff on the National Living Wage of £12.71 an hour cost about £14.52 an hour once employer National Insurance at 15% above £5,000 and a 3% pension contribution are included. At 15 orders an hour, that is about 97p per order.

That gives fixed costs of roughly £10,197 a month before a single order ships, plus about 97p of labour for every order.

How Do 3PL Costs Work, and Where Do They Bite?

A 3PL turns most of those fixed costs into variable ones. For comparison, assume a pick-and-pack fee of £2.00 per order, storage of £15 per pallet a month for 200 pallets, and a £250 monthly account fee. That gives fixed costs of £3,250 a month plus £2.00 per order.

The headline fee rarely tells the whole story. These charges most often push a 3PL invoice above the quote.

Additional items per order. The first item is usually included; each extra one adds a charge.

Goods-in and receiving. Unloading, counting and putting away inbound stock is often billed per unit, carton or pallet.

Returns processing. Inspecting, grading and restocking returns is usually charged separately.

Special packaging and inserts. Branded boxes, gift wrap and leaflets add cost per order.

Long-term and peak storage. Slow-moving stock and seasonal surges can carry higher storage rates.

Ask every provider for a modelled invoice using your own order profile, not just a rate card, so these charges show up before you sign.

Where Is the Break-Even Point?

With both models priced, the break-even is a simple calculation. In-house costs £10,197 a month plus 97p per order. The 3PL costs £3,250 a month plus £2.00 per order. The difference in fixed costs is £6,947, and the difference in per-order cost is £1.03. Dividing one by the other gives £6,947 ÷ £1.03, or about 6,730 orders a month.

The table below shows the total monthly cost of each model at three realistic volumes.

Orders a month In-house total In-house per order 3PL total 3PL per order 2,000 £12,133 £6.07 £7,250 £3.62 5,000 £15,036 £3.01 £13,250 £2.65 8,000 £17,939 £2.24 £19,250 £2.41

On these assumptions, a 3PL is clearly cheaper at 2,000 orders a month and still cheaper at 5,000. Running your own warehouse only pulls ahead at around 6,700 orders a month and above, and by 8,000 it saves about £1,300 a month.

Three cautions apply. In-house costs rise in steps, so a business that outgrows its 5,000 sq ft unit faces a new lease and higher fixed costs. Postage is excluded here, and 3PLs often secure better carrier rates, which moves the break-even higher. These figures also exclude the one-off costs of setting up a warehouse, such as fit-out, recruitment, and a new IT system.

What Do You Lose Either Way?

Running your own warehouse gives full control over packing standards, stock and the unboxing experience, and keeps operational knowledge inside the business. It also ties you to a lease, makes you responsible for staffing peaks and absences, and leaves you negotiating carrier rates on your own volume alone.

Using a 3PL gives flexibility, peak capacity and shared carrier rates, and frees management time. In return, you have less direct control, depend on the provider’s systems and service levels, and face switching costs if the relationship fails. Neither choice is free of trade-offs; the right one depends on your volume, margins and how much operational control matters to your brand.

FAQ

At what order volume is an in-house warehouse cheaper than a 3PL?

On the illustrative figures above, in-house becomes cheaper at around 6,700 orders a month. Your own break-even depends on rent, wages, productivity and 3PL pricing.

What hidden costs do 3PLs charge?

Common extras include charges for additional items per order, goods-in, returns processing, special packaging and long-term or peak storage.

How much does a warehouse worker cost in the UK in 2026?

At the National Living Wage of £12.71 an hour, a full-time worker costs about £14.52 an hour once employer National Insurance and a 3% pension contribution are added.

Should I include postage when comparing in-house and 3PL costs?

Yes, if you can get comparable quotes. Many 3PLs negotiate lower carrier rates than a single seller, which can make outsourcing cheaper than the warehouse costs alone suggest.