Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot Review + 8 Best Gambling Sites to Play It 🤠

Step into the dusty trails of the Wild West with the Wanted Dead or Wild slot game, where fortune favors the bold and outlaws reign supreme. In this riveting review, I’ll unravel the secrets of this captivating slot, delving deep into its gameplay dynamics and features. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or a newbie to the reels, I’ve scouted the online landscape to bring you the top 8 sites where you can saddle up and stake your claim. So, cowboy hats on, and let’s ride into this exciting showdown!

Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot Overview 🤠

Howdy, gambling enthusiasts! Strap on your spurs and tip your Stetson, as we’re venturing into the untamed frontier of slot lands. Our gold rush destination? Wanted Dead or a Wild!

Developer and their history

Hacksaw Gaming has been stirring the pot since 2018, delivering a blend of iconic, innovative, and oh-so-intriguing slot experiences. Over time, they’ve solidified their rep as one of the industry’s elite creators, blending old-school feels with modern twists.

RTP

Wanted Dead or a Wild boasts an RTP of 94.55%. Now, in layman’s lingo, that’s quite the competitive score. For every $100 you part with, on average, you could expect $94.55 back over time. Of course, Lady Luck is a fickle mistress, so remember, these are just averages!

Volatility level

Here’s where things get a tad spicy. The game’s volatility dances between medium and high. Imagine it like a salsa dip – sometimes mild, sometimes fiery. Essentially, expect a mix of smaller, frequent wins and some potential big gun payouts that might play hard to get.

Bonus features

Duel at Dawn: The VS symbol triggers a duel that turns the reel into a wild multiplier of up to 100x.

Dead Man’s Hand: Collect wilds and multipliers for final intense spins.

The Great Train Robbery: All wilds remain sticky for the duration of the feature.

Max win and records

So, how much gold can you really hoard from this dusty desert? The game boasts a max win of a whopping 10,000x your stake. And what is the biggest win on record? A massive $200,000 from a mere $20 bet.

Desktop VS Mobile slot version

While the desktop version offers an immersive experience with detailed graphics and captivating audio, the mobile version ain’t no slouch. It’s optimized for mobile devices, ensuring smooth gameplay on smaller screens.

Design

Picture an old Western town, tumbleweeds and all. The graphics are sharp, detailed, and honestly, a visual treat. The soundtrack? Think harmonicas, guitars, and the distant neigh of horses, making you feel like Clint Eastwood might just walk past.

8 Best Sites for the Dead or a Wild Slot 🔥

Ever wondered how I managed to pick out the finest saloons, erm, sites to play our beloved Wanted Dead or a Wild slot? Well, gather ’round the campfire, ’cause I’m spillin’ the beans.

Legitimacy: First and foremost, I go looking for the license. The likes of UKGC and MGA are among the best sheriffs in town, ensuring that your gameplay is above board and on the straight and narrow.

Fairness: When it comes to slots, I make sure they’re operating with Random Number Generators (RNG). This ensures each spin is as unpredictable as a tumbleweed’s direction in a desert wind.

Fast Withdrawals: The sites I tip my hat to offer lightning-fast withdrawals. After all, if you’ve got the quickest draw in the West, you deserve quick cash-outs!

Bonuses, Bonuses, and More Bonuses: The best saloons have the best treats. I’ve selected sites that not only have the most enticing welcome bonuses for slots but also keep the rewards coming.

Pull up a chair and let me regale you with tales of a casino that stands out like a diamond-studded spur in a dusty town. Yep, I’m talking about Stake. It’s the big cheese, the top dog, the… well, you get the gist. Let’s saddle up and ride through the wonders of Stake.

🦄Stake Casino Review 2023 – Stunning Secrets Revealed💥

Reputation

Stepping into the digital world of gambling, Stake Casino stands as a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency and sports betting arena. Beyond the standard fare, they sprinkle in some VIP magic with enticing bonuses, rakebacks, and monthly delights. Taking a page from the book of modern social media, they’ve blended the essence of public casino gaming into chat rooms, letting gamers swap tales and favorite spins. Stake has a decent rating of 4.3 points on TrustPilot and the active response to user concerns underscores their commitment to player satisfaction.

RNG and Fairness

Stake Casino stands out as a beacon of transparency armed with an elite RNG mechanism. Digging through gamer forums and Stake’s official vault, it’s clear their games, especially those captivating slots, win accolades from independent overseers. Renowned third-party labs, like iTech Labs, regularly inspect and vouch for Stake’s adherence to industry fairness benchmarks. While Stake sails under its parent company’s flag, detailed controllership remains a tad elusive.

Best Bonuses for Dead or a Wild at Stake

Daily Races: up to $100,000

Weekly Raffle: up to $75,000

VIP Club Perks

Since I joined Stake’s VIP club, I’ve been impressed by the luxurious experience. Tailored bonuses and high-stake wagers have been particularly enjoyable. My dedicated guide ensures everything runs smoothly, and I’ve engaged in exclusive VIP duels. As I ascended the VIP ladder, the rewards became more enticing. For an elevated gaming experience, consider joining Stake’s VIP club and experience the magic firsthand.

Mobile Gambling Experience

Whether you’re kicking back on your couch or hitting the road, let me tell you, Stake’s mobile experience is as smooth as a freshly dealt hand of cards. I’ve taken a spin on Wanted Dead or a Wild while queuing up for my morning coffee and riding the train. And guess what? Not a glitch in sight – it’s that darn impressive.

3 Games Like Dead or a Wild to Try at Stake

The Greatest Train Robbery by Red Tiger (RTP 96.06%)

King of the West by BluePrint (RTP 95.49%)

Eagle Riches by Red Tiger (RTP 95.68%)

The Verdict on Stake

Let’s get straight to it: among the plethora of excellent casinos I’ve explored, Stake Casino stands out as the ultimate destination for playing Wanted Dead or a Wild. It feels like they’ve taken all the best elements of online casinos and added a touch of magic. Whether you’re a newcomer or an experienced player, Stake is your go-to choice.

Looking for casinos with similar features? Check out these Stake.com alternatives with an excellent game gallery and rich bonuses!

Reputation

Boasting a global user base of 300,000, Cloudbet is the second most popular online casino. Mobile-ready, user-friendly, and packed with game variety, it’s a standout choice. Notably, its flexible betting limits cater to all players, and competitive odds sweeten the deal. The only hitch? Withdrawals could be faster.

Everything About Cloudbet: Is Cloudbet a Good Crypto Casino? 🪙

RNG and Fairness

At Cloudbet, excellence is the name of the game when it comes to RNG on classics like slots, roulette, and blackjack. Security and privacy are paramount, with industry-standard measures in place to safeguard funds and personal data. Plus, Cloudbet’s 2-factor authentication adds an extra layer of account protection for peace of mind.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at Cloudbet

Welcome Bonus: up to 5 BTC

Free Spins Tuesday: 20 Free Spins

VIP Club Perks

Within the Cloudbet VIP realm, you’ll discover six distinct tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby. With each level you attain, a world of exclusive privileges unfolds free spins, exclusive bonuses, top-notch support, and a dedicated account manager.

Mobile Gambling Experience

Cloudbet doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, but here’s the kicker: you won’t miss it. I can say for sure, that their desktop mode is utterly convenient for gaming on the go. Whether you’re wielding a smartphone or tablet, the Wanted Dead or a Wild responsive design ensures gaming convenience is always within reach.

3 Games Like Wanted Dead or a Wild to Try at Cloudbet

Western Wilds by IronDog (RTP 95.8%)

Wilds of the West by Relax Gaming (RTP 96.93%)

Gunslinger Reloaded by Play’N Go (RTP 96.63%)

The Verdict on Cloudbet

Cloudbet is a solid choice for online gambling, offering a wide range of advantages: a strong focus on security and user experience, a rich selection of games, and excellent VIP perks. However, withdrawals are a bit slow, which is a minor inconvenience. Nonetheless, Cloudbet provides a secure and enjoyable gaming experience overall.

Do you want more casinos like Cloudbet? Here are the best Bitcoin casinos that will come to your liking!

Reputation

MetaSpins offers engaging promotions and a crypto casino, but users have reported some game-loading issues. Indeed, such a vast variety of slot providers can be overwhelming for the website. The casino scores well on Casino Guru, but there’s no sports betting or no deposit bonuses. Overall, MetaSpins Casino achieves an impressive 6.6/10 rating on AskGamblers.

RNG and Fairness

At MetaSpins, fairness reigns supreme. Employing RNGs to ensure randomness, they go the extra mile with audits from eCOGRA and iTech Labs. It’s a gold standard for fair play, as players wholeheartedly agree.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at MetaSpins

Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 1 BTC

VIP Club Perks

MetaSpins’ VIP Club is all about rewarding active players. The more you play and bet, the more bonuses you’ll unlock. As I have noted, points accumulate as you play, offering additional benefits. Exclusive bonuses sweeten the deal, available only to VIP Club members. It’s a world of perks waiting to be explored.

Mobile Gambling Experience

I took a plunge into the MetaSpins Online mobile app through Google Play, and let me tell you, it’s a visual feast. The lineup of slots, including Wanted Dead or a Wild, truly stands out. The app is user-friendly, but I couldn’t help but notice the absence of a search feature for specific game providers, which would have been a handy addition.

3 Games Like Wanted Dead or a Wild to Try at MetaSpins

West Town by BGaming (RTP 96.95%)

Wild West Duels by Pragmatic Play (RTP 96.03%)

Wild West Gold Megaways by Pragmatic Play (RTP 96.44%)

The Verdict on MetaSpins

MetaSpins has a great reputation thanks to a rich selection of games and generous VIP Club rewards with exclusive perks. Overall, MetaSpins is known for its positive reviews and a rating of 4.82/5 on Casino Guru, although there are occasional loading issues.

Do you like MetaSpins? Then, you will like a sophisticated BC.Game casino!

Reputation

With a vast array of slots, a seamless user interface, and speedy withdrawals, it made a strong impression on me. While there have been occasional reports of minor withdrawal delays (typically just a few hours), LuckyBlock stands out for its proactive approach to addressing concerns and providing clarity.

RNG and Fairness

LuckyBlock takes fairness seriously. Regular third-party audits guarantee equitable gameplay. With blockchain technology, many games are provably fair, empowering players to verify outcomes, and promoting transparency and trust.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at LuckyBlock

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to $10,000 + 50 FS

Monday Reload: up to $200

Weekend Tournament: up to $2,000

VIP Club Perks

In the LuckyBlock VIP Club, members enjoy exclusive bonuses and promotions, personalized assistance from dedicated managers, faster payouts, higher betting limits, and access to unique games and tournaments.

Mobile Gambling Experience

At LuckyBlock, I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying a seamless mobile gambling experience that keeps my favorite games right at my fingertips, no matter where I am. Although they don’t have a dedicated mobile app, their mobile-optimized website has been a fantastic substitute.

3 Games Like Wanted Dead or a Wild to Try at LuckyBlock

Western Reels by Evoplay (RTP 96%)

Wildfire West by RAW iGaming (RTP 96.03%)

Western Gold 2 by Microgaming (RTP 96.15%)

The Verdict on LuckyBlock

LuckyBlock stands out for its diverse slot selection, user-friendly interface, and efficient withdrawal process. However, minor withdrawal delays still have a place, but the casino actively addresses concerns.

LuckyBlock offers a splendid selection of poker. If you want to try out other games in this category, check out these best poker online in Australia casinos!

Reputation

Empire.io has earned its place as a top contender in the online casino realm. Boasting generous bonuses, cashback rewards, and thrilling contests, it’s a royal gaming experience. With a commendable trust rating of 6.84 on AskGamblers, Empire.io garners praise for its extensive game library and speedy payouts. However, occasional complaints about protracted account verification processes have surfaced.

RNG and Fairness

Empire.io, operated by Echo Entertainment N.V. and regulated by Curaçao’s government, prioritizes trust and fair play. They employ an RNG for game fairness and undergo rigorous audits.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at Empire.io

Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 1 BTC

Tuesday Boost: 20%

Tournaments: up to $1,500

VIP Club Perks

At Empire.io, players can embark on a journey from ‘beginner’ to ‘hero’ across 7 reward levels. Each tier brings its own perks, like cashback, free spins, and wager-free real-money rewards. Plus, every spin earns you valuable points.

Mobile Gambling Experience

Empire.io’s website has been my go-to treasure map, offering easy navigation and a sleek design that makes exploring a breeze. When it comes to gaming on the go, their mobile app for iOS and Android has truly amped up my experience, ensuring seamless play no matter which device I’m using or wherever I choose to play.

3 Games Like Wanted Dead or a Wild to Try at Empire.io

Wild West Gold by Pragmatic Play (RTP 96.51%)

Gunspinner by Booming Games (RTP 95.17%)

Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist by NetEnt (RTP 96.7%)

The Verdict on Empire.io

Empire.io casino offers players hundreds of popular casino games from slots to blackjack and beyond. The casino stands out for its wide range of top software providers and fast payouts but faces occasional complaints about verification processes.

Reputation

MegaDice garners mixed reviews. On the plus side, it’s crypto-friendly and focuses on customizable betting options. The low 0.9% house edge is appealing, potentially boosting winning chances. However, MegaDice can seem complicated at first glance.

RNG and Fairness

MegaDice Casino guarantees a secure and fair gaming adventure. Operated by MIBS N.V. with a Curacao license, they prioritize your safety with AML and privacy policies. Your data and funds are in trusted hands.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at MegaDice

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to 1 BTC + 50 FS

Monday Reload: up to $500

Weekend Reels Tournament: up to $2,000

VIP Club Perks

MegaDice’s VIP Club delivers 11 fantastic levels, each loaded with daily wagering streaks and exclusive perks. Just keep spinning those slots to rack up points and climb the ranks. Check your status often to unlock fresh streaks and rewards.

Mobile Gambling Experience

MegaDice may not have its own mobile app but don’t worry, you can still get your game on while on the go. Just fire up your mobile browser, and MegaDice’s mobile-optimized platform will give you the seamless gambling experience you crave

3 Games Like Wanted Dead or a Wild to Try at MegaDice

Western Tales by Spinomenal (RTP 96.1%)

Wild West Duels by Pragmatic Play (RTP 96%)

Wild Guns by Wardan (RTP 96.34%)

The Verdict on MegaDice

MegaDice is a decent crypto-gambling platform, though it may seem a bit complicated at first glance. While it lacks a native mobile app, the platform is optimized for mobile use, ensuring a secure and enjoyable gaming experience.

Reputation

ZoomeCasino enjoys a positive reputation. Players praise its hassle-free fund transactions and appreciate deposit options like Paysafecard. With a user-friendly site layout, bug-free experience, and helpful customer support, ZoomeCasino provides an overall excellent gaming environment.

RNG and Fairness

At ZoomeCasino, security is paramount. They employ cutting-edge encryption and firewalls to safeguard player data. With certified RNG and trusted gaming providers, fairness is guaranteed for worry-free gameplay.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at ZoomeCasino

Welcome Bonus: 250% up to $1,500 + 250 FS

High Roller First Deposit Bonus: 125% up to $1,000

Friday Reload Bonus: 50% up to $100

Wednesday Free Spins: up to 100 FS

VIP Club Perks

ZoomeCasino has a VIP system that’s truly intriguing. With every real-money bet I place, my VIP level climbs higher, promising a path to triumphant victory. The allure of exclusive bonuses, enhanced deposit limits, and swift withdrawals keeps me coming back for more.

Mobile Gambling Experience

At ZoomeCasino, there is no dedicated mobile app, but that’s no deal-breaker. Their mobile-optimized website delivers a user-friendly experience on iOS, Android, and Windows devices. With speedy loading, top-notch graphics, and a vast game library, mobile gambling here feels like a breeze.

The Verdict on ZoomeCasino

ZoomeCasino boasts a strong reputation for smooth transactions and bug-free experience. The casino offers appealing bonuses, including a generous welcome offer and a unique VIP system that rewards real-money bets. While lacking a dedicated app, ZoomeCasino’s mobile-optimized site delivers a seamless experience across various devices.

Reputation

BitStarz stands tall as a titan in the casino realm, boasting an impeccable reputation. Players have consistently lauded its extensive game library and user-friendly interface. Moreover, it clinched the title of Best Online Casino in both 2017 and 2018. However, I faced some challenges with withdrawals using Visa; they tend to be a bit slow but when I contacted the support team everything was brilliant.

RNG and Fairness

BitStarz sets the gold standard for fairness. Utilizing SoftSwiss technology, players can easily verify game outcomes. With top-tier RNG and iTech Labs certification, every game is guaranteed to be random and just.

Best Bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild at BitStarz

Welcome Bonus: up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 FS

Slot Wars: $5,000 + 5,000 FS weekly

VIP Club Perks

BitStarz’s VIP club elevates the gaming experience. Exclusive bonuses, generous cashback, and surprise rewards are the hallmarks of this program. It tailors perks to suit individual gaming preferences, making BitStarz’s VIP truly exceptional.

Mobile Gambling Experience

When I yearn for an exhilarating casino experience on the move, my go-to choice is the BitStarz mobile app. Crafted with user-centric design, its seamless interface ensures smooth navigation. It’s akin to a meticulously organized treasure trove brimming with my preferred games.

3 Games Like Wanted Dead or a Wild to Try at BitStarz

Western Gold 2 Double Barrel by Microgaming (RTP 96.15%)

Victoria Wild West by TrueLab Game Studios (RTP 96.31%)

Wild West Wilds by PlayTech (RTP 96.14%)

The Verdict on BitStarz

BitStarz, a reputable online casino, has earned a reputation due to its game selection, user-friendly interface, and great VIP club offers. However, the Visa withdrawals may face occasional delays but it doesn’t spoil the overall gaming experience.

Choosing the Best Bonuses for Your Game: The Guide 🎲

Now, let’s dive deep into the world of bonuses and how to choose the best ones to enhance your gaming experience. Grab your favorite beverage, sit back, and let’s get bonus-savvy!

1. Understanding Different Bonus Types

Welcome Bonuses: Often the most generous; they match a percentage of your first deposit or even multiple deposits.

Reload Bonuses: Rewards for subsequent deposits after the initial one.

No Deposit Bonuses: Free cash or spins just for signing up. No deposit is required.

Free Spins: Specific to slot games. Get a set number of spins without dipping into your bankroll.

Cashback: A percentage back on your losses over a specific period.

2. Read the Fine Print

Look out for terms like wagering requirements, game restrictions, and time limits. A bonus might look tempting, but if the terms are too restrictive, it might not be the best fit for you.

3. Match the Bonus to Your Game

If you’re a slots lover, free spins or slot-specific bonuses might be your best bet. Table game aficionados? Look for bonuses that allow play on games like blackjack or roulette.

4. Frequency Matters

It is crucial for regular players to consider bonuses that have benefits in the long run. Occasional players might find single-use bonuses or seasonal promotions more suitable.

5. VIP and Loyalty Programs

Often overlooked, these can be goldmines! Loyalty programs reward you for regular play. The more you play, the higher you climb, and get exclusive incentives!

6. Check Bonus Caps

Some bonuses might match 100% of your deposit but have a cap on the maximum amount. Make sure the cap aligns with the amount you’re planning to deposit.

7. Stay Updated

Casinos frequently roll out new promotions. Subscribing to newsletters or regularly checking the promotions page can ensure you don’t miss out on a juicy deal.

8. Seek Recommendations

Join online forums, read blogs, or chat with fellow players. First-hand experiences can give insights that general reviews might miss.

Final Words ✨

As we mosey on down the sunset of this review, it’s evident that “Wanted Dead or a Wild” isn’t just another slot in the vast landscape of online casinos. It’s an experience, a thrilling ride through the Wild West where every spin is loaded with suspense and potential bounty.

The eight sites listed offer an impeccable platform to embark on this cowboy adventure, ensuring fairness, security, and a heap of additional perks. Remember, while the allure of the game is undeniable, it’s essential to gamble responsibly. Set your limits, stick to them, and enjoy the journey.

FAQs 🤔

1. Can I play “Wanted Dead or a Wild” for free?

Yes, many online casinos, similar to those I’ve listed in the article, offer a demo or free play version, allowing you to familiarize yourself with the game before wagering real money.

2. Are the casinos listed in the article safe for playing?

I’ve meticulously curated the list to include only reputable and trustworthy online casinos that offer a seamless and secure gaming experience.

3. Are there any specific bonuses for Wanted Dead or a Wild Slot?

Many online casinos offer game-specific bonuses. It’s advisable to keep an eye on promotional pages or sign up for newsletters to catch the best deals.

4. What are the main symbols in “Wanted Dead or a Wild”?

While the game features standard slot symbols, it also introduces unique Wild West-themed symbols like sheriffs, bandits, and gold coins to enhance the gaming experience.

5. How do I know the game is fair?

Reputable online casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure game fairness. Plus, many are audited by third-party agencies to guarantee unbiased gameplay.

Disclaimer ⚠️

Gambling can be addictive and may result in significant financial and emotional distress. Always gamble responsibly, and seek help if you feel you may have a problem – contact the National Problem Gambling specialists via the number 1-800-522-4700.

Note, that you must be of legal age to gamble in your jurisdiction. Underage gambling is illegal and can result in severe penalties. Not all gambling platforms or activities are permitted in every country. Ensure you are familiar with your country’s regulations regarding online gambling before participating.

