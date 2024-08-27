Dive into our enlightening interview with Anastasija Tenca, Chief Operations Officer at Noda, as she details the innovative and customer-focused strategies that define Noda’s approach to fintech solutions. From integrating merchant feedback into product development to prioritizing exceptional user experiences, discover how Noda is shaping the future of financial technology to meet diverse client needs across multiple industries.

Can you describe Noda’s overall approach to building a customer-centric fintech operation?

The core of Noda’s values is to put customers in the first place, whether the customer is an end user or a merchant. To achieve this, on the one hand, we deliver best-in-class technological and financial solutions, and on the other hand, we also set a standard in the industry. It starts with the mindset across our team.

How does Noda ensure that merchant needs are integrated into every aspect of your operational strategy?

As a fintech business, we are balancing between combining technological products and financial operations. Noda’s product development starts with identifying the real business needs.

We handle that by studying and analysing merchant business processes, understanding the key problems, its general approach and industry-specific aspects. This knowledge is fundamental to building a strong connection between Noda’s team and the merchants’ goals.

Once ready, we craft solutions that completely address this industry-type business. As a result, we have got nine launched products that fit with relevant merchants’ needs. Also, Noda always improves its financial and operations environment, making it possible to run products in 27 countries covering five industries.

What role does merchant feedback play in shaping your product development?

Merchant feedback plays a crucial role in building great products here at Noda. We do not start to build new products when the real merchant problem has not been detected. Sometimes it takes months to understand that until the early version of the product is launched.

What specific features make Noda’s financial technology solutions particularly user-friendly?

There are no specific features. It’s all about our general approach of building products that users will love. Noda’s key priority is making people’s lives easier, more trustworthy and transparent. End users are not an exception, and we also put much effort into thoroughly understanding their expectations, then we cover them.

Can you give examples of how user experience (UX) is prioritised in the development process for Noda products?

Actually, the great UX is not a matter of prioritisation, it already lies in the middle of every feature we build by default. The users simply won’t see it if it’s not great.

Give an example of a feature where you ensure it’s smooth and customer-centric.

A great example of Noda’s feature with flexible delivery options is automated reports and API. Within it, the merchant is free to choose the most suitable format to get valuable customer insights using the full potential of open banking capabilities.

As Noda continues to expand its reach and refine its services, the commitment to enhancing the digital financial landscape remains steadfast. With a robust network of banks and a focus on innovative solutions, Noda is not just responding to the needs of today’s merchants but is actively anticipating the challenges of tomorrow. This proactive approach ensures that Noda’s partners, regardless of size or industry, have the tools and support necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive global market.

