These days, it might be difficult to find the best full-stack web development firm in India.. With so many web development companies out there, it can be hard to determine which one is the best fit for your project. To help narrow down your search, we have compiled a list of the top 10 full-stack web development companies in India.

These companies offer a wide range of web development services from simple websites to complex applications, so you can find the perfect partner for your next project.

List of Top 10 Full-stack Web Development Companies in India

Here, in this section, we will disclose the best full-stack web developers. So, you can choose any of the Full-stack web development companies in India for your dream project. Let’s proceed to know more about the following companies in a detailed way.

Quytech is a leading full-stack web development company in India, specializing in mobile app development, web design and development, and software development. With a team of highly qualified professionals, the company has earned a reputation for providing its clients with robust and innovative solutions. The company focuses on delivering solutions that are tailored to meet the exact requirements of each customer. From planning, designing, and development to launch and maintenance, Quytech provides an end-to-end suite of services.

With the help of modern technology such as AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), Quytech helps its customers develop the most advanced solutions. Its experienced professionals have the expertise to build custom applications that are fast, secure, and highly interactive.

Location:- India and USA

Year of Inception: 2010

Clientele: Hewlett Packard, Gabriel, Eastman, Damac, Honda, Petrofac, Marks & Spencer DS group and more.

Awards: Economic Times, CIO Review, Digital Journal, Market Watch, Good Firms, SoftwareWorld, Clutch, The Manifest and more.

2. Virtusa

Virtusa is one of the leading full-stack web development companies in India. They are a global leader in consulting, technology, and next-generation services. Their mission is to help their clients navigate digital transformation and make sure they stay ahead in this rapidly changing business landscape.

They offer custom web development services that enable businesses to increase productivity and innovation. Virtusa works with small, medium, and large enterprises, providing them with technology solutions tailored to their unique needs. They use the latest technologies and trends such as AI, Machine Learning, IoT, and more, to ensure that their projects are successful. With over 250 employees, they have the expertise and capacity to deliver high-quality solutions.

Location : Gurugram, India

Year of Inception: No information available

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Nasscom, HFS, Talent Board

3. Wipro

Wipro is one of the leading full-stack web development companies in India. It offers comprehensive services for web development. Wipro’s expertise includes cloud integration, IoT, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, DevOps, automation, data analytics, business intelligence, etc. Wipro has a diverse client base that includes multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Its team of professionals uses the latest technology to deliver high-quality and cost-effective services that meet customer requirements. With its cutting-edge technology and experienced professionals, Wipro is a great choice for companies looking for a full-stack web development partner.

Location: Bengaluru

Year of Inception: 1945

Clientele: No information available

Awards: CX Awards 2023, 2023 VMware and more

4. MindTree

MindTree is one of the top full-stack web development companies in India. It offers services ranging from digital engineering and consulting to IT infrastructure management and digital customer experience.

Their services are tailored to the needs of businesses, and they have a team of experts who have the knowledge and skills to create secure, reliable, and user-friendly websites. They also use cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide their clients with advanced solutions.

Location: Bengaluru, India

Year of Inception: 1999

Clientele: No Information available

Awards: No information available

5. Infosys

Infosys is a global IT consulting and services company that provides a wide range of services, including full stack web development. As a full stack web development company, Infosys offers end-to-end web development services that cover everything from front-end design and development to back-end coding and database integration.

Infosys uses a variety of front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to build user interfaces that are visually appealing and easy to use. They also have expertise in using various JavaScript frameworks such as Angular, React, and Vue.js to create dynamic and responsive web applications.

In addition to web development, Infosys also provides other IT services such as application development and maintenance, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital transformation services.

Location: Pune/Bengaluru

Year of Inception: 1981

Clientele: Madison S quare Garden, Bloomberg Media, The Cloud Hub and more.

Awards: Avtar & Seramount, Community Business Awards, ESG Awards

6. TCS

TCS is one of the leading full-stack web development companies, delivering world-class services and solutions to its clients around the world. Founded in 1968, TCS has established itself as a leader in enterprise-grade custom full-stack web development, making it one of the most sought-after full-stack web development companies in the industry. TCS employs approximately 450,000 people worldwide and provides software engineering, product development, and IT services to a few of the globe’s most prestigious organizations.

At TCS, customers can count on professional software engineers who can help them develop customized full-stack webs that are designed to meet their specific business requirements.

The company also provides 24-hour customer service, guaranteeing that consumers receive rapid assistance whenever they want it. Additionally, TCS follows international standards for quality assurance and offers complete visibility into the progress of its projects at all stages.

Location: Mumbai

Year of Inception: 1968

Clientele: JP Morgan, Citibank, RBS, Walmart and more.

Awards: No information available

7. Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech is a leading full-stack web development company offering end-to-end web development services for various industries. They use the latest technologies and agile methodology to develop reliable, secure, and scalable websites.

Their expertise in the full-stack web development space has made them one of the most sought-after full-stack web development companies. They offer integrated cloud solutions, managed services, professional services, and enterprise mobility services to meet any business requirement.

Location: Hyderabad, India

Year of Inception: 1993

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Digitizing India Award

8. HCL Technologies Inc.

HCL Technologies is one of the best full-stack web development companies in India. Their primary focus is on delivering customized solutions to their clients. Their core competencies include enterprise architecture, web design, development, deployment, and support.

They have expertise in the latest technologies. HCL Technologies has a wide network of customers that includes some of the largest companies in India and abroad.

Location: Noida, India

Year of Inception: 1991

Clientele: Cemex, Neoris, Mattel, ODP Corporation and more.

Awards: ISG Public Cloud, Edelweiss ESG

9. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies is one of the top full-stack web development companies in India. It offers services ranging from digital engineering and consulting to IT infrastructure management and digital customer experience.

Their services are tailored to the needs of businesses, and they have a team of experts who have the knowledge and skills to create secure, reliable, and user-friendly websites. They also use cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide their clients with advanced solutions.

Location: Bangalore, India

Year of Inception: 2006

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Frost and Sullivan, Clutch, Inc. 5000

10. Datamatics

Datamatics is one of the top full-stack web development companies in India. It provides a variety of services such as web development, web application development, cloud computing solutions, and other technology services.

The company’s experienced team of experts ensures high-quality and efficient services for its clients. They also offer competitive pricing with quick turnaround times. Datamatics is an ideal choice for businesses looking for reliable and quality full-stack web development solutions.

Location: Mumbai

Year of Inception: 1975

Clientele: LionBridge, MaxLife, Capita, Shell and more.

Awards: UBS Forum’s HR Tech, IAOP 2022 and more.

Final Thoughts

Above here, we have mentioned the list of the top 10 full-stack web development companies in India that serve their clients worldwide. Before creating this list we have considered some major factors including reviews, portfolios, teams, and more. So, if you are planning to hire a full-stack web developer, then you should consider one of them to kick-start your project.