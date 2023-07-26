The Ultimate Guide to Agent Selection in Valorant: How to Choose the Best Agent for Your Playstyle

Are you struggling to choose the right agent in Valorant? With so many options available, it can be tough to know which one to pick. But fear not, because we’ve got you covered with The Ultimate Guide to Agent Selection in Valorant.

In this guide, we’ll take you through everything you need to know to make an informed decision about which agent to choose. From understanding your own playstyle to analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of each agent, we’ll provide you with the tools you need to select the perfect agent for your needs.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the world of Valorant, this guide will help you take your gameplay to the next level. So, let’s dive in and discover the ultimate guide to agent selection in Valorant.

Types of Agents in Valorant

When it comes to selecting an agent in Valorant, it’s important to understand the different types of agents available. Each type has its unique set of abilities that can help you and your team in different ways. Here are the four types of agents in Valorant:

Duelists

Duelists are the most aggressive agents in Valorant. They are designed to get up close and personal with the enemy team, making them ideal for players who like to play aggressively. Duelists are equipped with abilities that allow them to move quickly around the map and take out enemies with ease. Their abilities are focused on dealing with damage, making them ideal for players who want to take the fight to the enemy team.

Controllers

Controllers are agents that can manipulate the battlefield by creating barriers and zones of control. They are ideal for players who want to control the pace of the game and dictate where the enemy team can go. Controllers are equipped with abilities that can smoke off areas of the map, slow down enemies, and create walls that block lines of sight. They are essential for players who want to control the map and create opportunities for their team.

Sentinels

Sentinels are agents that are designed to hold down specific areas of the map. They are ideal for players who want to play defensively and protect their team’s flanks. Sentinels are equipped with abilities that can reveal enemy positions, heal teammates, and create traps that damage and slow down enemies. They are essential for players who want to hold down specific areas of the map and protect their team from enemy attacks.

Initiators

Initiators are agents that are designed to start engagements and create opportunities for their team. They are ideal for players who want to play aggressively but also want to support their team. Initiators are equipped with abilities that can reveal enemy positions, stun enemies, and create distractions that draw the enemy team’s attention. They are essential for players who want to create opportunities for their team and start engagements on their terms.

In-Depth Analysis of Each Agent

In Valorant, each agent has their own unique abilities and playstyle. Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each agent is crucial to making the right selection for your team. Here is an in-depth analysis of each agent to help you make the best choice for your play style.

Phoenix

Phoenix is a duelist agent that can create fire-based abilities. His ultimate ability allows him to resurrect himself after death, making him a valuable asset in clutch situations. Phoenix’s abilities can be used to control areas of the map and create distractions for the enemy team.

Sage

Sage is a support agent that can heal herself and her teammates. She also can create walls and slow down enemies. Her ultimate ability allows her to resurrect a fallen teammate, making her an essential part of any team composition.

Cypher

Cypher is a sentinel agent that can gather information on the enemy team with his abilities. He can place cameras and tripwires to detect enemy movement, and his ultimate ability reveals the location of all enemy players on the map.

Brimstone

Brimstone is a controller agent that can create smoke screens and call in airstrikes. His ultimate ability can be used to deny the enemy team access to an area of the map, making him a valuable asset in defending objectives.

Jett

Jett is a duelist agent that can move quickly and create wind-based abilities. Her ultimate ability allows her to quickly move to a new position, making her a valuable asset in flanking maneuvers.

Omen

Omen is a controller agent that can teleport and create smokescreens. His ultimate ability allows him to teleport across the map, making him a valuable asset in creating distractions for the enemy team.

Viper

Viper is a controller agent that can create toxic clouds and control areas of the map. Her ultimate ability creates a large toxic cloud that damages enemies and obscures vision, making her a valuable asset in defending objectives.

Breach

The breach is an initiator agent that can create powerful seismic abilities. His ultimate ability stuns all enemies in a large area, making him a valuable asset in disrupting enemy movements.

Reyna

Reyna is a duelist agent that can heal herself and gain increased speed and vision after getting a kill. Her ultimate ability allows her to become invulnerable and gain increased speed, making her a valuable asset in clutch situations.

Killjoy

Killjoy is a sentinel agent that can create turrets and traps to control areas of the map. Her ultimate ability creates a large area of denial that damages and slows enemies, making her a valuable asset in defending objectives.

Yoru

Yoru is a duelist agent that can create fake footsteps and teleport. His ultimate ability creates a large area of noise that can be used to distract and disorient the enemy team.

Astra

Astra is a controller agent that can create stars that can be used to control areas of the map. Her ultimate ability allows her to become a star and teleport to any location on the map, making her a valuable asset in flanking maneuvers.

KAY/O

KAY/O is an initiator agent that can suppress enemy abilities and create a large area of denial. His ultimate ability can be used to disable all enemy abilities, making him a valuable asset in disrupting enemy movements.

Conclusion

In conclusion, selecting the right agent in Valorant is crucial to your success in the game. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. However, by considering your playstyle, team composition, and map, you can narrow down your options and select an agent that complements your strengths and helps your team win.

