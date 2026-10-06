Starting a company can feel like a start. You choose a name, register the business, find your customers and then begin doing the work you truly enjoy. It’s exciting. It’s new.. It’s all yours.

Then come the deadlines. For an UK company the first year is when you quickly learn that running a business is not only about making money. There are also records to keep, information to update and filings that cannot simply be forgotten.

None of this has to feel overwhelming. The key is knowing what needs attention and handling it early before it turns into a last-minute task.

BusinAssist can support UK companies with Companies House Identity Verification . This includes help with Confirmation Statement filing. Directors can then focus less on paperwork and more on growing their business.

Here is a practical first-year compliance checklist to help you get started.

1. Check the Information You Registered

Once your company is set up don’t just put the papers in a drawer. Never think about them again. Take a moment to review the information that was recorded with Companies House. Make sure the company name is correct, the registered office is right, the directors are listed, the shareholders are included the People, with Significant Control are. The shared details are all there.

Why do this early?

Because mistakes are easier to fix when you spot them straight away. I think checking early is a move. Mistakes also give you a picture of what information Companies House currently has, about your business.

Think of checking as checking the details on your company’s official record before the business gets too busy.

2. Put Your Dates on the Calendar

You do not want a Companies House deadline to be the thing you discover while checking your emails at 11pm. New directors often have dates to keep track of including accounts, Confirmation Statements and other reporting requirements that may apply to their particular company.

Then relying on memory puts the dates somewhere you already use. Your phone calendar is enough. So is accounting software or a simple spreadsheet. The important part is setting the reminders enough to give yourself time to deal with anything unexpected.

3. Get Ready for Your First Confirmation Statement

The Confirmation Statement is one of the tasks that comes with running a limited company. It needs to be filed at once every year even if your company has not changed since incorporation.

When the time comes you should check the company’s information before submitting it. This includes details such as directors, shareholders, registered office and PSC information.

For a company this is also a good opportunity to get into the habit of reviewing your official company information instead of assuming everything is still correct.

If you would rather not handle the filing yourself, BusinAssist can assist with Confirmation Statement filing and other Companies House administration.

4. Keep Your Company Documents in One Place

This seems simple. It can save you a lot of time later. In the year your company might gather incorporation documents, share information, contracts, meeting records, accounts and other paperwork. If everything ends up in email threads and folders, finding one document six months later can become surprisingly difficult. Create one organised place, for company records.

It could be a secure digital folder divided into sections such as:

Company documents

Shareholder records

Financial information

Tax records

Companies House filings

There is no prize for having the most complicated filing system. Simple and consistent is better.

5. Understand What Tax Responsibilities Apply

Companies House is only one part of the compliance picture.

Your company may also have responsibilities to HMRC depending on how the business operates.

Corporation Tax is one example. VAT can be applied if the business meets the conditions that are needed. PAYE duties can happen if you have workers.

The main point is to not think that all companies have the same tax duties. Learn which duties are for your business and make sure to watch the registrations, the forms you need to fill and the dates when payments are due.

If you are not sure about the tax part it is usually better to ask an accountant or a tax expert to try to figure it out on your own.

6. Deal With Company Changes as They Happen

Your company on the day it was incorporated may look quite different six months later.

Perhaps you bring in a business partner. Maybe a director. You move offices or the company’s shareholding changes. When something changes don’t let it stay on a mental to-do list.

Check if Companies House needs to be informed and find out if there’s a deadline for reporting it. Keeping your records up to date all year long is much easier than finding out at the end of the year that several things changed and trying to remember when each one happened.

7. Think About Your Brand Beyond the Company Name

There is another problem that new businesses often find after they have already spent a lot on their brand. Registering a company name is not the same, as registering a trademark. If you have a name, a logo or other branding that you plan to use for your business it is worth thinking about whether trademark protection’s a good idea.

This becomes very important once you begin spending money on marketing, packaging, advertising or creating a brand. It is much better to focus on protecting your brand than discovering later that another company has a similar trademark that is already protected.

8. Keep an Eye on Ownership Changes

Ownership can get more complicated when a young company starts to grow.

You might begin the business by yourself. Later you could bring in an investor, a co-founder or another shareholder. When that happens do not treat the change as a private arrangement, between the people involved.

The company’s share records need to be handled properly, and relevant information may need to be updated with Companies House.

This is another reason to keep your company records organised from the beginning. When ownership changes, you have a clear record of where the company started and what has changed since then.

9. Do a First-Year Compliance Check

Before the first year is over, give yourself an hour or two to look back at the company’s administration.

You are not looking for something to worry about. You are only making sure that nothing has quietly slipped through the cracks.

Look at:

Companies House filing history

Company details

Important company records

Changes made during the year

Upcoming filing deadlines

Outstanding administrative tasks

This brief review can be especially helpful, for directors who’re new.You may find something that needs attention before it turns into a problem.

What Happens If You Ignore These Tasks?

It is easy to put compliance at the end of your list when you are trying to grow a business.. Deadlines do not disappear just because the company is busy. Late filings can lead to penalties. Outdated information can make the Companies House record wrong. Poor records can also make future company administration much harder.

There is a business reason to stay organised too. Companies House information is public so anyone outside your business can look it up. Customers, suppliers, lenders and potential investors might want to know who is running your company and if the official details are current.

A Simple Routine for New Directors

You don’t have to spend every Friday afternoon worrying about compliance. A simple routine can be enough.

A month: Check whether anything important has changed in the company.

Before a filing deadline: Review the information and documents you need.

Every few months: Look at your company records. Make sure they are organised.

Before the end of the year: Take a look at your filing history. See what responsibilities are coming up.

The goal is to keep compliance part of your work routine, not something you rush when a deadline is close.

When Is Professional Help Worth Considering?

There is no harm in managing your company administration if you know what needs to be done and have time. New directors often find themselves handling customers, finances, staff and company paperwork at the same time. Professional support can help if you are not sure about a filing, need to report changes or just don’t want Companies House tasks taking up your time.

Final Thoughts

Your year as a company director is when you build more than just the business. You also build the habits that will keep the company organised as it grows. Make sure your official information is correct, remember your deadlines, keep your files in order and deal with changes when they happen. You don’t need a system.