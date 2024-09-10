The provider of CRM systems tailored for the financial services sector — Techysquad, announced the integration with Brokeree’s Social Trading, a turnkey solution for multi-asset brokers, designed to introduce copy trading services in a few hours. Thus, brokers could easily access two advanced technologies to launch signal sharing on their servers and manage clients operations.

Techysquad is an award-winning provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, specializing in the development of comprehensive CRM. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Techysquad has built a reputation for delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, enhance client satisfaction, and support scalable business growth. The company’s expertise spans across various areas, including Forex CRM, Prop Trading CRM, and other advanced technology tools designed to meet the dynamic needs of brokers and financial institutions.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Brokeree Solutions. This collaboration brings together Techysquad’s technical expertise and Brokeree’s cutting-edge Social Trading solution. Together, we’re set to redefine the trading experience for our clients, offering innovative and seamless solutions that empower traders and brokers alike.” — Alpa Pithiya, Marketing Head, Techysquad.

Technology involved in the integration from Brokeree’s side is the company’s flagship Social Trading. With this investment system brokers introduce copy trading across all connected servers, uniting clients into the single investment pool, allowing them to share signals without technological limitations. Brokeree Social Trading comes with Mobile App and Ratings Module, where clients may compare and choose signal providers within interactive widgets.

Social Trading is available for brokerages, based on MetaTrader 4 and 5. The product offers a comprehensive copy trading platform with extensive customization for brokers and flexible trading options for users. It allows separate user interfaces for administrators, providers, and investors, tailoring the experience to each group’s needs:

Brokers can finely adjust business models and set specific trading conditions for different types of accounts, groups, and trading strategies;

Traders may adjust their investment strategy with various copying modes, including equity-based, margin-based, and proportional copying to their risk profile;

Signal providers will appreciate the ability to set their own fee structures.

“We are excited to announce the integration of our Social Trading system with Techysquad. Brokers using this CRM system can now effortlessly experience the combined strengths of both comprehensive technologies. This advancement aligns perfectly with our clients’ interests and meets the market trend for integrated technologies and turnkey solutions,” stated Victor Ivanov, the Regional Head of Business Development (EMEA) at Brokeree Solutions.

Techysquad CRM Solutions

Techysquad’s CRM solutions are designed to meet the dynamic needs of brokers, offering a robust and flexible platform for managing client relationships and trading operations. Our CRM systems provide a suite of integrated features and tools that streamline processes, enhance user experience, and support business growth.

What Brokers May Achieve with Techysquad’s CRM:

Customisable Solutions: Adapt CRM systems to specific business needs and trading preferences, enabling more effective and personalised client management.

Operational Efficiency: Enhance productivity through automated processes and integrated tools, leading to streamlined operations.

Enhanced Client Experience: Provide a seamless experience for clients, from transaction management to customer support, improving satisfaction and retention.

Data-Driven Decisions: Leverage real-time data and dynamic reporting to make strategic decisions based on comprehensive insights into trading performance.

Scalable Growth: Support business expansion with scalable CRM solutions that adapt to increasing user demands and evolving business requirements.

Secure Transactions: Ensure secure and reliable transactions with advanced integration options and robust support systems.

Brokeree Solutions

Founded in 2013, Brokeree Solutions has consistently enhanced the technology that multi-asset brokers around the world rely on. With its extensive experience aiding brokerages, this provider has contributed to developing innovative solutions, streamlining operational procedures, and setting up advanced risk management systems.

Brokeree’s flagship products include cross-server Social Trading, PAMM, and multi-platform Liquidity Bridge and are available for brokers operating on MT4, MT5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD trading platforms. In addition, the company offers more than 50 solutions and tools that help brokers elevate their businesses in various areas, including client attraction, risk management, liquidity management, etc.

At FinanceFeeds Awards 2023, Brokeree’s Social Trading platform was named “Most Reliable Copy Trading Platform”. This innovative investment system stands out with its exceptional customizability and features to facilitate copying across multiple servers. Brokeree’s Social Trading grants brokers unmatched freedom to unite followers and signal providers into a united investment pool, allowing them to share and copy trading signals without technological limitations.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



