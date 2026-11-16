Interview with Damantha Boteju of Configit

Leading-edge technology is a hugely powerful tool, but software developers should always remember that the overriding objective is to solve the customer’s problems.

When we consider the game-changing potential of the tools available to today’s software developers, it’s not surprising that they should be keen to apply the latest technologies in their customers’ businesses. However, as Damantha Boteju of Configit explains in this interview, if a given solution, no matter how technologically advanced it may be, does not solve the customer’s problems and gain their trust, it cannot be counted as a success.

Your career has spanned leadership roles through periods of major technological change. What experiences most shaped the way you think about guiding organizations through transformation, especially when new technologies begin changing how work gets done?

Across the technological changes I’ve experienced, two lessons have consistently shaped my thinking: transformation needs to address a real business problem, and the organization needs enough flexibility to adapt as it learns. It is easy to start with a statement such as, “We must become a cloud company (and now an AI company).” But that describes a technology direction, not a business outcome. What are we trying to make better for customers? What difficult problem will this solve? Without clear answers, the programme can become more about delivering the original plan than delivering something useful. The ambition may be right, but the route cannot be set in stone.

Transformation needs to address a real business problem, and the organization needs enough flexibility to adapt as it learns.

The other failure happens when a solution is introduced and people say, “Nobody asked for this. The problem I need help with is somewhere else.” Even a technically impressive solution will struggle if it does not address the realities of the people expected to use it.

My approach is therefore to start with the problem, involve the people closest to it, and create opportunities to test and adjust before committing to a large-scale rollout. That does not mean lacking ambition. It means being clear about the outcome while remaining open to a different way of getting there.

For me, the leadership lesson is simple: be firm about the problem you want to solve, but flexible about how you solve it.

Can you describe a moment in your career when you realized that technology alone is rarely the biggest challenge in transformation, and that success depends just as much on people, processes, and decision-making?

Yes. One experience that stayed with me came from developing software for the healthcare industry. We believed we had created a strong solution to give leaders a clearer overview of their resources. From a technical perspective, it was extremely precise. What we had underestimated was how intrusive it would feel to the professionals whose work it affected. That exposed a gap between what we thought we were delivering and how the solution was experienced. We were focused on the value of greater visibility for leadership, but we had not sufficiently involved the people expected to make it work in practice. The result was poor data quality, despite the precision of the technology. For me, that was the turning point: a system can be technically accurate and still fail to produce reliable information if the people using it do not understand or support its purpose. People, processes, and technology are not separate parts of a transformation. They depend on one another.

We then had to do much of the engagement work that should have happened earlier—addressing concerns, building understanding, and helping people see the value of the change. It taught me to involve stakeholders while there is still an opportunity for their input to shape the solution, rather than simply asking for their support once the decisions have been made. It also reinforced the importance of internal champions—people close to the work who can help explain the change, surface practical concerns, and support adoption throughout implementation. The lesson was not that people needed to become more comfortable with technology; it was that we needed to take their perspective seriously from the beginning.

So a technically precise solution is not enough. It has to earn the trust of the people who make it work.

Many manufacturers are eager to adopt AI, but they are at very different stages of readiness. From your perspective, what separates companies that are truly prepared to scale AI from those still stuck in experimentation?

It sounds simplistic, but the desire and willingness to embrace change is one of the most important elements of successful companies. The sheer speed of change and disruption can be overwhelming, which can make some leaders cling to what they know and take an “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” approach. This is short-sighted because in most cases, it already is broken if they’re not actively looking ahead. The organizations that will succeed with AI the most are those that invest in the right systems, enable flexibility, and establish a culture of continuous learning at both the individual and organizational levels.

Configit works with companies managing highly complex products and configurations. What have you learned about the kinds of data structures and organizational habits that make AI initiatives more reliable and scalable in manufacturing environments?

A reliable data foundation is essential. What we often find is that organizations are grappling with fragmented product data. Sales is working with one set of data, engineering has another, and manufacturing has their own, too. In theory, all of the functions should be working from the same data but this often isn’t the case. What’s needed is a shared, governed source of data across the lifecycle. With a shared source of truth for configurable product options and rules, these options and rules can be defined collaboratively and consumed efficiently by all departments.

Building a strong data foundation is not always the most visible or exciting investment. How do you approach conversations about prioritizing long-term readiness when there is pressure to focus on faster or more immediate results?

Focusing on the consequences of not having a strong data foundation can help make the case for it. Configuration errors and delays due to multiple sources of information can slow down operations and anger customers. No one wants to be the person who has to go back to the customer and tell them that the thing they were promised and paid for isn’t actually something the company can deliver. Approaching conversations with an understanding of what organizations are grappling with—and what their overarching concerns are—can go a long way toward helping them see why this foundation is worth the investment.

Manufacturing organizations often deal with large amounts of information spread across different teams and systems. What have you learned about helping people make better decisions in complex environments, and what leadership lessons stand out from that experience?

In complex environments it’s important that everyone sees the same “truth”. If you spend time discussing whether the numbers are correct, you don’t spend enough time discussing what the numbers truly mean and what to do about it. Since I started in the 90’s the holy grail for enterprise software has been the “single source of truth”. Thirty years later, that’s still not there. Even the big players like SAP or Salesforce can’t truly accomplish this, since lots of information resides in PLM systems or other systems. Business intelligence, whose basic premise is to extract and centralize data, can only take you so far. What I feel is more realistic is to work towards a shared source of truth, which recognizes that you need to account for data in different systems that will change rapidly and need to work in a continuous feedback loop.

In complex environments it’s important that everyone sees the same “truth”.

The ones who stand out for me as good examples are leaders responding to grassroots knowledge because there’s a system in place for quickly escalating issues through the hierarchy and making sure that the decisions get acted upon, and then repeating the process. A good example that I’ve experienced was when I was working for a large software company which prided itself on its ability to innovate and collaborate. What I experienced was that innovative ideas were allowed to surface and be acted upon. Tight feedback loops made sure that decision-making was always based on the most current information. The result was that some projects failed but were weeded out early, and those that were successful were very successful.

One challenge in manufacturing is ensuring that different teams are all working from the same understanding of products and rules. From your perspective, why is having a consistent “shared source of truth” so important when companies want to scale AI, and what typically breaks when it is missing?

As I mentioned earlier, fragmented product data can lead to errors and delays. It can lead to products being sold that are unable to be produced or products that don’t work as intended.

Without accurate product configuration data, manufacturers can’t maintain quality or consistency, and they introduce potential for errors and rework. These, in turn, lead to inefficient production, lowered customer satisfaction, and decreased profitability.

When organizations start using Configit’s approach to connect engineering, sales, manufacturing, and service teams, what changes do you typically see in how decisions are made day to day, especially in how people trust and use data?

When everyone (sales, service, manufacturing, and engineering) knows they are looking at the same information, it creates a much stronger sense of trust. You can feel confident that sales has access to the same data as engineering; as a salesperson, you can feel confident that the configurations you are offering to customers can actually be produced and serviced. This is huge. It empowers sales teams with more confidence. Decisions are made with more confidence because there is less anxiety over whether or not the data can be trusted. That ultimately helps an organization move much more efficiently. They switch from a mode of reactive decision-making to confident data-driven execution.

Through your work with manufacturers, what are some of the most common mistakes organizations make when preparing for AI adoption, and what practical lessons can other leaders take away from these experiences?

AI cannot solve foundational problems without structural change.

AI cannot solve foundational problems without structural change.Manufacturers require 100 percent precision; “99 percent correct” is not acceptable for safety-critical production. Without clean, connected configuration and product data, AI becomes unreliable. However, what we sometimes see is that leaders try to address both things simultaneously: create a reliable data foundation while also adopting AI. It’s understandable, given the pressure to adopt AI, but doing so without first ensuring that the proper data foundation is in place won’t get you far. Instead, you’ll wind up with errors that cascade and cause far more operational pain than making sure you do the due diligence first.



As AI becomes more deeply embedded in manufacturing, what changes do you expect leaders will need to make in the way they build teams, manage data, and run their organizations over the next five to 10 years?

Over the next five to 10 years, I expect leaders will need to spend less time managing the movement of information between departments and more time ensuring that people and systems can act on it with confidence. That will require changes in how we build teams, manage data, and make decisions.

On teams, we will need closer collaboration between people who understand the technology and people who understand the work. An AI initiative cannot simply be handed to IT and then introduced to the business once it is finished. Engineering, sales, manufacturing, and service need to help define the problem and shape the solution from the beginning. My experience in healthcare taught me that technical precision means very little if the people expected to use a system do not trust its purpose or see its value.

On data, leaders will need to treat its quality and ownership as an ongoing operational responsibility, rather than a project that is completed once. I do not think the answer is necessarily to put everything into one system. It is to establish a shared, governed understanding of products and rules across the systems people already use—and make sure that understanding stays current as the business changes. If sales and manufacturing disagree about what can be built, introducing AI will not resolve that disagreement. The way we run organizations will also need to evolve. As AI takes on more tasks, we will need to be explicit about which decisions it can make, which rules it must operate within, and when a person needs to intervene. Delegating a task to AI does not remove leadership’s accountability for the outcome.

At the same time, we need shorter feedback loops, so that issues and ideas from people closest to the work can influence decisions quickly. That means testing against real business problems, identifying what is not working early, and adapting before scaling. For me, the leadership challenge is not to predict every technological development. It is to build an organization that can keep learning without losing control of quality or responsibility. Be clear about the outcome, explicit about the boundaries, and flexible about the route.

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