Sharesight Review: A One-Stop Solution for Portfolio Tracking

If you’re an investor or trader, you know how vital it is to have a reliable portfolio tracker. The ability to monitor your investments in real-time can help you make better financial decisions. This is where Sharesight, a robust portfolio tracking software, comes into play. Our Sharesight review dives deep into one of the most talked-about portfolio tracking platforms.

Sharesight Overview

Sharesight is an innovative portfolio tracking software designed for the discerning investor. This robust tool aims to help investors holistically view their investment portfolios and make more informed decisions. The platform allows users to track a plethora of assets, ranging from stocks to private equity, alternatives, and even real estate . Moreover, Sharesight boasts compatibility with over 40 global stock exchanges, enabling users to track over 240,000 stocks, ETFs, and managed funds seamlessly . What sets Sharesight apart is its comprehensive tracking capabilities, inclusive of dividends, currency fluctuations, and more. This feature ensures that investors obtain a true reflection of their investments’ performance.

Additionally, its award-winning performance, dividend tracking, and tax reporting functionalities further underscore its efficacy . By providing an all-in-one solution for tracking diverse investments across multiple brokers, asset classes, and currencies, Sharesight stands out as an indispensable tool for the modern investor.

The Core Features

Sharesight stands out as a top pick for international investors. This means if you’ve got assets and investments across borders, Sharesight might just be your new best friend. Here are some features of one of the best stock portfolio trackers:

User-Friendly Design: It’s been recognized for having a beginner-friendly interface that is straightforward and easy to master. Also, to ensure seamless tracking and reporting, Sharesight integrates with numerous brokers and finance applications, including popular ones like Robinhood, Charles Schwab, and Interactive Brokers. This means that users can consolidate data from various sources, providing a holistic view of their investments regardless of where they are located globally.

One-Stop Investment Tracking: Sharesight offers award-winning performance, making it easier for investors to check all their investments in one centralized location.

Extensive Asset Tracking: It can automatically track the price, performance, and dividends of over 240,000 global stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and funds. In addition to this, users can incorporate cash accounts and properties to get a comprehensive view of their entire portfolio.

True Performance Analysis: With Sharesight, users can accurately determine the performance of all their holdings, regardless of where they are held. The software supports the tracking of multiple asset classes, including private equity, alternatives, real estate, and more. This holistic tracking allows for insight-driven decision-making.

Comparative Performance Reporting: Investors can use Sharesight’s reports to compare their portfolio returns over various periods. This feature can prove invaluable when assessing the effects of portfolio rebalances, understanding performance trends before and after market corrections, or even comparing individual portfolio returns with those of fund managers.

Tax Reporting: For those concerned about tax implications, Sharesight offers detailed tax reports, helping investors stay compliant with tax laws.

In essence, Sharesight provides a comprehensive tool for investors to manage, analyze, and optimize their portfolios.

How Does Sharesight Stack Up?

Investing plays a pivotal role in financial management, and the advent of technology has given rise to online platforms that simplify this endeavor. One such platform is Sharesight, which stands out for its user-friendly design dedicated to effortless portfolio tracking. It’s particularly lauded for its efficient automatic tracking and clear visuals like graphs and charts. However, those seeking intricate analysis might find it somewhat lacking.

Then we have Stock Rover, which delves deeply into the stock market. It’s especially recognized by sources like liberatedstocktrader.com for being optimal for U.S. investors with an emphasis on value, dividend, and growth. This platform is versatile, catering to a broad range of investors. It boasts unique tools for fundamental stock analysis and screening, and facilitates the smooth implementation of investment strategies.

On the other hand, Ziggma is the new kid on the block in online stock analysis. Even though exhaustive details about it are somewhat scarce, it’s known to emphasize comprehensive stock analysis. The platform shines with its modern interface and diverse tools suitable for both novice and seasoned traders.

Is Sharesight Legit?

Several factors point towards Sharesight being a legitimate stock portfolio tracker:

Longevity: Being in operation since 2007 suggests stability and trustworthiness.

Security Measures: Sharesight emphasizes its commitment to data security, using bank-level encryption to protect user data.

Transparency: The platform is upfront about its pricing structure and does not contain hidden fees.

The Final Verdict

Our Sharesight review concludes that this platform is hard to beat. Its array of features and focus on global investments make it a standout choice. Still, as with any platform, it’s essential to determine if it aligns with your specific needs. It might be worthwhile to give Sharesight a test drive and see if it meets your portfolio tracking expectations.

