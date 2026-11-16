For a long time, risk management in mid-sized European companies followed a familiar rhythm. Once a year, someone pulled together a risk register in a spreadsheet, a few managers scored their top concerns from one to five, and the finished document went to the board for a quick nod before it disappeared until the next annual review.

Risk Is a Board Problem Now: How European Companies Are Rethinking Risk Management

For a long time, risk management in mid-sized European companies followed a familiar rhythm. Once a year, someone pulled together a risk register in a spreadsheet, a few managers scored their top concerns from one to five, and the finished document went to the board for a quick nod before it disappeared until the next annual review.

That rhythm no longer fits. NIS2 has pulled thousands of additional companies into the scope of EU cyber security rules, DORA has applied to financial entities since January 2025, and both put responsibility for risk squarely on senior management. Board members can no longer treat a yearly risk workshop as proof that the business understands its exposure.

The practical consequence is that risk has to be managed continuously, with evidence. So more firms are replacing static registers with Copla’s risk management software and similar tools that keep risks, controls and owners in one place and update as the business changes.

Why the annual register stopped working

A spreadsheet register has two weaknesses that regulators now notice. The first is that it goes stale. A new supplier, a cloud migration or a change in headcount can alter a company’s risk profile within weeks, and a register reviewed once a year simply doesn’t reflect that.

The second is that it rarely links to anything. A risk might be scored as “high”, but nobody can show which control addresses it, who owns that control, or when it was last tested. When an auditor or regulator asks for that chain of evidence, teams spend days rebuilding it by hand.

What regulators actually expect

Neither NIS2 nor DORA asks for a particular tool. What they ask for is a working process. Companies need to identify their risks, decide how to treat them, put proportionate measures in place and be able to show that those measures are maintained over time.

Under NIS2, management bodies must approve cyber security risk measures and oversee how they are implemented, and members of those bodies are expected to take part in training. DORA goes further for financial firms, with detailed requirements for ICT risk frameworks, incident reporting and oversight of third-party providers. In both cases, the direction is the same: risk management has to be documented, current and owned at the top.

Moving to continuous risk management

Firms that make the shift successfully tend to change three things.

They connect risks to controls. Every significant risk is linked to the controls that reduce it, and every control has a named owner. Gaps become visible straight away.

They review when something changes. Alongside the annual cycle, risks are reassessed when something changes, such as a new system going live, a new market or a serious incident at a key supplier.

They report in a format the board can use. Directors don’t need every line of the register. They need a short view of the top risks, how they are moving and where decisions are required.

The role of the board

The biggest change is cultural. When directors are personally accountable, risk discussions move from the end of the agenda to the middle of it. Boards that handle this well ask for a few consistent indicators every quarter, challenge the scoring when it looks too comfortable, and make sure the people running compliance have the time and budget to do it properly.

Where to start

For a company still running risk from a spreadsheet, the first step doesn’t need to be dramatic. Start by listing the ten risks that would hurt the business most, link each one to the controls already in place, and assign an owner. Then agree how often each risk should be reviewed and what would trigger an earlier look.

Once that foundation exists, moving it into a dedicated system becomes far easier, and the annual risk workshop can turn into what it should have been all along: a check on a process that runs all year.