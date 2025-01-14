As businesses face increasing pressure to innovate in the digital age, the MIT Center for Information Systems Research (MIT CISR) has collaborated with The European Business Review to explore what works in creating value from digital and AI initiatives in 2025. Through a global survey, this partnership seeks to uncover actionable insights to help organizations excel in an AI-driven world.

A Global Research Initiative

MIT CISR, renowned globally for its cutting-edge research, has long been at the forefront of studying how executives can maximize the value of digitization within their ecosystems. The Center’s distinctive approach leverages real-world data from numerous organizations, offering unparalleled insights into what drives performance and value creation.

By completing the survey, participants will contribute to critical research that explores enterprise AI maturity, platform business models, cultural transformation, real-time business operations, and effective change management practices.

The findings will provide leaders with evidence-based strategies to stay competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Real-Time Business: The Next Competitive Step

A central focus of the survey is the concept of becoming a real-time business (RTB). RTBs execute key processes instantaneously using automated operations, AI, and data-driven decisions supported by governance and risk management. As companies strive to adapt, the survey seeks to identify best practices for embracing real-time business models. Insights from participants will provide a roadmap for organizations to transition toward more agile and efficient operations.

Learn more about RTBs here.

About the Survey

The survey, designed for individuals familiar with their organization’s digital strategy, takes just 20–25 minutes to complete. It addresses essential questions, such as:

How can traditional companies transition to platform-based business models?

What are the best practices for leveraging AI to drive business value?

How can organizations shift focus from traditional industries to customer-centric domains like mobility, wellness, and energy efficiency?

What role should boards and top management play in overseeing digital and AI initiatives?

How can companies organize their technical resources to align with a more digital and AI-oriented future?

What new job opportunities and business models emerge as AI and automation reshape the workplace?

Who Should Participate?

This survey is designed for professionals who are deeply familiar with their organization’s digital strategy and who hold the insights necessary to shape the future of their enterprises.

What’s in It for You?

Participants will gain access to advanced research findings, offering unparalleled guidance on navigating the complexities of digital transformation. The survey results will equip leaders with practical strategies to drive innovation, strengthen governance, and achieve sustainable growth in an AI-driven economy.