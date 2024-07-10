Meet Genie: The AI-Powered ‘Agent-Building Agent’ by Olas Core Contributor, Valory

“Agents Unleashed” has come to be known as Valory’s tour-de-force, where Valory co-founder and CEO, David Minarsch, announces the next groundbreaking venture he and his team are working on. The Agents Unleashed conference at this year’s Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Brussels was no different, with Olas core contributor’s CEO unveiling an AI agent that acts as a software engineer to literally create new autonomous agents for the Olas ecosystem: Genie. Ripples of this news have been heard across the industry, with Valory coining Genie as an ‘agent-building agent.’

Olas is crypto’s biggest co-ownable AI agent platform, with 900,000+ transactions and counting. Valory is the Olas ecosystem’s co-creator and core contributor, and as such has been at the forefront of integrating AI and blockchain technology to create open-source, user-ownable autonomous agents since 2021.

What is Genie?

“Throughout 2024, one of our big goals at Valory has been to streamline the developer experience of Builders on Olas,” Minarsch says. “We already have many Builders and agents, however, Genie is a key product to this end. Builders can prompt an entire autonomous agent and have its core components generated within minutes, reducing development time by many weeks, enabling exponential agent growth in the Olas ecosystem.”

Genie uses generative AI to take design specifications from natural language to functional autonomous AI agent code. It was created for use by Builders on Olas and is available on Valory’s Propel platform, which offers development and deployment solutions for autonomous agents.

How Does it Work

With Genie, deployment of new autonomous agents in various use cases, like crypto and others, becomes possible at a much faster rate. In fact, Genie develops new autonomous agents ten times faster than humans building them manually. The Olas protocol rewards developers — dubbed ‘Builders,’ in the Olas ecosystem — as they make useful code contributions. Builders can contribute full services, individual agents, AI tools, and more. The Valory team hopes that everyone, not just developers, can use Genie to contribute or participate should they so choose.

Genie has an intuitive interface, where users can describe the agent they want built in natural language. From there, Genie converts the description into a ‘technical roadmap’ or ‘Finite State Machine (FSM) specification’ that outlines the essential structure for the agent architecture. The FSM becomes the template for further AI-generated code, forming the ‘skeleton’ of the new AI agent Genie is building.

“Users then have the chance to refine and approve this foundation, so they can ensure that the end product aligns perfectly with their vision,” says Minarsch. “The idea behind Genie is ‘prompt to full-agent execution,’ to enable devs to transition an idea into reality much faster than ever before.”

Notable Features

Genie does not employ a one-size-fits-all approach; rather, it empowers Builders to design specific components of agents around their own personal logic. Additionally, Genie ensures the development plan is accurate and optimized for its intended functionality by leveraging its advanced learning capabilities and multiple state-of-the-art LLMs (large language models).

Genie’s unique design uses these LLMs, working together in a multi-agent system, to ensure thorough assessments at each development phase. This integration creates a flexible feedback system that continuously improves the agent during its development. By utilizing the expertise of various specialized agents, Genie increases development accuracy and delivers a strong, dependable final agent.

Furthermore, it enables rapid prototyping through automated workflows, facilitating ultra-fast autonomous agent creations and repetitions by allowing developers to expeditiously build, test, and refine their ideations. Ultimately, this also helps developers address evolving requirements much faster.

“Genie drastically reduces the development timeline by automating the initial phases of code generation and structuring, allowing more focus on project refinement,” Minarsch says. “What previously could take months can now be accomplished in days, and each output is tailored to the user’s specific requirements, offering a high degree of customization when developing agents.”

Genie marks a significant change, revolutionizing the creation and implementation of autonomous agents. By simplifying the process and reducing the time required to create agents, Genie allows innovators to bring their ideas to life faster and with more adaptability.

Upcoming Goals

Valory plans to expand its functionality significantly to simplify and speed up the creation of agents. The ultimate goal is to enable anyone, not just developers, to easily prompt and create their own autonomous AI agents.

“We already have lots of Builders and agents, including the first agent economy, Olas Predict,” Minarsch says. “Now with Genie, we have a massive multiplier for both. So, expect hundreds of agents and agent economies on Olas in the future.”

Valory’s introduction of Genie marks a major leap in the decentralized AI sector. With many companies aiming to dominate this field, Genie’s launch places Valory far ahead of their competitors, showcasing the strength and innovation of this impressive team. Designed originally to develop Olas agents, this innovation empowers developers to swiftly convert natural language descriptions into fully-functional autonomous agents, reinforcing Valory’s trusty leadership in the advancing AI and blockchain integration space.

Learn more and join the Genie waitlist today: https://www.valory.xyz/propel-genie

About Olas

Olas is the platform for co-owning AI. Olas enables everyone to own a share of AI, specifically autonomous agents. One of the first Crypto x AI projects, founded in 2021, Olas offers the composable Olas Stack for developing autonomous AI agents, and the Olas Protocol for incentivizing their creation and co-ownership. Olas’ mission is to incentivize and coordinate different parties to launch autonomous agents that form entire AI economies serving all humans. Olas is giving rise to agent economies across major blockchains with over 900,000 transactions. In Olas Predict, AI agents predict the future, using state-of-the-art AI models, then apply their predictions to on-chain markets. Learn more at olas.network.

About Valory

Valory is a research and deployment company at the intersection of crypto and AI. Its mission is to enable communities, organizations, and countries to co-own AI systems, beginning with decentralized autonomous agents. Valory is the VC-backed team of engineers, researchers, and commercial executors that co-founded the Olas DAO^, contribute to the Olas stack, and built the first services using it. Valory is the pioneer of co-owned AI and the expert in decentralized off-chain systems for DAOs. They collaborate with those interested in decentralizing & owning their own apps.

Useful links: Website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Github

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



