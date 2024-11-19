According to the International Labour Organization, approximately 4.9% of the global workforce was actively seeking employment in 2024. Adding passive job seekers, this number can increase even to 20-30%. This demand is covered by HRTech solutions, such as job search engines, job boards, etc. One of them is Jobsora.com — a global job search engine that operates in 38+ countries around the world, and helps millions of people to find job.

Jobsora’s technology helps millions of job seekers find relevant vacancies in one place. The technology covers vacancies in various industries: from the service sector to logistics, machinery, and IT. Both blue and white collar workers throughout the globe can find a job at Jobsora.

How did you come up with the idea of creating Jobsora? How did you choose the HRTech industry?

Before the Jobsora, Valentyn Peltek worked as a CEO and a CTO in several IT businesses. His partner, Roman Peltek, worked in the digital landscape as well. Partners say that the idea of starting their own business was not spontaneous. Helping people find a job has always been close to them, so Valentyn and Roman started studying how the job industry and HRTech solutions work. Finally, they decided to create the HRTech service for job seekers around the globe — Jobsora.com.

“Our main mission is to shift the job search process, minimizing the time and effort usually required. But we make value both for the job seekers and employers. As of 2024, we operate in 4 continents, and our platform is visited by 20 million job seekers monthly. For employers, Jobsora is the go-to partner for driving website traffic and targeting the right audience,” — Valentyn Peltek, CEO at Jobsora emphasizes.

“Instead of the standard Pay Per Posting approach, we use the Pay Per Performance model, and work with our clients according to the CPC and CPA (Apply, Apply Start, Hiring) models. By integrating the client’s ATS, we get a win-win solution – the client continues to work in a private environment, and we get access to the metrics necessary for effective campaigns,” — adds Roman Peltek, COO at Jobsora.

You operate in lots of countries. How do you make decisions about scaling?

Valentyn Peltek says that in their business, all decisions are data-driven. In other words, they first collect the data, calculate it, and then decide whether to enter the market or not based on these figures.

”If we enter a new market, this does not guarantee success, because in some places we need to improve the technology, in others we need a different approach to sales. In the test mode, we try to make all the necessary improvements, put it on the rails, and if everything works in our favor, we can move on to another market. This is how Jobsora scales,” — says Roman Peltek.

How do you manage the team working on Jobsora? Do you work remotely or in the office?

Valentyn Peltek says that he and his team have been working remotely since the times of Covid. Clear and transparent processes allow employees to be effective whether they are working remotely or in the office. They have good communication between employees working from all over the world. Jobsora frequently attends different conferences, which, in addition to practical information and meetings with clients, provide an opportunity to meet team members in person.

As technology is advancing extremely fast, what are the challenges facing Jobsora?

”We have enough challenges, especially external ones, — comments Roman Peltek; The industry is developing very fast, new solutions constantly appear on the market, competitors improve their platforms, AI becomes the new normal, so we have enough challenges. But without them, it would be uninteresting and boring.”

“Yes, indeed, challenges are a normal story for any business, and Jobsora is no exception to the rule. We try to identify problem areas as quickly as possible in order to plan and implement improvements. Currently, we are working on recognizing user signals and improving the user experience on the platform. Despite the challenges, our mission remains unchanged: to help as many people as possible find jobs with as little time and effort as possible.“ — finalizes Valentyn Peltek.

