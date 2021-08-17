Innovation in Gaming: Megaways Slots Are Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

The slot industry is ever-changing and always on the brink of innovation. There’s a slot with a new mechanic released every week, and most of those innovative mechanics are tied to higher payouts. Classics slots are great – we have nothing against them. However, in 2021, there are more innovative slot games with unique mechanics that can offer better payouts and more entertaining gameplay.

Ever heard of Megaways slots? If you haven’t tried them, you’re missing out. These online slots are based on an innovative gameplay mechanic called Megaways. Developed by Big Time Gaming, it’s become a staple in the industry, with some of the best slots ever released licensing the Megaways brand from BTG.

It has been used by industry juggernauts such as NetEnt and Microgaming. In our library, we have dozens of Megaways slots that offer thrilling gameplay, vivid graphics, and of course, payouts that’ll blow your mind away.

With a bit of luck, it could all be yours.

How Does the Megaways Mechanic Work?

You know how slots work, right? They have 1 or more reels (5+ for modern slots) that intertwine with paylines, also known as betways. Different slot symbols land across the reels. If 3 or more land on a payline, you hit a score. The number of paylines is pre-determined by the slot. They can range anywhere from 3 to 10, 20, 40, 50 or even 243.

All of that has changed with the introduction of the Megaways engine. Created by Big Time Gaming, Megaways has no pre-determined number of paylines, with the number of symbols and ways to win changing on each spin.

Most Megaways-branded slots have 6 reels. There are rarely those with less than 5 or over 6 reels. Each of these reels can contain between 2 and 7 symbols. In most cases, a Megaways slot has 117,649 ways to win. If you take a 6-reel slot with that many betways, the number of ‘open’ Megaways when each reel displays only 2 symbols is 324 (2x2x2x2x2x2=324).

Of course, you won’t have to calculate the number of Megaways yourself. The slot usually does that for you. On each spin, there should be a counter with the correct number of Megaways on that particular spin.

Unlike regular slot games, Megaways slots don’t need 3 or more adjacent symbols on a payline to record a win. Instead, you need matching symbols on any position and adjacent reels starting with the first one. Land identical symbols on all 6 reels in a random position and you get a score. If there’s a matching symbol missing on each reel, you win nothing.

Types of Megaways Slot Games

The number of Megaways is different per slot. In general, there are:

Slots with 15,625 Megaways

Slot games with 16,807 Megaways

Slots with 46,656 ways to win

Megaways slots with 248,832 ways to win

Slots with 100,832 Megaways

Slot games with 117,649 Megaways

Megaways slots with 531,441 ways to win

Slots with 586,971 ways to win

While they’re all Megaways slots, the way you play them is completely unique. The great thing about the Megaways engine is how versatile it is. Studios can adapt it on their own as soon as they have a valid license, expanding the winning potential of their slots and their fanbase as well.

When you add reel modifiers into the mix, it becomes clear that Megaways slots can be truly unique and rewarding.

Top Megaways-Branded Slots

With dozens of Megaways slots released so far, it’s hard to choose the right one. Each one is unique in its own right, so it’s best to give them all a try and see which one suits your play style the best.

Bonanza

Developed by Big Time Gaming itself, Bonanza is one of the premier Megaways slots. Released in 2016, it’s still among the top-10 slots of all time. It may not be among the flashiest slots, but the 10,000x top reward is more than enough to make you forget all about great graphics.

It’s a slot that anyone can play with 117,649 paylines and a bunch of features. We can safely call Bonanza the original Megaways slot. It’s not the first one, but it’s the first major Megaways release.

White Rabbit Megaways

Another original BTG release, White Rabbit Megaways will take you on a magical journey through Lewis Carrol’s trippy landscape. Starring the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, White Rabbit is a fully unlocked Megaways titles with a whopping 248,832 ways to win. The fact that it’s one of the highest RTP slots that use the Megaways engine is just a plus.

This is an excellent adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s tale that produces up to 7 symbols per spin. The big symbols can deliver bigger payouts, especially thanks to the random multiplier wilds. In the free spins round, you will also benefit from expanding reels, further growing the slot’s winning potential.

With a bit of luck, this rabbit hole can lead to wins up to 10,000x your stake.

Piggy Riches Megaways

One of NetEnt’s most popular slots Piggy Riches grew even bigger in terms of popularity when it got the Megaways treatment. Made in collaboration with Red Tiger, Piggy Riches Megaways upgrades the piggies’ rich and famous lifestyle up a notch, delivering a slot overhaul that we’ve rarely seen.

It’s definitely one of the best video slots using the unique engine. Thanks to the 117,649 ways to win and rewarding modifiers such as the mega wild, Piggy Riches Megaways is a slot unlike no other.

Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

Yet another NetEnt hit that got a Megaways overhaul, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways takes the original adventure to new heights. It still stars the charismatic Gonzo in the lead role, but this time around, there are more ways to win and bigger rewards.

The adventurous trek along the Incan jungle has been made even more exciting thanks to 117,649 ways to win and maximum wins of 21,000x your bet. NetEnt-Red Tiger collaborations are always fantastic, and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways is proof of it.

Extra Chilli Megaways

As the Megaways inventor, Big Time Gaming has created some of the best slots using the engine. There have been quite a few with great rewards, but none is spicier than Extra Chilli Megaways.

A slot with 117,649 ways to win, the spicy 6-reel game was launched in 2018. It comes with an extra horizontal reel on the bottom as well as frequent respins and free spins that can boost your payouts pretty nicely.

The 96.82% RTP is Extra Chilli’s ace in the sleeve. With wins going as high as 20,000x your stake, there’s plenty of incentive to spin it a few times.