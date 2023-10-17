How to Harvest Cannabis: Easy Tips & Tricks to Cure, Dry, & Trim Homegrown Cannabis 

By Jamila Khan

Harvesting cannabis is an art and a science, where the timing, technique, and care you apply can significantly impact the quality, potency, and overall experience of your final product.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the essential steps, methods, and tips to help you master the art of cannabis harvesting.

Whether you’re a seasoned cultivator or a novice enthusiast, this article is your key to unlocking the secrets of a bountiful and high-quality cannabis harvest.

When Is the Right Time to Harvest Cannabis?

The right time to harvest cannabis depends on several factors, such as the strain, the growing conditions, and the desired effects.

However, one of the most reliable methods to determine the optimal harvest time is to observe the trichomes on the cannabis plant.

What Are Trichomes?

Trichomes are the tiny, resinous glands that cover the buds and leaves of the cannabis plant. They are responsible for producing cannabinoids and terpenes, the compounds that give cannabis its potency and aroma.

Trichomes also protect the plant from pests, UV rays, and environmental stress.

Monitoring Your Trichomes to Signal When to Harvest Cannabis

Trichomes can be seen with the naked eye, but a magnifying glass or a microscope can help you examine them more closely.

By looking at the color and clarity of the trichomes, you can tell how mature your cannabis plant is and when it is ready to harvest. There are three main stages of trichome development:

Clear : This means that the trichomes are still young and not fully developed. They have a clear or translucent appearance and produce little to no psychoactive effects. Harvesting cannabis at this stage will result in a low-potency product with a weak flavor and aroma.

Milky : This means that the trichomes have reached their peak maturity and potency. They have a milky-white or cloudy appearance and produce the highest levels of THC and other cannabinoids. Harvesting cannabis at this stage will result in a potent product with a balanced effect between cerebral and physical.

Amber : This means that the trichomes have started to degrade and oxidize. They have an amber or brown appearance and produce lower levels of THC and higher levels of CBN, a cannabinoid that has sedative effects. Harvesting cannabis at this stage will result in a less potent product with a more couch-locking and narcotic effect.

Determining When to Harvest an Autoflower Cannabis Plant

Generally, indica strains are ready to harvest after 8 weeks of flowering, while sativa strains need 10 weeks. However, these are only rough estimates, and you should always check the trichomes before harvesting.

If you are growing autoflowering cannabis plants, which do not depend on light cycles to flower, you can also use the trichome method to determine when to harvest.

Autoflower cannabis seeds usually take 7-10 weeks from seedling to bud, but again, this may vary depending on the strain and the growing conditions. You should monitor your autoflowers closely and look for signs of trichome maturity as they approach their expected harvest time.

Preparing for the Cannabis Harvest

Preparing for a cannabis harvest is crucial to ensure a successful and high-quality yield. Here are the steps to prepare for the cannabis harvest:

Check Maturity: Assess the maturity of your cannabis plants. Look for changes in the trichomes (they should be mostly cloudy with some amber) and the pistils (which may change color) to determine readiness for harvest.

Tools and Supplies: Gather the necessary tools and supplies you’ll need for harvesting, including sharp scissors or pruning shears, gloves, containers for storing the harvested buds, and a clean and well-ventilated workspace.

Timing : Plan the timing of your harvest. This can vary depending on the strain and personal preferences. Some growers prefer to harvest when trichomes are mostly cloudy, while others may wait for more amber trichomes for a different effect.

Flush the Plants : In the days leading up to harvest, consider flushing your plants with plain, pH-balanced water. This helps to remove excess nutrients from the plant, resulting in a smoother smoke.

Cutting Timing : Decide whether you will harvest the entire plant, specific branches, or individual buds. The method you choose will depend on your preference and the resources available.

Light Control: If you’re growing indoors, turn off the grow lights during the harvesting process. This helps minimize stress to the plants and makes it easier to spot trichomes.

Harvesting Care: When cutting the plant or buds, use clean, sharp tools and be gentle to avoid damaging the flowers. Minimize the time between cutting and the next steps in the drying process.

Trimming : You can choose to trim the excess leaves and stems during or after the harvest. Trimming enhances the appearance and quality of the buds.

Drying Preparation: Ensure you have a designated drying area ready. It should be dark, cool, well-ventilated, and have appropriate humidity levels (around 45-55%).

Storage Containers : Have airtight glass jars or other suitable containers ready for curing and storing the dried buds.

Steps to Harvest Cannabis

Certainly! Here are the general steps to harvest cannabis:

Pre-Harvest Inspection: Before harvesting, examine your cannabis plants for signs of maturity. The trichomes should be mostly cloudy with some amber, and the pistils may have changed color.

Gather Tools: Ensure you have the necessary tools such as sharp scissors or pruning shears, gloves, containers for storage, and a workspace that can be easily cleaned.

Choose Your Harvest Method: Decide whether you want to cut the whole plant, harvest individual branches, or remove individual buds. The method you choose depends on personal preference.

Harvest : Carefully cut the chosen parts of the plant or the entire plant. Make clean, precise cuts to avoid damaging the buds.

Trimming : If you didn’t trim while harvesting, you can do this now. Trim away excess leaves and stems to improve the appearance and quality of the buds.

Drying : Hang the harvested cannabis in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated area. Ensure the humidity is around 45-55%. Drying can take several days to a couple of weeks.

Curing : After drying, place the buds in airtight containers, like glass jars. Burp the containers regularly to release excess moisture and improve flavor. Curing can last a few weeks to several months for the best results.

Storage : Once cured, store your cannabis in a cool, dark place to preserve its freshness and potency.

Trimming and Curing Cannabis Buds

Trimming and curing cannabis buds are important steps to improve the quality, potency, and flavor of your harvest. Here are some basic information about these processes:

When to Trim Cannabis

Trimming is the process of removing the excess leaves and stems from the buds. You can trim cannabis either before or after drying, depending on your preference and situation.

Wet trimming is done right after harvesting, when the buds are still moist and the leaves are easy to cut. Dry trimming is done after the buds have dried for several days, when the leaves are crisp and brittle.

How to Trim Cannabis

To trim cannabis, you will need some gloves, scissors, a tray or a rack, and a container for the trimmings. You can either hang the whole plant or branches upside down, or cut off the individual buds and place them on a rack.

Then, you will use your scissors to clip off the large fan leaves and the smaller sugar leaves that don’t have much resin. You can trim as close to the buds as you want, depending on how much leaf material you want to leave.

Cannabis Trimming Tools

Besides gloves and scissors, you may also want to use some other tools to make trimming easier and faster. For example, you can use a magnifying glass or a microscope to inspect the trichomes and determine the best time to harvest.

You can also use a trimming machine or a bowl trimmer to automate some of the work and save time.

What Is Curing Cannabis

Curing is the process of storing the dried buds in airtight containers for several weeks or months. This allows the buds to undergo chemical changes that enhance their flavor, aroma, and smoothness. Curing also helps prevent mold, bacteria, and pests from ruining your buds.

How To Cure Cannabis

To cure cannabis, you will need some glass jars with lids, a hygrometer, and a dark place with moderate temperature and humidity.

You will fill the jars with your dried buds until they are about 75% full, leaving some room for air circulation. You will then seal the jars and store them in a dark place with a temperature of around 21°C (70°F) and a humidity of around 62%.

You will check on your jars every day for the first week or two, opening them for a few minutes to let fresh air in and moisture out. This is called burping. You will also monitor the humidity inside the jars with a hygrometer.

If it is too high (above 70%), you will leave the jars open for longer or take out some buds to dry more. If it is too low (below 55%), you will add some moisture back with a humidipak or a damp paper towel.

You will continue this process until the humidity stabilizes at around 62%. Then, you can burp your jars less frequently, once every few days or once a week. The longer you cure your buds, the better they will become.

Drying Techniques for Harvested Cannabis

Drying cannabis is an essential step to improve the quality and potency of your buds. Here are some tips and techniques on how to dry your cannabis properly:

How to Dry Your Cannabis

There are different methods to dry your cannabis, but the most common one is to hang the plants or branches upside down in a dark and ventilated room. You can also use a drying rack or a brown paper bag to dry smaller buds.

Ideal Cannabis Drying Conditions

The ideal conditions for drying cannabis are a dark room with a temperature of around 21°C (70°F) and a humidity of around 50-65%.

You will also need some airflow to prevent mold and bacteria growth, but not too much that it dries the buds too fast.

How to Tell When Your Cannabis is Dry Enough

To check if your cannabis is dry enough, you can bend a small branch or stem. If it snaps easily, it means the buds are ready for curing. If it bends or leaves stringy fibers behind, it means they need more time to dry.

Proper Storage and Preservation of Harvested Cannabis

How to store cannabis long term is a common question among cannabis enthusiasts who want to preserve their buds for future use. There are several factors that can affect the quality and potency of cannabis over time, such as temperature, humidity, light, and air.

Therefore, proper storage and preservation methods are essential to keep your cannabis fresh and potent for as long as possible.

How to Store Cannabis Long Term

The basic principle of storing cannabis long term is to protect it from the elements that can degrade it. Here are some tips and techniques on how to do that:

Use airtight glass containers: Glass jars with lids are the best option for storing cannabis long term, as they prevent air, moisture, and light from reaching the buds. Plastic bags and containers are not recommended, as they can make the buds sweat moisture out, or leach chemicals into them. You can use dark-colored or UV-protected glass jars to block out light, or store them in a dark place.

Control the temperature and humidity: The ideal temperature for storing cannabis long term is around 21°C (70°F), and the ideal humidity is around 60-65%. Too high or too low temperature or humidity can cause mold, mildew, or dryness. You can use a hygrometer to monitor the humidity level inside the jars, and adjust it with humidipaks or damp paper towels if needed. You should also avoid storing cannabis in the fridge or freezer, as they can cause fluctuations in temperature and humidity, or damage the trichomes.

Burp the jars regularly : Burping is the process of opening the jars for a few minutes every day or every few days to let fresh air in and stale air out. This helps to regulate the humidity and prevent mold growth. You should burp the jars more often in the first week or two of storage, then less frequently as the buds stabilize.

Vacuum seal the jars: Vacuum sealing is another way to protect your cannabis from air exposure and oxidation. You can use a vacuum sealer to remove most of the air from the jars, but without compressing the buds too much. This can help to preserve the flavor, aroma, and potency of your cannabis for longer periods of time.

Tips for a Successful Cannabis Harvest

A successful cannabis harvest requires careful planning and attention to detail. Here are some tips to help you achieve a bountiful and high-quality yield:

Choose the right strain: Select a cannabis strain that suits your growing environment, experience level, and desired effects. Make sure you do your research and opt for reputable seed banks that offer high-quality marijuana seeds for sale .

Quality genetics: Start with quality seeds or clones from a reputable source.

Proper lighting: Use appropriate grow lights (HID, LED, or others) to mimic the sun’s spectrum during different growth stages.

Nutrient management: Maintain a balanced nutrient regimen throughout the plant’s life cycle, adjusting as needed for vegetative and flowering stages.

Adequate ventilation: Ensure good airflow to prevent mold, mildew, and maintain a healthy environment.

Temperature and humidity control: Keep your grow room within the ideal temperature and humidity range for your chosen strain.

Pruning and training : Trim and train your plants to encourage optimal growth, increase light exposure, and maximize yield.

pH and water quality : Monitor and adjust the pH of your water and ensure it’s free from contaminants.

Pest and disease prevention : Regularly inspect your plants for pests and diseases and take prompt action to control them.

Timing : Harvest when the trichomes (resin glands) are mostly cloudy or amber for the desired effects. This may vary depending on the strain.

Curing : After harvest, cure your buds in glass jars, burping them regularly to develop better flavor, aroma, and potency.

Drying : Dry your cannabis in a dark, cool, and well-ventilated space to prevent mold and maintain quality.

Patience : Don’t rush the process; curing can take weeks to months for optimal results.

Legal compliance: Ensure you’re in compliance with local cannabis cultivation laws and regulations.

Experiment and learn: Cannabis cultivation is an evolving science; don’t be afraid to experiment and adapt based on your experiences. If you’re feeling truly adventurous, you can also use the final product and experiment with making THC gummies and Cannabis-infused edibles .

Remember that successful cannabis cultivation takes practice and patience. Tailoring your approach to your specific conditions and needs is key to a successful harvest.

How To Harvest Cannabis: FAQs

Here are answers to some FAQs about how to harvest cannabis:

What Is the Best Cannabis Harvest Method?

The best harvest method depends on personal preference and the specific strain. Some common methods include cutting the entire plant, harvesting individual buds, or using a combination of both.

What Do Cannabis Trichomes Look Like When Ready to Harvest?

Cannabis trichomes should appear milky white or cloudy with some amber. This indicates that the THC and other cannabinoids are at their peak potency.

Should I Hang My Whole Cannabis Plant to Dry?

Hanging the whole plant is a traditional drying method. However, some prefer to trim and dry individual branches for more controlled drying conditions.

How Do You Prepare for Harvest Cannabis?

Prepare by gathering the necessary tools like trimmers and gloves, ensuring a clean workspace, and having a curing plan in place. It’s also essential to check trichomes for readiness.

When Should I Stop Watering Before Harvesting?

You should stop heavy watering a few days before harvest to allow the plant to dry out slightly. This helps in achieving a smoother drying process.

At What Point Do You Harvest Cannabis?

Harvest when the trichomes are mostly cloudy with some amber and the buds have reached the desired maturity and size. The exact timing can vary based on strain and personal preference.

How To Harvest Cannabis: Our Verdict

Harvesting cannabis is a rewarding and enjoyable process that requires patience, care, and attention. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can ensure that your buds are ripe, potent, and flavorful.

And if you are feeling adventurous, you can also try to make your own cannabis-infused edibles, oils, or tinctures. Just be careful with the dosage and consumption, as they can be very potent and have different effects than smoking or vaping. Happy harvesting!

About the Author

Jamila Khan is an avid researcher of all things cannabis-related with a passion for creating content in several niches, particularly the cannabis-related niche. She has written over several hundred articles on all the latest trends in edibles, vaping, strains and related products.

