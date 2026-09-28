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Anyone watching the coal price forecast these days is presented with a strange picture. The deployment of solar farms is continuing to grow, wind generation is increasing, and governments are discussing how we can make our electrical networks cleaner. But trains of coal continue to roll, ships remain loaded at ports, and several countries even consume more coal than they did a couple of years ago. The shift is happening but not in all places at the same time.

A Record Market That May Be Nearing Its Peak

Coal demand has proved more stubborn than many earlier projections suggested. The International Energy Agency’s Coal 2025 outlook estimated global consumption at a record 8.85 billion tonnes in 2025. Even so, the agency expects demand to be roughly 3 percent lower by 2030.

Europe has retired plants and reduced coal-fired generation. Japan and South Korea are also working to cut their reliance on fuel. Meanwhile, electricity use is climbing in India and across parts of Southeast Asia. Decline in one group of countries can therefore be partly cancelled out by growth in another.

Renewables Are Changing Coal’s Daily Job

The scale of renewable construction is no longer a side note. IRENA’s Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026 reports that 692 gigawatts of renewable capacity were added worldwide in 2025. By year-end, renewables accounted for nearly half of installed power capacity.

Installed capacity is not the same as electricity produced around the clock. A solar panel contributes nothing after dark. Wind output can drop across a region, while hydropower depends on rainfall and reservoir levels. Storage, stronger grids and flexible demand help, although not every country has them at sufficient scale.

Coal Is Moving From Mainstay to Insurance

In grids with plenty of renewable power, coal plants may run less often but remain available for difficult hours. A still evening during a heatwave is a familiar example: air conditioners lift demand just as solar generation disappears. If batteries, gas plants or imported electricity cannot cover the gap, coal generation may return quickly.

This backup role changes the economics of a plant. It sells less electricity, but staffing, maintenance and debt costs do not vanish. Some plants become uneconomic and close. Others receive capacity payments or policy support because grid operators value their availability. The effect on fuel demand is a gradual erosion interrupted by sudden bursts of buying.

One Transition, Several Regional Realities

In mature economies, electricity demand is often fairly stable. Old coal units can be replaced by renewables, gas, nuclear power, storage or imports without first having to meet enormous new demand. Environmental rules and carbon prices add further pressure to retire them.

In economies with economic growth, it is more difficult to select. For the purpose of providing dependable electricity, factories, data centres, cooling systems and growing cities require electricity. Necessary increases can be covered by a substantial amount of solar and wind, but building the grid can be slow. Governments that fear blackouts may keep existing coal plants open, particularly when domestic coal offers some protection from imported fuel prices.

China sits at the centre of this contradiction. It installs renewable capacity at extraordinary speed and remains the world’s largest coal consumer and producer. A change in Chinese mine output, industrial activity or hydropower conditions can still move seaborne prices. India, while expanding its own mines, continues to import grades needed by power stations and steelmakers.

Investment Is Tightening Before Supply Vanishes

Demand is only half of the equation. Financing a mine intended to operate for decades has become harder. Some banks will not support new thermal coal projects, insurers are more selective, and diversified mining groups have sold coal assets.

That does not mean the market suddenly runs out of fuel. Mines can change owners, and private operators may extend production from existing sites. Still, fewer large developments can leave less spare capacity when demand surprises on the upside. A coal price forecast must now consider whether producers can respond, not simply whether reserves exist underground.

Thermal and Metallurgical Coal Are Separating

The energy transition also exposes an important difference between coal types. Thermal coal is burned for electricity, so it competes directly with renewables, gas and nuclear power. Metallurgical coal is used to make steel in conventional blast furnaces. Replacing it requires different production methods, suitable scrap, abundant clean electricity and expensive new equipment.

Consequently, thermal demand may weaken faster than demand for high-quality coking coal. Prices can diverge, even when headlines describe “the coal market” as though it were one uniform trade.

Lower Demand Does Not Mean Calm Prices

Heavy rain can flood an Australian mine. Rail trouble in South Africa can prevent available coal from reaching port. Sanctions or shipping restrictions may force buyers to use longer routes. At the same time, a cold winter or weak hydropower season can cause utilities to seek extra cargoes with little notice.

Natural gas prices matter too. When gas is cheap and available, generators may use it instead of coal. An LNG shortage reverses that calculation in countries where plants can switch fuels. Freight costs, currency moves, coal quality and carbon charges then alter what each buyer is willing to pay. This is why a credible coal price forecast needs both a long view and a close watch on physical supply.

What Businesses Should Watch Now

For utilities, the challenge is avoiding two expensive mistakes: buying too much under a long contract or relying too heavily on a spot market that can tighten without warning. A sensible purchasing plan may combine contracted volumes with room to adjust for weather and renewable output.

Conclusion

The energy transition is not removing coal in one clean sweep. It is evolving as coal is used, traded, and as the grades of it that are still valuable. Renewable growth leads to a gradual slowdown of demand and grid constraints, and increasing electricity demand prevents coal from disappearing altogether in some areas. In the meantime, however, restrained investment can exacerbate these short-term haves and haves. The market is likely to become smaller eventually, but the journey may remain uneven, regional, and surprisingly volatile.