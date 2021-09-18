How AI is Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a huge part of the gaming industry for a very long time. While people may feel that it’s a relatively new innovation, it’s actually been part of gaming pretty much from the start. This may sound strange when talking about how something is revolutionizing an industry, but this is because AI is taking new steps and becoming far more important than ever before. We’ve taken a look at some of the ways that AI is having a huge impact on gaming while taking it to completely new levels.

Online casino gaming

This is an area that often gets ignored when talking about gaming. It’s massively unfair to do so though. Online casinos have actually been at the forefront of some of the biggest tech advances in gaming.

So, how is online casino gaming being revolutionized by Artificial Intelligence? To put it simply, AI is making it possible for a whole new range of different casino games to be enjoyed by players to a much higher level. A great example of this is online poker. Previously, the only way to achieve a true poker experience when playing online was to join a room with other players. Now, the improvement in AI technology means that there are online poker rooms that are solely occupied by AI competitors. This means that players are able to enjoy playing poker even if no one else is online at the same time as them. It also means that players can learn how to play at a much higher level, especially if they have only ever played against poor quality opposition.

Of course, this is just a small area where AI is impacting the online casino world. It is also used in a range of other games, security measures and even in customer support.

Crafting more intelligent enemies

One thing about AI in the past was that it was always limited. This meant that players would be able to learn how it behaved and then cater their own playing style to focus on any weaknesses within the AI. This was due to a number of factors: memory and production limitations and even the limitations of the programmers. AI was certainly more predictable in previous generations of video games.

That’s not always the case in the modern world. AI has been developed to such an extent that it attempts to replicate the real world in several ways. Firstly, modern AI is developed to learn how you play. So, if you regularly go in through the front door when playing a first-person shooter, then the AI will learn from this and start to plan for this method of entry. If you like to play down the wings when playing FIFA, then the AI will learn this and attempt to force you into the middle where it can outnumber you. This wasn’t always the case, as games would have certain weak spots that could be exploited by savvy players.

Secondly, the interactions in role-playing games are being improved significantly. When you’re playing a game, your actions will cause ripples in how NPCs will behave. So, if you shoot someone when playing a sandbox game such as GTA, this will have implications in terms of how the people who witnessed this react towards you.

This is a big change from AI in past generations, which had a set way of behaving that wouldn’t be deviated from. Regardless of how you played the game, there was AI in place that could be predicted. This led to games becoming stale over time as the gameplay experience would always be the same. Improved AI means that you can experience a different game every single time you play it.

AI can experience emotions

Emotions are perhaps something that can never be fully programmed. Feelings such as love and hate are so innately human that even animals don’t truly feel them in the same way we do. This makes it extremely hard to realistically program it into video games. However, it is an area that lots of video game companies are working hard on. Sony specifically has spent a great deal of time, money and effort on this endeavour.

This is such a massive part of gaming for the future that there are entire divisions that are working on creating AI that truly thinks for itself. As open-world games become more popular, players want to enjoy a more immersive experience. This has had a massive impact on how games have been developed within this genre. While the story is still a very big part of the experience, game developers have been working on creating an increasingly realistic world for the story to take place in.

This means that the AI for almost every character within the game is now aimed at being as close to its own living entity as possible. This is becoming more likely to be a reality for one big reason — cloud computing. In the past, there were hardware limitations for consoles and PCs. Games had to be able to run on the hardware that is available to players. This limitation has been removed with the advent of cloud computing.

Cloud computing allows game developers to truly create a fully immersive world for gamers without having to worry about how it might slow down the overall experience. This opens up the potential for games to be several magnitudes larger both in size and overall scope. Together with AI developments, it could give games the ability to provide a backstory and character for every NPC in the game. No more random chat excerpts in highly populated areas. Games will have the potential to be an almost true-to-life experience.