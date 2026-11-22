By Jan Sommerfeld

Revenue per employee helps leaders understand whether growth is becoming more efficient, provided they measure progress against their own history and recognise the trade-offs.

As COO of Almedia, a company specialising in rewarded advertising, revenue per employee helps us understand how well we handle organizational complexity as we grow and ultimately, how good our team is. Whether we incrementally generate more revenue with the people we employ and whether that improves as we expand.

The metric becomes particularly useful when we track it over time. The important comparison is with our own history, not someone else’s headline number. It can be so easy to fall for the latter.

Why Should You Benchmark Against Your Own History?

A software-as-a-service company employing a large sales organisation, let alone some manufacturing company, operates under different economic conditions from a digital marketplace. Even within the same industry, pricing structures and stages of growth can make the figures difficult to compare.

Our own business illustrates why: an advertiser can double its advertising budget with us without requiring additional employees on our side, provided our existing team continues improving the results and products that encourage the advertiser to spend more. It would be unreasonable to assume every company should try to achieve the same result.

Companies can learn from small, productive teams that automate repetitive work, own their results, and have direct access to data. But copying their revenue-per-employee targets makes much less sense.

In our case, a substantial portion of the money flowing through our marketplace goes back to users as rewards. Our Freecash platform has paid out more than $500 million to users. That business model can produce a high revenue-per-employee figure, but it tells you very little about how efficiently another company with a different cost structure should operate.

What matters is whether a company can sustain that efficiency as it grows. As companies expand, they tend to become slower, and each additional employee may contribute less incremental revenue.

We want to avoid that deterioration at all costs. Tracking our own performance over time helps us understand whether we’re succeeding.

How Can a Team Grow Revenue Without Increasing Headcount?

We were struggling to recruit enough growth managers who met our standards while the number of advertisers we served continued to grow.

We could have relaxed our hiring criteria to fill those positions more quickly. Instead, we invested in automation and artificial intelligence to help the existing team manage a greater volume of business.

The result was that we grew both advertisers and revenue while keeping the team the same size. Interestingly, the work also became considerably less stressful.

We’ve also applied automation elsewhere in the business. Employees can now query company data in plain English, reducing the need for our data team to retrieve information for colleagues. That team can devote more attention to problems with greater business impact.

And in engineering, AI agents take an initial pass at bug reports and fixes. Engineers still test and verify the results, but they have more time to work on complicated problems and develop improvements.

In both cases, we’ve largely reinvested the time saved. Improving efficiency creates opportunities for the people you already employ to focus on more valuable work.

When Is a Lower Ratio the Right Decision?

Improving revenue per employee doesn’t mean keeping headcount unchanged indefinitely.

Ultimately, if your overall main objective is to grow at all costs, you can always hire as long as the incremental value new hires generate are higher than their costs.

Then, hiring a lot is precisely what a growing business needs.

In October, we launched a city-wide recruitment campaign in Berlin, with 169 advertising placements and 3,500 flyposters. Our goal was to attract top talent across engineering, data, product, and growth, and to do so, we offered compensation 15–20% above industry levels.

Almedia has reached a $1 billion annualised revenue run rate. Supporting that scale requires us to keep attracting strong people, even when hiring puts temporary pressure on revenue per employee.

I consider additional headcount an investment when it is associated with a specific outcome, a realistic deadline, and early evidence of progress. If the team keeps growing while its output remains flat over an extended period, that is a different conversation.

Whenever a manager requests more people, I want to understand:

what the new employee will own;

which metric will improve;

whether the team has considered automating repetitive work;

whether the hire is compensating for a broken process.

Conversely, even a productive team may need more capacity. When decisions wait for the same two or three people, or response times deteriorate, the team is likely overstretched. Most concerning is when one person’s absence could interrupt an essential process or revenue stream.

What Should Leaders Watch as Revenue per Employee Improves?

A rising ratio is encouraging, but leaders still need to understand what is driving it. Some improvements reflect greater productivity, while others come from decisions whose costs may only become apparent later.

Let’s look at layoffs. Revenue rarely falls the day employees leave, so the ratio improves immediately. But the work those employees performed still needs to happen. If nobody takes responsibility for it, the consequences accumulate until they eventually reach the customer.

A company might replace employees with contractors, agencies, or employer-of-record staff. Headcount decreases, while the cost of performing the same work shows up elsewhere in the company’s expenses. Management can celebrate higher revenue per employee even though the business hasn’t become any more productive.

Some cuts are considerably more expensive. Reduce investment in fraud prevention or customer support, and the initial saving may eventually return as fraud losses, advertiser disputes, or departing users.

That’s why I examine the total cost of producing a given output, including external providers, before concluding that a leaner workforce is more efficient. I also check the quality measures that the affected teams are responsible for protecting.

What Should Leaders Measure Alongside Revenue per Employee?

I would never tie an individual manager’s bonus directly to revenue per employee. On its own, the metric could encourage managers to delay necessary hires, outsource work, or overload their strongest employees.

This metric is more useful as a company-wide snapshot of the relationship between the scale of the business and the workforce required to support it.

Measure What it helps management understand Profit per employee Whether additional revenue is translating into economic value or whether growth is becoming more expensive. Total cost per unit of output Whether apparent payroll savings are being offset by contractors, agencies, or other expenses. Customer and user quality Whether growth is sustainable. At Almedia, this includes whether advertisers continue spending and users provide value. Team output and reliability Whether new hires improve results and whether existing teams can maintain performance without excessive dependence on particular individuals.

How Will AI Change the Equation?

I expect AI to create more opportunities for companies to improve revenue per employee. We’ve already seen how automation can allow existing teams to handle more business and devote their time to more valuable work. So here it becomes more important to monitor profit per employee, as headcount and associated costs may go down, but AI costs rise.

But cutting headcount as soon as AI takes over a task could undermine those gains. That would be a mistake if leaders cannot explain who is checking the output or who remains responsible when something goes wrong. Leaders still need to understand how reliable the results are and how much work requires human verification.

The opportunity is to use AI to help people accomplish more while giving them the capacity to focus on work that creates greater value. Revenue per employee can help us measure that progress, provided we remember that someone must always remain accountable for the results.

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