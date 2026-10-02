ESKA Valve, a company with more than five decades of experience in natural gas regulation, has built on that legacy by expanding into digital metering. Since its founding in 1968, the company has grown a wide product line spanning gas pressure regulators, filtration systems, safety devices, and measurement technology, now serving energy infrastructure projects across more than 60 countries.

A Five-Year Investment Pays Off

Reflecting the industry’s growing reliance on data, ESKA Valve committed to a five-year R&D initiative backed by a €4 million investment, resulting in the launch of its MID-certified smart gas meter, a product designed to do far more than track how much gas is being used.

More Than a Meter: A Data Hub

Rather than functioning as a simple consumption tracker, the new meter acts as a data-collection point within a larger digital infrastructure. It gives network operators and suppliers tools to streamline operations and gain clearer visibility into consumption patterns across their networks.

Operating on NB-IoT and RF protocols, with an architecture designed to accommodate LoRaWAN and M-Bus integration, the meter can adapt to a range of national infrastructure setups and technical standards. Its feature set includes remote meter reading, two-way communication, authorized remote shut-off and reactivation, mobile and web-based monitoring, live consumption tracking, and built-in security safeguards, all managed from one central platform.

Security by Design

As meters evolve into connected devices, data security becomes as critical as measurement accuracy. Every reading, command, and remote action travels across communication networks, so protecting that flow is essential for both operators and consumers. ESKA Valve’s meter integrates security safeguards into its architecture, helping ensure that sensitive consumption data remains protected and that critical functions such as remote shut-off can only be performed by authorized parties.

Precision Without Moving Parts

At the core of the device is ultrasonic measurement technology, which calculates gas flow using sound waves rather than mechanical components. This design choice reduces the need for routine maintenance while helping the meter maintain accurate readings over the long term.

What MID Certification Means

MID certification indicates compliance with the European Union’s Measuring Instruments Directive (2014/32/EU), the framework governing measuring devices used for billing purposes. For a gas meter, it confirms that the device meets strict requirements for metrological accuracy, durability, and reliability under real operating conditions. For utilities and network operators, this provides confidence that the meter can be used for billing and placed on the market across EU member states, simplifying procurement and supporting large-scale rollouts in multiple countries.

What Field Data Shows

Pilot programs and field trials conducted internationally point to a clear pattern: when consumers and businesses gain access to real-time usage data, awareness increases, and so does efficiency. On average, these programs have shown a 5–7% optimization potential, though actual results vary depending on usage habits, climate, and the specifics of local infrastructure.

Continuous data flow also makes it easier to catch unusual consumption patterns early, respond remotely without dispatching a technician, and reduce the number of on-site visits needed, freeing up resources across the broader energy network.

Value Across the Entire Chain

The benefits of smart metering extend to every stakeholder. For utilities, automated readings replace estimated bills with actual consumption data, reducing billing disputes and administrative workload. Network operators gain the ability to identify losses and irregularities faster and to plan capacity more accurately based on real demand patterns. For end users, the result is greater transparency: bills that reflect what was actually consumed, and access to information that supports more conscious energy use. Together, these gains help build a more efficient and trustworthy energy system.

Positioning for the Future

Beyond data collection, smart metering plays a growing role in making energy supply systems more transparent and easier to manage sustainably. As a result, digital metering is increasingly viewed not as a nice-to-have, but as a strategic piece of tomorrow’s energy infrastructure.

With this launch, ESKA Valve brings together decades of hands-on experience in gas infrastructure with a forward-looking, technology-driven approach. Backed by international project experience and a certified product lineup, the company continues to build solutions aimed at the evolving demands of a digitalizing energy sector.