Corporate housing has matured into a flexible month-to-year model, but a gap remains for short, unpredictable moves increasingly common with hybrid work.



Introduction

Corporate housing has come a long way from the rigid, year-long lease model it started with. Providers today offer flexibility across a wide range of stay lengths, but that flexibility still tends to start at one month. The real question isn’t whether corporate housing has modernized; it’s whether it has kept pace with how short and unpredictable today’s work-related moves have become. As hybrid work reshapes mobility into shorter, more frequent stints, a gap is emerging at the lower end of the stay-length spectrum — one that companies need to plan around, not assume away.

How Did Corporate Housing Move Beyond Rigid Long-Term Leases?

For years, corporate housing meant one thing: a 6- to 12-month lease tied to a formal expat assignment. If a company needed housing for anything shorter, or with any uncertainty around the end date, options were limited — often forcing a choice between an expensive extended-stay hotel or a lease that didn’t match the actual need.

That’s changed. A growing segment of the industry now offers meaningful flexibility within a broader range:

Month-to-month options instead of forced annual commitments

Scalable terms that can extend or shorten as a project’s timeline shifts

Multi-city inventory , letting one relationship cover moves across several locations

Simplified booking , replacing the drawn-out negotiation that used to come with every relocation

Corporate Stays is a clear example of this shift. Operating across Canada and Latin America, the company markets its furnished apartments around flexibility “whether for a month, a year, or anything in between” — a meaningful departure from the old all-or-nothing lease model. For a company relocating an employee for a two-month project instead of a two-year assignment, that kind of flexibility solves a real, longstanding pain point.

Where Does Flexibility Still Fall Short?

Here’s the catch: “flexible” in most of the corporate housing industry still means flexible above a one-month minimum. That still leaves a real gap for a specific, and increasingly common, type of move.

Hybrid work has introduced mobility patterns that don’t fit even the improved model:

A three-week secondment to support a product launch in another city

A two-week onboarding stint at a regional headquarters

A short, unplanned trip to cover for a colleague during a critical project phase

Rotational assignments where an employee splits time across locations in blocks shorter than a month

For these situations, most corporate housing — including flexible providers like Corporate Stays — isn’t quite the fit, since their model is built around a one-month floor. Employees in this “under 30 days” zone are often left with the same imperfect options that used to apply to everyone: pricier extended-stay hotels, short-term rentals with inconsistent quality, or ad hoc bookings the employee has to sort out alone.

Why Does This Matter for How Companies Plan Mobility?

Understanding this gap matters because treating “corporate housing” as a single, solved category leads companies to apply the wrong solution to the wrong move.

Move Type Duration Best-Fit Option Today Common Mismatch Formal relocation/assignment 6–12+ months Traditional or flexible corporate housing Rare — this is well-served Project-based stint 1–5 months Flexible corporate housing (e.g., Corporate Stays) Occasional lease-term mismatch Short secondment 2–4 weeks Extended-stay hotel or short-term rental Higher cost, inconsistent quality Ad hoc coverage trip Days to 2 weeks Hotel or informal booking No structured company support

The takeaway: companies need to match the housing approach to the length of the move, not assume one vendor relationship covers every scenario. A mobility policy built only around a single long-term or month-plus housing partner will leave gaps for shorter, faster-moving assignments — exactly the kind that hybrid work is producing more of.

What Should Companies Do to Close the Gap?

A few practical adjustments can help companies plan more realistically:

Map your mobility needs by duration first. Separate formal, multi-month assignments from short project-based moves before choosing a housing approach.

Use flexible month-to-year providers for their strength. For assignments of a month or longer, providers like Corporate Stays offer real advantages over rigid annual leases — use that flexibility where it applies.

Build a separate plan for sub-30-day moves. Don’t force short stints into a housing model designed for longer stays; budget explicitly for extended-stay or short-term options instead.

Revisit mobility policy regularly. As hybrid and project-based work grows, the mix of long versus short moves will keep shifting — policies should be reviewed accordingly, not set once and left alone.

Conclusion

Corporate housing has genuinely evolved past the rigid, year-only lease model that once defined it — flexible providers like Corporate Stays have made month-to-year assignments far easier to manage. But the shorter, less predictable moves that hybrid work is generating still sit outside that flexibility. Companies that recognize this distinction, and plan housing by move length rather than a one-size-fits-all vendor relationship, will be better positioned as workforce mobility keeps getting less predictable — not more.

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