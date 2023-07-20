CJC-1295 No DAC and Growth Hormone Pulsatility 

CJC-1295 consists of 29 amino acids [i] and is a synthetic peptide derived from natural GHRH hormones. Also known as DAC GRF (for “Drug Affinity Complex Growth Hormone Releasing Factor”), this peptide is speculated to play a key role in regulating hormone levels. CJC-1295 NO DAC, also known as changed GRF (1-29) or CJC 1295 sans DAC, is a variant of the peptide that has been changed to include four substituted amino groups intended to slow down the peptide’s disintegration.

The first 29 amino acids of the natural growth hormone-releasing hormone were found to be modified into GRF (1-29) in the early 1980s, and it was hypothesized that this fragment might preserve all the features of the entire 44 amino acid peptide [ii]. The short half-life may be an issue with synthetically created growth hormone-releasing peptides. The extensive study yielded a stable, longer-lasting version of CJC-1295 (No DAC). [iii]

CJC 1295 NO DAC Peptide Overview

Studies suggest CJC-1295 NO DAC peptide seems to increase growth hormone synthesis by creating a covalent disulfide link between the serum albumin and a free thiol group [iv]. This may cause a specific pituitary gland area to secrete increased growth hormone, which might aid in keeping things in check.

Four amino acid structural alterations suggest this peptide may display increased bioactivity and resistance against the proteolytic enzymes. Covalent binding of the peptide to albumin is possible, and it is also possible that small quantities of the peptide are attached to fibrinogen and immunoglobulin G (IgG) [iii]. Increased levels of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) in the blood plasma may result from this occurrence.

CJC-1295 NO DAC Peptide and Growth Hormone Secretagogues

Scientists hypothesize that CJC-1295 NO DAC peptide is a member of the family of hormones known as growth hormone secretagogues (GHSs) and growth hormone-releasing hormones (GHRHs). In one experiment, test models were provided with a variety of analogs and observed for physiological impact, if any. Longitudinal studies suggested that these hormones may potentially increase growth rate, stimulate hunger, and boost lean body mass.

CJC-1295 NO DAC Peptide and Growth Hormone Pulsatility

Male test subjects participated in a clinical experiment in the early 2000s [v]. Two models were used, one receiving a placebo and the other receiving the peptide. Subjects’ growth hormone pulsatility was tracked by taking blood samples a week before and after receiving CJC-1295 peptide (or a placebo). Researchers suggested that CJC-1295 appears to have resulted in a 7.5-fold increase in growth hormone pulsatility compared to the placebo group. It was speculated these concentrations rose steadily during the experiment and did not change at all a week after the trial ended.

Another research analyzed test models in two separate, 28-day, double-blind trials [vi]. This study randomly assigned subjects to the placebo or the peptide group. After the first cycle, the researchers suggested a possible dependence on a 10-fold increase in the mean plasma growth hormone level for more than 6 days and a 3-fold increase in the levels of IGF-1 concentrations for up to 11 days. It was hypothesized in the second round that when peptides were present on several occasions, growth hormone and IGF-1 average levels were elevated for up to 28 days.

CJC-1295 NO DAC Peptide and Heart Rate

Research in rats [vii] suggested that Modified GRF 1-29 peptide (and other GHRH derivative analogs) might demonstrate some potential to enhance heart rate and may boost the animal heart’s capacity to pump blood, especially after a heart attack. Researchers have speculated that GHRH agonist peptides may improve ejection fraction and promote cardiac tissue healing in test models.

CJC-1295 NO DAC Peptide and the Thyroid

Primary hypothyroidism test models that underwent thyroid replacement surgery were the focus of the research [viii]. Modified GRF peptides were presented to 14 test subjects before and after the procedure. Growth hormone levels were tracked after the trial concluded. The study results suggested that thyroid replacement appeared to increase subjects’ responsiveness to GRF peptide.

References

National Center for Biotechnology Information. “PubChem Compound Summary for CID 91976842, CJC1295 Without DAC” PubChem, https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/CJC1295-Without-DAC Clark, R G, and I C Robinson. “Growth induced by pulsatile infusion of an amidated fragment of human growth hormone releasing factor in normal and GHRF-deficient rats.” Nature vol. 314,6008 (1985): 281-3. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2858818/ The Discovery of Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone: An Update https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1365-2826.2008.01740.x Sackmann-Sala, Lucila et al. “Activation of the GH/IGF-1 axis by CJC-1295, a long-acting GHRH analog, results in serum protein profile changes in normal adult subjects.” Growth hormone & IGF research: official journal of the Growth Hormone Research Society and the International IGF Research Society vol. 19,6 (2009): 471-7. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2787983/ Ionescu M, Frohman LA. Pulsatile secretion of growth hormone (GH) persists during continuous stimulation by CJC-1295, a long-acting GH-releasing hormone analog. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2006 Dec;91(12):4792-7. doi: 10.1210/jc.2006-1702. Epub 2006 Oct 3. PMID: 17018654. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17018654/ Teichman SL, Neale A, Lawrence B, Gagnon C, Castaigne JP, Frohman LA. Prolonged stimulation of growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor I secretion by CJC-1295, a long-acting analog of GH-releasing hormone, in healthy adults. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2006 Mar;91(3):799-805. doi: 10.1210/jc.2005-1536. Epub 2005 Dec 13. PMID: 16352683. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16352683/ Schally AV, Zhang X, Cai R, Hare JM, Granata R, Bartoli M. Actions and Potential Therapeutic Applications of Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone Agonists. Endocrinology. 2019 Jul 1;160(7):1600-1612. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31070727/ Valcavi R, Jordan V, Dieguez C, John R, Manicardi E, Portioli I, Rodriguez-Arnao MD, Gomez-Pan A, Hall R, Scanlon MF. Growth hormone responses to GRF 1-29 in patients with primary hypothyroidism before and during replacement therapy with thyroxine. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 1986 Jun;24(6):693-8. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3098458/

