Casino Games with an Increased Risk of Losing

Gambling always beats reason. This is confirmed by the ratings of gambling clubs. Gamblers more often choose slots with high odds. However, winning in these games is not so easy.

3 Amigos Jackpot from Spinmatic

This slot belongs to such genres as Food and Music. It was introduced to the public in 2023. The game supports a number of bonus features, including: Jackpot, Bonus Game, Bonus Spin Series, Wild Symbol, Scatter Symbol, Cascading icons.

The player is able to bet per spin ranging from 0.12 to 90 game coins. The size of the maximum cash reward for a single spin is 90,000 credits. The slot’s variance is high, and its RTP reaches 96.22%.

In the game area there are 5 rows, on which 5 reels are placed. To create a prize combination, the gambler needs to catch 3, 4 or 5 identical pictures on one of the paylines. Prize directions in the game are 30 pieces.

Game symbols in the machine are divided into three categories: budget, medium and expensive. The first include such icons as Jack, Lady and King. Combinations with them bring the user 15, 45 or 450 credits.

Icons of the medium-paying segment were designed by the developer in the form of Ace, Taco and Tequila. For making sequences with them, the player can get a payout of 45, 90 or 900 coins.

The most expensive icons in the game are Guitar and Maracas. These pictograms can bring cash prizes of 135, 270 or 2,700 game coins. Rounds of free scrolls are launched in the case of falling out 3, 4 or 5 Scatter. Their number is 5, 10 or 15 pieces respectively. The scatter symbol was presented in the form of an image of the Saxophonist with the inscription “Free spins”.

Hugo Legacy from Play’n GO

This slot belongs to the Adventure genres, and its storyline offers the player to go in search of treasures and jewels. The machine was released by the developer in 2023. Its RTP is equal to 95%.

The degree of dispersion of the slot is medium. The size of the allowable bet per scroll ranges from 0.10 to 100 game coins. For one spin gambler can win the amount of no more than 300 thousand credits.

Payable directions in the game are absent, and prize chains can be created from 5-20 identical icons dropped on any cells of the playing field. The latter includes 7 rows and 7 reels.

The game supports several bonus options: Stacks of icons, Free spins rounds, Wild symbol, Re-scrolls. On the right side of the game area, there is a special field with a Phone icon and indicator. Each winning combination replenishes the Phone’s charge by a certain number of points. Free spins rounds are triggered when there are at least 35 charges on the indicator. There is also an additional mode of free spins – Enhanced. To start it, the player will need to get 40, 45 or 50 charges.

Cheap game icons of the machine are Key, Dynamite, Cart, Gold and Cap. Combos with them bring up to 20,000 coins. Medium icons are: Monkey, Bird, Crocodile and Girl, bringing up to 80,000 coins in winning chains. The most expensive icon is the Hugo, which can give a maximum linear payout of 100,000 credits if it falls out in quantities of 20 or more.

Lucky Porker from Evoplay

This slot machine, released by the supplier in 2023, can be categorized into genres such as “Animals” and “Treasures”. The volatility level of the machine is in the middle position, and its return rate reaches a value of 96.03%.

The player can bet on a spin ranging from 0.10 to 30,000 coins. For one spin gambler can rip off the kush to the amount of up to 225 thousand credits. The slot’s playing field consists of 4 rows and 5 reels.

Winning sequences can be formed according to 20 fixed directions. To create a payable chain the player needs to collect 3, 4 or 5 identical pictures on the payline.

The following extra features are present in the game: Cascading icons, Wild & Scatter, Bonus game, Freespins. Cheap icons, which bring up to 9 coins, have been made in the form of four card suits. Scatter, Coin Purse, Coins and Gold are medium value icons, bringing up to 60 coins in paying combinations. The most expensive symbol is the Crown, which can give a payout of up to 100 credits in a prize combo.

