By Harvey Lang

For a small financial services firm, onboarding is where a new client relationship either starts well or stalls. Every new client has to be identified, checked and set up before they can do anything. In a regulated business, each of those steps also has to be recorded.

When the work runs on email, spreadsheets and re-keying, it slows down as the firm grows. The compliance risk grows with it. Automating the repetitive parts lets a small team onboard more clients without lowering standards, as long as people keep the decisions that need judgement.

What onboarding involves in a regulated firm

In the UK, firms covered by the Money Laundering Regulations 2017 must verify a customer’s identity before establishing a business relationship. In practice, onboarding usually covers:

Identity verification: confirming the client is who they say they are, usually with photo ID and proof of address.

Screening: checking the client against sanctions lists and politically exposed person (PEP) databases.

Risk assessment: rating each client so that higher-risk cases receive enhanced due diligence.

Suitability or appropriateness checks: where the product requires them.

Account set-up: creating the client record, agreeing terms and opening access.

The FCA’s Consumer Duty, in force since 31 July 2023 for products open to sale, adds another test. Firms must be able to show that their processes deliver good outcomes and do not put unreasonable barriers in customers’ way. Onboarding is one of those processes.

Where manual onboarding breaks down

Clients do walk away. Signicat’s 2026 research found that 60% of European consumers had abandoned an online financial application in the past year. Manual processes tend to fail in the same places:

Re-keying data. The same name and address are typed into a form, a screening tool and a client database. Every copy is a chance for an error.

Chasing documents. Staff spend hours asking for missing or expired files, and clients lose interest while they wait.

Inconsistent decisions. Two colleagues can rate the same client differently when the risk criteria live in someone’s head.

Gaps in the audit trail. When an auditor asks why a client was approved, the answer is scattered across inboxes.

For a growing firm, the cost is felt twice: slower revenue from clients stuck in the queue, and a heavier compliance load on a small team.

What to automate first

Start with tasks that follow clear rules and happen for every client:

Document capture and ID checks. A guided online form can collect documents, check that photos are legible and verify identity documents electronically. Sanctions and PEP screening. Automated screening runs the same checks on every client and can repeat them when the lists change. Risk scoring. Turning the risk policy into rules, such as country, product and source of funds, gives a consistent first rating for staff to review. Status tracking and reminders. Clients and staff can see what is outstanding, and the system chases missing items. Record keeping. Every check, document and decision is stored against the client record with a timestamp.

Image: created by the author.

What should stay with people

Automation should prepare decisions, not take the difficult ones. Keep people in charge of:

reviewing high-risk clients and carrying out enhanced due diligence;

handling exceptions, such as unusual documents or a client who cannot use the standard route;

signing off the risk policy that the rules are built on, and reviewing it regularly;

checking outcomes, for example whether some groups of clients drop out more often.

Choosing a tool: five questions to ask

Before signing a contract, ask any provider:

Where is client data stored , and how does the system support UK GDPR obligations?

Can you see a full audit trail of every check and decision for each client?

Can you change the rules yourself when the risk policy changes?

Does it connect to the rest of the operation , such as the client portal, payments and back office, so data is entered once?

How is it priced: per client, per check or as a flat fee?

Some firms combine specialist tools for identity checks and screening. Others choose a platform built for their sector. In online brokerage, for example, platforms such as WxTrade bring the client portal, onboarding and back-office records into one system. Compliance staff can then review a client’s documents, checks and account status in one place. Either route can work, provided data is entered once and every decision can be traced.

Measuring whether it works

Pick a few measures before switching and track them afterwards:

Time to approve: how long a typical client takes from first form to open account.

Drop-off rate: the share of applicants who start but never finish.

Manual review rate: how many applications still need a person, and why.

Audit findings: whether internal or external reviews find fewer gaps.

If approvals get faster but manual reviews climb, the rules may be too strict. If drop-off rises, the process may ask for too much too early.

Image: created by the author.

The bottom line

Onboarding is often the first real experience a client has with a firm. Automating the repetitive steps gives a small team room to grow, one standard for every client and records that stand up to scrutiny. The judgement calls stay with the people accountable for them.

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