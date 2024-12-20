By Billy Allocca

For many IT managers, enabling real-time automation between sales and finance systems can be a frustrating challenge, especially when working with complex enterprise platforms like NetSuite. We hear from our users that they feel the pressure from sales teams to improve and build these automations, but in practice that’s much easier said than done.

Try using CData Connect Cloud to set up a robust connection between Oracle NetSuite data with Microsoft Power Apps or Power automate. Connect Cloud can streamline the process to create, validate, and sign purchase orders (PO). Setting up this connection is straightforward and doesn’t require maintenance or supervision over time. With Connect Cloud, you can seamlessly integrate live NetSuite data into Power Apps or Power Automate, enabling custom real-time automations with minimal effort to deliver rapid turn-around to your sales and finance teams.

The Challenge: Connecting live data from NetSuite

NetSuite, while powerful and popular, is difficult to extract data from, especially if getting close to real time is important. For IT managers trying to enable automations for their sales and finance teams, this can present a significant bottleneck. Manually pulling data or working with custom APIs can be time-consuming, expensive, and error-prone, leading to outdated information and costly inefficiencies in the PO process.

For sales users trying to create, check, or update POs in real time when invoices are submitted to NetSuite, it can sometimes take hours to retrieve the latest data. This disconnect can slow down everything from purchase approval to shipment planning and disrupt your sales pipeline.

The Solution: CData Connect Cloud bridges the gap

With CData Connect Cloud, you no longer need to worry about complex coding or managing intricate APIs. Instead, you can establish a live connection between NetSuite and your Microsoft Power Apps and Power Automate environments. This allows you to automate PO workflows in real time, eliminating data silos and streamlining cross-team collaboration.

Whether your sales team is creating new POs or your finance team is validating incoming data, CData Connect Cloud ensures that the right information flows into Power Automate as soon as it’s available in NetSuite. IT business partners can create fast and accurate processing of purchase orders, fewer errors, and better alignment between departments.

Customer highlight: FullBloom grows social impact with real-time sales purchase order processing in Microsoft Power Automate

Challenge Solution Impact FullBloom is a social impact solution provider for early childhood education, serving over 150k children a year, 1k+ district partners, and 25k teachers. This multi-party ecosystem creates a complex sales process that requires the FullBloom sales force to move quickly. But processing custom orders took over an hour, as they had to export invoice data from Oracle NetSuite, batch-extract it to a data warehouse, and load it into Microsoft Power Apps to automate sales order creation. This created friction across the sales team, who often had to wait up to a day to process deals. CData Connect Cloud creates a real-time data layer between NetSuite and other data platforms used by the FullBloom sales team. FullBloom was able to set up live connections from NetSuite to Power Apps to almost instantaneously generate custom sales orders as soon as invoices were created in NetSuite. Connect Cloud queries saved searches instead of bulk exporting and checking for changes every hour, which eliminated the need for an intermediary data warehouse. Invoice creation time dropped from over an hour to less than 3 minutes

Sales can focus on serving stakeholders and students rather than waiting on data

IT can focus on other process improvements as connections run and scale smoothly in Connect Cloud

“From a [sales] perspective, they’re getting their information updated in a matter of minutes instead of an hour. That makes their jobs a lot easier and more efficient.” – Larry Gleaner, IT Business Partner

Key benefits of CData Connect Cloud for PO automation:

Real-time data access: Automate workflows using the most up-to-date data from NetSuite, eliminating the delays caused by batch updates or manual data pulls.

No-code integration: Connect NetSuite to Power Apps and Power Automate without writing custom code or managing complicated APIs.

Seamless automation: Enable end-to-end automation for PO creation, validation, and processing across your sales and finance teams.

Improved accuracy: Ensure that your purchase orders are always based on accurate, up-to-date data, reducing the risk of errors and rework.

By leveraging CData Connect Cloud as an out-of-the-box solution for live data connection, IT managers can easily build and maintain automated workflows for sales purchase orders, helping their organizations operate more efficiently.

