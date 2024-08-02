Some players believe that $10,000 jackpots are easier to win than those that pay over $1 million. That is simply not true. This common misconception often leads people to believe in rigged jackpot games. And not only this one.

1. Are Casino Jackpots Only for High Rollers?

Another way to look at this question is by asking, Can a $1 bet win a $10 million casino jackpot? The answer to this question is yes! The thing is that jackpot prizes are always triggered randomly. Some even add a wheel spin between the jackpot trigger and the prize. At that point, high rollers have as much chance as any other regular player.

You can see how this works in Brango casino — they have a free play mode available to anyone. And if you decide to play for real money, there are jackpot games with prize pools of all sizes:

5 Wishes — jackpot $886

777 — jackpot $5,512.55 (Can you imagine that?)

Aladdin’s Wishes — $1,934.4, and so on.

2. Do I Have More Chances of Winning a Jackpot at Night than During the Day?

First, those playing at night have just as much chance of winning the jackpot as those playing during the day. Except you have some magical formula, there’s no need to wait until the night before playing the game.

If playing at night is the only time you can play, then go for it. Play as you would at any time of the day.

3. Why Do Casinos Cheat with Their Jackpots?

Those who ask this question often generalize the possibility of rigged casino jackpots. We do not rule out the possibility of a casino rigging its jackpot. However, it would be absurd to assume that all casinos rig their jackpots because you aren’t winning.

Casino jackpots are fair, just like other regular slots or table games. Some are even provably fair, meaning you can verify their fairness.

Always register with a licensed casino to ensure you play fair jackpot games. You can also check for an eCOGRA seal or certificates from iTest Labs and other independent testing agencies. It’s also wise to stick with reputable slot providers such as Play’n Go — you can find their best titles at slotspeak.com/play-n-go/.

4. Can I Sue the Casino for Not Winning the Jackpot?

As much as you’d like to get back all your bets spent on the jackpot, you cannot sue a casino for not winning the jackpot. All players have equal winning opportunities in the game. You have as much chance of winning as we do.

The only time we’d encourage you to sue the casino is if it refuses to process your payout. Even so, we advise you to have enough evidence to prove the casino’s fault. Ensure you have fulfilled all the casino’s terms and conditions. Then, contact the regulatory body in your jurisdiction, region, or country for further action.

5. Can I Win Up to $10 Million in a Casino Jackpot?

Players have won over $10 million from several jackpot games. These are typically progressive jackpots, where each bet boosts the mega prize. A prominent example is Mega Moolah, which has paid over $19 million.

Casinos typically display the jackpot prize for each game. You can contact customer support if you are unsure of the jackpot prize.

6. Will the Government Come After Me If I Convert the Jackpot to Cryptocurrency?

As far as we can tell, converting your jackpot into legitimate crypto assets does not violate any law. Some casinos support cryptocurrency payouts. Nonetheless, we will advise that you work with only licensed crypto exchanges.

Adhere to your country’s anti-money laundering policies and complete your KYC verification. File your taxes promptly, and you should be good to go.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



