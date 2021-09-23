6 Important Tips to Sell Your Old Smartphone

Smartphones keep updating themselves to the newest technology pretty frequently. Soon, the one phone that you bought last year becomes outdated. All this happens so quickly that one can hardly gather enough time to save up money. Gadgets are also becoming more expensive by the day.

Today, for even the basic necessities, we need a phone that is up to date. Otherwise, apps stop running on them and they stand useless. Are you suffering from this? Are you tired of phones getting updated so quickly that is becoming difficult to manage your finances? We completely understand.

In a world where there are already so many expenses, added ones hurt a lot. And such is our lifestyle that we cannot imagine a life without a phone anymore. That is why it is important to find a backdoor to this situation.

One of the best and smartest ways to fund your new phone is by selling the old one. This will help you raise 50-80 percent of the new phone’s price depending on the condition of your own phone. Plus today, sell and trade in your phone is so easily done online.

Now you too can buy the phone with the newest features. You don’t have to wait till their prices fall. Moreover, what would you possibly do with older models? The best way is to get it recycled. Besides the software, the mobile also contains many parts that have good value. Thus one can sell it for a good price if the working condition of the mobile is still good.

Plus, there is always a huge market for second-hand phones. Many people are willing to buy them. So if you are thinking of raising some money, this is a great option. But to sell your old phone, you should remember some pointers. This will help you get a better price for the set.

Minimum damage: Looks sell in the world of technology. That is why your phone should have a good first impression on the buyers. Moreover, people look at secondhand phones more skeptically. The more visibility of cracks, the lesser value you are getting out of it.

That is why take care of your phone well if you plan on selling it. Make sure that there are no cracks. This will have a direct impact on the value of the phone. A little bit of wisdom can take you far here and help you save up.

Phone accessories: Phone accessories are important parts of a phone. They need to come with the phone. Things like charger, data cable, sim opener, etc come with the set. Thus when you sell the phone, these things should be there too.

This helps you get a value for the whole set rather than individual pieces. Moreover, phone accessories are non-negotiable parts of the phone without which the phone won’t work. So, it only makes sense if the buyer is demanding these things.

The external package: Phones come in these external packages that are different for every model. This package is very important if you intend to sell your phone.

Always keep this package or box in the right shape. This is what you’ll be returning your phone in. Make sure that you also have the manual inside the box.

Warranty: Selling a phone that is still in the warranty period increases its value. It only takes a few bucks extra while you’re buying the phone to extend the average warranty period. Invest in a good warranty. This will affect your selling price as well.

A phone with a warranty will also have more interested buyers as they don’t have to bank on your words for the inner workings of the phone.

Format your phone: Phones are extremely personal devices. We store our most personal information here. That is why before selling your phone, you should always format your phone. So that your privacy is not compromised.

Moreover, formatting your phone will also create more space in the system and make it faster.

Update to the latest software: Whenever you’re selling your phone, make sure that you’ve kept it up to date. This will give the phone’s mechanism a newer and fresher look. This might affect its value as well.

It will also give them the latest features so it will be as good as new.