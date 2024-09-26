By Emma Ereena

Our furry friends hold a considerable place in our hearts, especially for dog lovers. But sometimes, a pet owner’s negligence or a domesticated animal’s sheer unpredictability can unexpectedly put us in harm’s way. One of the ways in which those factors can cause serious injury and damages is in dog bite accidents.

Especially if you are a dog person, it is important to be aware of the most common circumstances under which dog bites or attacks can occur:

The dog has been provoked, either by you or something else.

The dog is suffering from some underlying health issues that caused it to become aggravated when you approached it.

The dog was trying to protect its possession — such as water, food, or a toy — or its owner.

A pet has attacked you on its owner’s premises while you were lawfully there.

Your child has been attacked while playing with someone else’s pet.

All of the above scenarios are situations in which you may be able to file a personal injury claim for the damages you incurred. If you are bitten by a stray dog, you would not be able to seek compensation unless you can demonstrate that someone was responsible for it. You would have a stronger cause of action if the dog that attacked or bit you is a pet and has a legitimate owner whom you can hold responsible based on the situation.

An experienced Queens personal injury lawyer may be able to increase your chances of successfully recovering compensation, either through a negotiated settlement or a trial verdict. But the most important thing to do immediately after suffering a dog bite injury is seeking essential medical attention to promptly care for your wounds.

If the bite seems severe, call for an ambulance to receive treatment at a hospital.

If the bite does not seem to be severe, you may want to start by gently washing the wound with a mild cleanser for at least five minutes.

If you are bleeding, apply pressure with a clean piece of cloth.

If available, apply an antiseptic ointment to the wound.

Use a sterile bandage to wrap the wound and keep it covered until you can seek medical attention.

Be sure to visit a doctor to have the wound examined and follow their directions with respect to subsequent wound care.

Watch out for signs of infection, which may include swelling, redness, fever, or pain.

Am I eligible to file a claim for compensation?

The question of seeking compensation only arises when the dog bite injury you suffered has caused you financial, emotional, or physical harm. For example, if you did not need to seek medical attention after the dog bite and did not face any long-lasting issues, you likely do not have a viable personal injury case.

But dog bite injuries have the potential to lead to serious health issues if ignored or not properly treated. Some of the most devastating outcomes of dog bites can include permanent muscle and tissue damage, severe blood loss, and infection.

Serious injuries can cause medical bills to pile up, causing financial harm to you and your family. Before filing your claim, be sure you have all of the information and documentation you need. Here are a few practical steps that can help you be prepared:

Seek immediate medical attention.

Inform the local authorities as soon as possible, because animal control authorities can quarantine the animal, test it for rabies, issue the required citations against the owner of the dog, and remove the dog from the site.

Gather as much evidence as you can with respect to the circumstances of the attack and the extent of your injuries. Additionally, be sure to collect as much information about the owner as you can.

Thoroughly review the local laws and regulations on dog bites based on your state.

Contact a reputable lawyer. Dog bite lawyers have unique experience handling similar matters and can provide you with sound advice.

At Gregory Spektor & Associates, our personal injury lawyer has years of experience handling dog bite injury cases. We provide all of our clients highly transparent, affordable, and insightful legal services to help guide them through one of the most difficult times in their lives.