GEMTECH FORUM Concludes with Resounding Success in Riyadh

Riyadh, July 23: The Global EV & Mobility Technology Forum wrapped up at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC) with resounding success and overwhelming enthusiasm from participants worldwide. Spanning two days of insightful sessions and dynamic exhibitions, the event set a new benchmark for innovation and collaboration in sustainable urban mobility solutions.

The inaugural day began with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony by H.E. Mohammad AlSahib, Deputy Minister of Investment (وكيل الوزارة لتطوير الاستثمارات) at the Ministry of Investment KSA (MISA) , marking the start of a transformative forum. Attendees were greeted with a bustling exhibition floor where leading exhibitors such as Lucid Group, Aljabr KIA, Omoda Jaecoo, and FlyNow Aviation showcased cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Throughout the event, attendees also engaged in impactful conference sessions featuring distinguished speakers like Mr Aftab Ahmed, Chief Advisor, Automotive Sector, National Industrial Development Center| Mr Michael Mueller, Board Member & CEO, TASARU Mobility Investments | Mr Rusty Russell, Executive Director of Mobility, Red Sea Global| Mr Mark Notkin, Chief Innovation Officer, Head of Electromin, Petromin Corporation | Mr Haytham Honjol, Chief Strategy Officer, Ceer Motors| Mr Johnny Saldanha, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, Ceer Motors and Mr. Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director, Lucid among others. Panel discussions and keynotes explored crucial topics ranging from government incentives for charging infrastructure, global collaboration for future mobility solutions, challenges and solutions in future mobility strategies for promoting electric vehicle adoption globally and learnings for the Kingdom to the role of clean hydrogen in sustainable mobility.

The forum also spotlighted interactive sessions and startup pitch programs, fostering a collaborative environment for exchanging ideas and strategies. Networking opportunities were abundant, connecting global and national stakeholders to shape the future of electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

On the concluding day, participants continued to explore groundbreaking technologies and engage with industry leaders, reinforcing the forum’s impact on shaping the future of mobility. The event garnered acclaim for its comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities in the electric vehicle and mobility technology sectors.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under visionary leadership, is at the forefront of the transition to sustainable urban mobility solutions, actively leading efforts to champion this shift. With the aim of combating climate change by significantly reducing carbon emissions by 2030, this transition is set to become a focal point in the Kingdom’s transportation landscape,” said Shariq Abdulhai. “This Forum is a testament to that commitment and an acknowledgment of the global effort required to achieve our shared goals,” he added. Highlighting the ministerial support for the first edition and reflecting on its success. Shariq also mentioned that the event has the potential to be a “game-changer” in KSA’s mobility landscape.

Reflecting on the forum’s success, speakers and exhibitors alike expressed optimism for future editions, highlighting its role in driving innovation and sustainability under Saudi Vision 2030. One of the speakers, Fathi Tlatli, President of Global Sector Auto-Mobility at DHL, shared on LinkedIn that he had the “incredible opportunity” to speak at the Forum and was “honored to contribute to such a dynamic and forward-thinking conference inspired by Saudi Vision 2030”.

Zeeshan Shahid, Marketing Manager at Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., posted on LinkedIn about the “exhilarating” first day at the Global EV & Mobility Technology Forum. He highlighted that #OMODA and #JAECOO made a significant impact, receiving positive feedback from attendees. He also expressed gratitude for the visit from H.E. Mohammad Alsahib, Deputy Minister of Investment at the Ministry of Investment KSA (MISA), whose positive remarks were greatly appreciated by the team.

Similarly, Muhammad Khalid, Warranty Officer at Juffali Commercial Vehicles, wrote about his privilege of meeting key industry players. He noted their discussions on innovative ideas for embracing new energy mobility solutions and achieving CO2 neutrality. He described the experience as incredibly enriching and filled with the latest industry innovations.

The Global EV & Mobility Technology Forum concluded on a high note, with attendees leaving inspired and eager for future editions. The event successfully fostered collaboration and innovation, underscoring the critical role of sustainable mobility in shaping a greener future.