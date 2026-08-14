By Harvi Kaur

The pressure women feel to continually demonstrate their value is not only personally exhausting but also a significant barrier to leadership, innovation, and organisational performance.

Across the public, private, and voluntary sectors I have worked in, women carry the same unspoken pressure: to keep proving themselves. To prove they are capable, experienced and credible enough to be in the room. Beneath this sits a belief so ingrained that many no longer notice it. We call it ambition and frame it as resilience. Yet it comes at a cost – not only to the women living inside it, but also to organisations quietly losing some of their best thinking. The question is not how women can become better at proving themselves, but why they are still expected to do so.

The Proving Culture

For many women, achievement rarely feels like arrival. Instead, it often feels temporary – as though every accomplishment simply resets the benchmark.

A promotion often brings pressure to justify why it was deserved. Success in one role becomes something that must be replicated. Even highly accomplished women frequently describe feeling as though they are only as good as their latest result.

This constant need to prove oneself can be traced back to something much simpler than theory. Women learn early that they need to be prepared, polished, and beyond reproach before stepping forward. They quickly understand that mistakes carry consequences. That competence has to be proven not once but repeatedly before it is taken as given. None of that is accidental. It is what happens when you have been paying close attention to how the room works.

The result is a persistent cycle of over-preparation and self-monitoring.

Women often wait until they meet all the requirements before pursuing leadership positions. They hesitate to share ideas until they are fully formed. They over-deliver in roles because they fear that simply meeting expectations will not be enough.

What often appears externally as diligence or perfectionism may internally be driven by something very different: the fear of not being enough.

The Business Cost of Over-Proving

The expectation that women continually prove themselves is not just a personal issue – it is a business issue.

When talented individuals hold themselves back, organisations lose.

Organisations cannot fully benefit from diverse leadership if some groups feel they must continually earn legitimacy while others are assumed to possess it.

When getting something wrong feels too costly, people stop speaking up. Meanwhile, capable women keep putting themselves off – not quite ready yet, not quite certain enough – and the leadership pipeline thins out in the background. The voices most willing to step forward fill the gap. The decisions made in those rooms reflect who was in them.

The wellbeing cost is just as real. Constantly monitoring yourself, over-preparing, justifying your right to be in the room – it wears people down in a way that doesn’t always show up until it’s too late. Women carrying that weight tend to burn out, lose confidence gradually, and eventually disengage. Not all at once. Just slowly, until one day they leave.

Organisations spend considerable resources attempting to attract female talent, yet many unintentionally create environments where women feel they must continually earn their right to belong.

Confidence Is Not the Missing Ingredient

The issue, therefore, is not capability. It is psychological safety and cultural expectation. At its core, this comes down to two questions: do women feel safe enough to get things wrong, challenge ideas, and learn publicly? And what has the culture around them taught them they must do in order to be considered credible in the first place?

In reality, many women do not lack confidence – they lack permission.

Permission to speak before they have all the answers.

Permission to lead before they feel entirely prepared.

Permission to be imperfect.

Research continues to show the same pattern – women underestimate their readiness while men act despite uncertainty. It’s not a capability gap. It’s the belief that you should move forward only when you feel fully prepared.

Yet leadership has never worked that way.

No leader has complete certainty. No entrepreneur begins with absolute confidence.

Leadership is developed through action, not before it.

Confidence is often the outcome of experience rather than its prerequisite.

The irony is that many of the women viewed as exceptionally confident today did not start that way. Their confidence was built through challenge, learning, adaptation, and growth.

Expecting women to feel completely ready before they step forward is a standard that was never going to work. It doesn’t serve the women living inside it, and it doesn’t serve the organisations waiting for them to show up.

The truth is that nobody ever feels completely ready. Women are simply more likely to have inherited the expectation that they should.

Moving Beyond the Need to Prove

For women, it involves recognising that self-worth cannot be tied exclusively to performance or external validation.

Constant proving creates a moving target. There will always be another qualification, achievement, or benchmark.

At some point, the question has to change.

Instead of asking, How can I prove myself?, a more useful question is:

What would I do if I already trusted my capability?

Asking the question changes something. Women move out of preparation mode and start participating more fully. They speak up sooner. They put themselves forward. They make calls without needing to feel certain first. And in the process, they discover they are capable of far more than they thought.

Equally important, organisations must examine the cultures they create.

Do women receive the same assumptions of competence as their peers?

Are organisations unintentionally rewarding perfectionism and over-performance?

Do leaders create environments where uncertainty, learning, and intelligent risk-taking are viewed as part of growth?

The future of leadership will require adaptability, innovation, and diverse perspectives. None of these flourish in cultures where individuals feel they must continually prove their legitimacy.

Redefining Worth

Perhaps the most important shift is recognising that worth is not something that needs to be repeatedly earned.

Competence matters. Performance matters. Accountability matters.

But no individual should feel that their right to contribute depends upon endless evidence of their value.

Women do not need to become more qualified to deserve their seat at the table.

They do not need to know everything before leading.

They do not need to repeatedly prove their worth.

The most effective leaders are not those who spend their energy continually proving themselves. They are the ones who trust their capability and direct that energy towards leading others.

As organisations look to build stronger leadership pipelines and create more inclusive workplaces, there is an opportunity to challenge one of the most deeply embedded assumptions in modern work: that some people must continually earn the right to belong.

Because when women stop expending energy proving themselves, they free that energy for something far more valuable:

Leading.

Innovating.

Building.

Everyone benefits.

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