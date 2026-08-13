Developing an effective therapy is only one part of the modern healthcare equation. The other is ensuring that useful compounds can reach the body in a form that supports their intended function. That challenge has made biological transport systems an increasingly important area of pharmaceutical research, with proteins such as albumin offering a useful reference point.

Albumin is the principal protein in blood plasma and contributes to nutrient and drug transport while helping regulate oncotic pressure, the force that supports fluid balance between blood vessels and surrounding tissues. Plasma itself also provides proteins, minerals, and other components involved in metabolism and nutrient distribution.

The scale of this role helps explain why alternatives to donor‑derived plasma have attracted scientific interest, particularly in settings where supply, storage, and cost can influence access to care. P4P Technology, a Czech biotechnology company developing plasma substitutes and parenteral nutrition technologies, is exploring this question through a plant protein called Edestin.

For Miroslav Mašata, CEO and founder of P4P, the subject is informed by more than two decades working across pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and healthcare projects in Africa and the Middle East. “Representing healthcare manufacturers, participating in hospital feasibility projects, and working across different healthcare environments made me realize that the value of a medical innovation is closely connected to whether it can ultimately reach the people who need it,” he states.



His involvement with Edestin began after an earlier research effort had reached an investment and development bottleneck. Mašata provided funding to revive the project and move the technology toward clinical development. The underlying discovery came from research into hemp seeds, where Associate Professor Irena Šlamborová and colleagues examined the protein composition of the plant. Their work identified Edestin as a high‑protein globulin with properties that warranted further investigation.

The technical challenge then became one of formulation. P4P’s development work focuses on purifying Edestin and converting the plant‑derived protein into a water‑soluble form. In its raw state, plant protein has limited suitability for intravenous administration. The company’s process produces a salt‑based formulation designed to dissolve into a clear solution, creating the basis for investigation as a potential plasma substitute. The project has progressed through animal testing, including primate studies, while a European patent application covering the isolation and modification process was filed in February 2026.

That development has significance beyond the formulation itself. Scientific literature has documented Edestin’s nutritional characteristics, while research into hemp protein isolates has reported high digestibility and an Edestin‑rich protein composition. One study found hemp protein isolate to contain approximately 70% Edestin within its protein fraction and reported high in-vitro digestibility. These findings provide part of the scientific context for considering Edestin across nutrition and healthcare applications, while clinical evidence remains an essential next stage for medical use.

P4P’s development strategy reflects that broader potential. The company is investigating Edestin across several fields, with nutritional products providing an earlier application and intravenous use representing a longer‑term medical objective. Its materials also identify areas including women’s health, healthy aging, regenerative cosmetics, and future therapeutic applications as potential fields of research. “The underlying idea is to examine how one protein platform might serve different functions depending on formulation, route of administration, and clinical evidence,” Mašata explains.

For Mašata, this creates a broader lesson about healthcare innovation. “A scientific discovery becomes meaningful when you can build the path from the laboratory toward the patient,” he says. “That path involves formulation science, preclinical testing, manufacturing, regulation, clinical trials, and capital capable of supporting development over several years.”

The investment dimension matters because pharmaceutical innovation operates on a different timeline from many technology businesses. P4P remains in preclinical development, with technical documentation targeted for completion by the end of 2026 and human clinical development forming a subsequent milestone. The company is also exploring partnerships in India for future clinical development and applications.

This points toward a wider transition in healthcare: increasing attention to technologies that can combine multiple functions within a practical biological platform. Transport, nutrition, regeneration, and therapeutic delivery increasingly intersect as researchers examine how biological materials can be reformulated for new uses.

Mašata’s vision extends from plasma replacement toward a broader question about healthcare accessibility. If plant‑derived proteins can eventually be developed into clinically validated solutions for selected medical applications, they could expand the range of materials available to physicians and researchers. The next stage, therefore, belongs to evidence: human studies, regulatory evaluation, and real‑world clinical performance.

For the healthcare industry, that progression offers a useful reminder. The next generation of medical innovation may depend as much on how effectively a molecule can be delivered, formulated, and scaled as on the molecule’s underlying biological potential. Edestin provides one case study in that emerging field, while the larger opportunity lies in discovering how carefully engineered biological platforms can contribute to more accessible, multifunctional healthcare.

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