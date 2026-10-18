AI’s next strategic advantage may lie not in optimizing what companies already do, but in recognizing what their existing assets can now become.

After years working across Alphabet’s moonshot companies and emerging projects, I’ve learned to ask a different question when new technologies emerge: What has become possible that changes the value of what already exists?

As companies grapple with the uneven outcomes of AI adoption, that question is becoming increasingly consequential. AI can change not only how companies operate, but what their existing assets—from data and infrastructure to customer relationships, trust, institutional knowledge, and regulatory positioning—can do and, ultimately, what they can become.

About thirty minutes into an interview for a board seat at a fifty-year-old company worth over $200 million, the conversation finally became electric.

We had moved past governance, reporting structures, and operational oversight and into something far more consequential: their present and future.

I began talking about what I believed were some of the company’s most undervalued assets—assets that, in the age of AI and emerging technologies, could fundamentally change the utility, value, and trajectory of their business. I laid out what I saw: not simply efficiencies to be gained, but entirely new possibilities for how those assets could be activated. New markets. New forms of value. A new era for the company itself.

The energy in the room shifted. People leaned in. Questions sharpened. The CEO paused and said, “This is incredibly exciting, Salima, tell us more.”

I wasn’t talking about the obvious metrics on their quarterly reports. I was looking at the data flows they had accumulated over decades. The regulatory positioning they had fought hard to build. The trust embedded in customer relationships. The operational patterns no outsider could easily replicate. The institutional memory buried inside their operations. These were not secondary assets; they were strategic foundations of what makes them them. And what became clear to me then is that AI can fundamentally change what many of those assets can do. Not in theory. In economic reality.

For a moment, it felt like we had crossed into a different kind of boardroom conversation—not just how to protect what exists, but how to reimagine what it could become.

A week later, the CEO called me back with their decision. They had gone with someone else. Her reasoning was simple: they needed someone “who would just get spreadsheets done.”

I laughed when I hung up, relieved—not because it was funny, but because it was so precisely emblematic of the leadership logic many organizations still rely on. What struck me wasn’t that they chose someone else. It was that the decision reflected a leadership instinct I encounter repeatedly: when uncertainty rises, many organizations double down on existing metrics and what they know rather than imagination.

What If AI Changes the Meaning and Value of What You Already Own?

As business leaders face mounting pressure to adopt AI, what many are still underreading about this moment is a strategic question they have not confronted in quite this way before.

To be clear, AI adoption is a massive operational hurdle. Companies are actively wrestling with where and how to integrate new tools, capabilities, and intelligence layers, alongside cultural resistance, governance and ethics complexity, and rising infrastructure costs. Those dynamics are real.

But focusing solely on adoption misses another paradigm shift. The deeper transformation and perhaps the less understood strategic risk and opportunity is that AI can change the meaning of what companies already own and have built.

We have seen this before. Technological inflection points do not just create new markets. They revalue old ones.

Consider the distinction between optimization and revaluation. At Amazon, a redesigned robotic-picking algorithm reduced robot travel distance per unit picked by 62%, ultimately generating an estimated $500 million in savings. That is optimization at extraordinary scale: new capabilities making an existing system perform dramatically better.

Revaluation is different.

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) were originally designed to accelerate graphics rendering through parallel processing. That same capability proved remarkably well suited to AI, turning GPUs into foundational infrastructure for modern AI systems—and NVIDIA along with them.

The electric grid was built largely as a centralized, one-way system, moving electricity from large power plants to consumers. As the grid becomes more distributed, AI is helping it forecast demand, integrate renewable energy and electric vehicles, and manage energy more dynamically—expanding what the grid itself can do.

Same assets. Expanded capabilities. Different strategic realities.

This is what makes the current technological inflection point so consequential: AI can alter what existing systems can become and, in doing so, reshape where value itself can emerge.

Why Is Historical Value No Longer Enough?

Most leadership systems and the financial models beneath them are built to evaluate assets based on what they have historically done. They tell us what an asset has produced, what a market has tolerated, and what a business model has yielded.

But history is no longer a sufficient valuation model. As the capabilities of sensing, predicting, synthesizing, and responding expand and the cost of applying those capabilities to existing systems falls, the utility of those systems changes. What once looked fixed, mature, or fully understood can acquire entirely new utility:

A customer relationship can become a predictive engine.

A supply chain can become an intelligence network.

A regulatory barrier can become a moat.

An operational pattern can become a strategic advantage.

That is not only an operational shift. It is a strategic one.

Take universities. For decades, their value has been anchored in faculty expertise, research, and credentialing. But as AI expands what can be synthesized, connected, and understood at scale, some of their most underleveraged assets may lie elsewhere: longitudinal human development data that can now be synthesized in new ways, interdisciplinary knowledge that can finally speak to each other at scale, communities of learning brought together at new points of convergence, and new paths for invention across disciplines once thought to be the domain of a few.

Think about healthcare systems. Hospitals have long been evaluated through beds, billing, staffing ratios, and service lines. But AI is changing the strategic potential of what sits beneath those visible layers: decades of patient histories, diagnostic patterns, treatment outcomes, operational bottlenecks, and care coordination networks. AI is already being applied to longitudinal and multimodal clinical data, making it possible to identify patterns across information that has historically been fragmented across systems and time.

What once looked like fragmented administrative complexity may become one of the richest intelligence infrastructures in modern society.

Same foundations. New capacities. Different strategic realities.

How Can Leaders Recognize Revaluation?

A well-practiced instinct of executives is to ask how AI can optimize what exists. But a more consequential question is how AI changes what those assets could now unlock for new business outcomes—and whether their value has fundamentally changed.

That requires leaders to reassess what they value—and why:

What do we already possess whose utility may have changed? Re-examine existing assets—data, infrastructure, customer relationships, trust, institutional knowledge, regulatory positioning, and operational patterns—through the lens of what is now technologically possible.

What becomes possible when these assets are connected differently? Consider whether capabilities, knowledge, infrastructure, or relationships that once operated separately can now be combined in ways that create entirely new possibilities.

Where could that create new value? The opportunity may not be a more efficient version of the existing business. It could open a new offering, market, business model, capability, or strategic trajectory.

Revaluation begins when leaders stop asking only how technology can improve what an asset already does and start asking what that asset might now enable or unlock.

That is a radically different leadership posture. It requires leaders who can recognize when an old asset has become a new lever, when an old constraint is no longer a constraint, and when an overlooked capability can suddenly unlock disproportionate value. It requires the ability to perceive strategic possibility before it materializes in financial performance.That is a radically different leadership posture. It requires leaders who can recognize when an old asset has become a new lever, when an old constraint is no longer a constraint, and when an overlooked capability can suddenly unlock disproportionate value. It requires the ability to perceive strategic possibility before it materializes in financial performance.

Speed alone is not the measure of strategic readiness. The greater risk may be reactive adoption—implementing AI quickly without recognizing how it is reshaping the strategic value of what a company already possesses.

AI is not only a general-purpose technology. Its effects ripple outward across systems, industries, and institutions. Leaders who recognize those shifts early can help shape the future trajectory of their company and their industry—and take their place in leading what can emerge.

The advantage lies in seeing more in what you already have.

A spreadsheet can tell you how to manage what exists. But it cannot tell you when what exists has become something else entirely.

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