In March 2026, KFF asked a representative sample of American adults a question that the weight-care industry has spent three years avoiding. Not who starts treatment, but who leaves it. The answer reframed the entire category. Among adults who had taken a GLP-1 medication and stopped, 14 percent said cost was the reason they discontinued. Not side effects. Not a decision reached with a clinician. Price.

That finding sits inside a larger picture that is worth stating plainly. KFF found that roughly one in five adults, 18 percent, have taken a GLP-1 medication at some point, and 12 percent were taking one at the time of the survey. A majority of users said the drugs were difficult to afford, and that majority included 55 percent of users who had health insurance. About 27 percent of users reported having insurance and paying the entire cost of the medication themselves anyway.

Read those numbers together and a pattern emerges that pharmaceutical marketing rarely acknowledges. The binding constraint on this category is not clinical. It is financial, and it operates continuously, month after month, long after the first prescription is written.

Why continuity is the whole ballgame

GLP-1 treatment is not a course of antibiotics. It is a maintenance therapy, and its value to a patient accrues over months rather than weeks. A patient who begins treatment and leaves after eight weeks has absorbed most of the adjustment burden and captured comparatively little of the benefit. A patient who stays for a year has a materially different experience.

This makes the economics unusual. In most retail categories, the decision that matters is the first purchase. Here, the decision that matters is the twelfth. Every month represents a fresh opportunity for a household budget to reject the expense, and every rejection resets the patient to something close to their starting position.

The industry has historically measured itself on acquisition. How many patients started. How many consultations converted. Those metrics describe a funnel, and a funnel is the wrong mental model for a therapy whose returns compound with time. The better metric is how many patients are still in treatment at month six, and how many of the ones who left did so for a reason a clinician would endorse.

The insured are not insulated

The most counterintuitive line in the KFF data is the one about insurance. Fifty-five percent of insured GLP-1 users still described the medication as difficult to afford. Twenty-seven percent of users held insurance and paid the full cost regardless.

Coverage for weight management remains inconsistent in a way that coverage for most chronic conditions is not. A plan may cover a GLP-1 for one indication and exclude it for another. Prior authorisation requirements vary. Formulary placement shifts between plan years. The practical effect is that a patient can hold a card, present it, and discover that the card does nothing for this particular prescription.

For that patient, the relevant comparison is not between an insured price and a cash price. It is between a cash price and not treating at all.

What the cash-pay market actually solved

The growth of direct-pay telehealth in this category is often described as a convenience story. People wanted to avoid waiting rooms. That reading is incomplete. The more significant thing cash-pay models introduced was price legibility.

A patient working through insurance frequently cannot find out what a medication will cost until they are standing at a pharmacy counter. A patient working through a transparent monthly subscription knows the number before they start, and knows it will be the same number next month. For a household deciding whether a recurring expense fits, predictability is worth a great deal, sometimes more than a lower headline figure that moves.

Fact.MR valued the GLP-1 telehealth platforms market at 763.8 million dollars in 2026, projecting growth to roughly 3.28 billion by 2036. That trajectory is not primarily about convenience. It tracks the share of patients for whom the conventional route produced an unusable answer on price.

The regulatory layer patients rarely see

The supply picture underneath these prices changed materially in 2025. The FDA removed tirzepatide from its shortage list in December 2024 and declared the semaglutide injection shortage resolved in February 2025. Those determinations ended the broad enforcement discretion that had allowed large-scale compounding of both molecules.

Compounded medications remain lawfully available through licensed pharmacies, but the basis changed. A 503A pharmacy compounding one of these molecules now works from a prescriber-documented, patient-specific clinical rationale rather than a shortage designation. Compounded preparations are made by a licensed pharmacy for an individual patient, are not approved by the FDA, and do not go through its premarket review for safety, effectiveness or quality. The FDA proposed in April 2026 to permanently exclude semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide from the 503B Bulks List, with a comment window that ran into July 2026.

For a patient comparing monthly figures, this matters more than it first appears. A low price attached to a provider that cannot explain its regulatory basis is a different product from the same price attached to one that can.

How it works in practice

Some providers have built around the continuity problem rather than the acquisition problem. HealSend, a US telehealth service, publishes a flat monthly figure and keeps it flat. The company lists compounded semaglutide at 299 dollars per month and compounded tirzepatide at 399 dollars per month, each as a once-weekly injection, with shipping included via FedEx in discreet, temperature-controlled packaging.

Patients begin with an online health profile that a US-licensed physician reviews before any prescription is written. Eligibility is determined by that physician. Treatment is open to adults aged 18 to 75 and is not for use during pregnancy. The company states that its plans are HSA and FSA eligible for reimbursement, and that if its provider determines a GLP-1 medication is not right for a patient, the patient receives a full refund. Patients comparing the tirzepatide cost across providers can read the figure before committing to an intake. The service operates across most, though not all, US states.

The design choices worth noting are the unglamorous ones. A price that does not step up after an introductory month. Shipping inside the quoted figure. Refills coordinated so that a patient does not face an involuntary gap. None of these are clinical innovations. They are answers to the question of why people leave.

Friction that has not been solved

Household budgets are already compressed

The affordability finding does not exist in isolation. KFF’s broader prescription-drug polling has consistently found that significant numbers of adults report difficulty affording medication generally, and that some delay or skip doses as a result. A GLP-1 enters a budget that is frequently already under strain. A provider competing purely on headline price is competing for a household that may not have room for the expense at any price point.

Coverage is moving, slowly and unevenly

Employer coverage for weight-management medication has expanded, but the expansion has concentrated among the largest employers. Smaller firms have moved far less. The result is a two-tier market in which an employee’s access depends substantially on the size of the company they work for, which is not a clinical variable.

Price alone is a poor screening signal

The lowest number in a search result is not automatically the best outcome. Pharmacy licensing, the quality of clinical screening, whether a real prescriber reviews the intake, and what happens when a patient needs to pause or stop all affect whether treatment lasts. A figure that undercuts the market while omitting shipping, clinical review or refill coordination is a different proposition from one that includes them.

What the data is actually saying

The GLP-1 category spent its first phase answering whether these medications work. That question is largely settled in the clinical literature. The question that will determine the next phase is narrower and harder: whether the people who start treatment can afford to continue it long enough for the treatment to matter.

KFF’s finding that 14 percent of those who stopped cited cost is not a footnote. It is a measurement of value leaking out of the system, and it is happening to patients who had already decided they wanted treatment, already completed a consultation, and already started. Each of those departures represents a clinical process that worked and an economic one that did not.

Providers that treat price as a one-time conversion lever will keep filling the top of a funnel that empties from the bottom. The ones that treat it as a recurring test, failed or passed every month, are solving the problem the data actually describes.

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