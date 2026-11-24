A March 2026 American Medical Association survey found that 81% of physicians use AI professionally, more than double the share in 2023. Summarizing medical research and standards of care was the most common use, cited by 39%. Assistive diagnosis came in at 17%. Practitioners outside conventional medicine are working through the same questions. A July 2026 conference session for naturopathic doctors listed ChatGPT, AI charting and point-of-care decision support among its topics.

Taken together, these figures show that practitioners already use AI in their work, and the tools are likely to stay. With that in mind, the practical question is which tool fits which job and how much evidence sits behind it. The peer-reviewed literature reviewed for this piece holds no comparison of tools built for functional or holistic practices, so no ranking of the best AI for functional medicine can rest on evidence. Lab reports and clinical decision-making are the two jobs with the most testing so far.

Reading Lab Reports: Where AI Still Stumbles

Lab interpretation is where practitioners most want help and where the testing record is least reassuring. A 2024 Nature Medicine study by Hager and colleagues tested open-access language models on 2,400 real patient cases involving abdominal complaints. Overall, the models diagnosed worse than physicians, did not follow diagnostic or treatment guidelines and could not interpret lab results. A news summary of the paper adds that every model performed very poorly at interpreting lab tests, with classifying values as high or low a particular weakness. The study appeared in 2024, and newer models may behave differently.

Studies that name specific products add detail. A 2024 pilot in Scientific Reports asked three medical professionals to rate how well Microsoft Copilot, Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT-3.5 interpreted laboratory data from 10 simulated patients on a five-point scale. Copilot earned a median score of 5, Gemini 3 and ChatGPT-3.5 2. A 2026 Journal of Medical Internet Research study of 100 complete blood count reports from one hospital found that GPT-5 named the correct leading diagnosis 93% of the time when the prompt included the clinician’s suspected condition, and 79% without it. The model also produced 12 hallucinations while handling analyzer alerts. Small samples and a mix of model generations make a winner impossible to name, but both studies show output quality moving with the tool and with the context supplied.

Part of the difficulty is the benchmark itself. Conventional reference ranges cover the central 95% of values in a reference population, and they “are statistical constructs, not biological ideals,” wrote Christina Sheil, MD, in Physicians Weekly. A value inside one, she added, “should not be interpreted as synonymous with optimal health.” For practitioners who use narrower optimal ranges, a tool that reads only the printed range misses part of the picture.

Fullscript, which runs a lab ordering workflow for practitioners next to its supplement dispensary, puts a draft interpretation inside that workflow. For out-of-range biomarkers, its system pre-fills a patient-facing note, and the practitioner can edit or remove it before anything is sent. Results are checked against both the lab’s standard range and Fullscript’s optimal range, with values between the two flagged as suboptimal, and patients receive the interpretation once the practitioner sends it. Dr. Jeff Gladd, Fullscript’s chief medical officer, described the underlying problem in an article in Holistic Primary Care. Results, he said, “come in from the labs through different portals,” and “It creates a very fragmented experience for patients and practitioners alike.”

Fullscript Assist, an AI assistant inside the same platform, extends that design to plan drafting, and the difference worth noting is where the decision sits. Fullscript’s product page says that with Assist, “Nothing reaches your patient until your clinical review.” Fullscript’s support center adds that Assist does not diagnose patients, place orders or communicate with patients, and that providers must review and approve every recommendation. A Fullscript article by Dr. Jessica Christie on AI and lab interpretation frames the principle in general terms: “AI can enhance workflow without removing human oversight.”

What Functional and Holistic Practices Are Using

Most dedicated products in this field handle paperwork rather than clinical judgment. Practice Better, a practice management platform used by health care practitioners, launched an AI tool in December 2023 that transcribes and summarizes client sessions and works with its built-in telehealth tool and with Zoom, Fierce Healthcare reported. Jane announced a free tier for its AI Scribe, the software maker’s first AI documentation tool, in November 2025, giving practitioners five free notes a month.

A smaller group of products aims at the protocol itself. The Institute for Functional Medicine lists ClarityTx as an industry partner and describes it as an AI-enabled clinical intelligence platform that turns patient data into individualized, evidence-grounded recommendations for functional and integrative care. IFM’s page does not say it endorses or certifies the product. Descriptions of this kind remain claims until independent testing catches up, since none of the trials discussed here evaluated a product built for functional medicine.

Holistic practice faces an extra hurdle. A Fullscript guide to AI in integrative medicine, written by Dr. Jessica Christie, says AI works best “as an additional layer of intelligence” rather than as a replacement for clinicians. It also states that “Standardized datasets and taxonomies for complementary medicine are limited, making validation of AI tools difficult.” For anyone looking for an AI for holistic medicine, that second point carries weight: thinner datasets leave fewer ways to check whether a tool’s answers are right.

Clinical Decision-Making: What the Trials Show

Randomized trials with physicians offer the best evidence on decision support, and the results split by task. A 2024 trial in JAMA Network Open asked 50 physicians to work through clinical vignettes. Those using GPT-4 scored a median of 76 on diagnostic reasoning, against 74 with conventional resources, while GPT-4 working alone scored about 92. Many physicians in the AI group did not agree with or factor in the model’s diagnostic prediction.

A later Nature Medicine trial with 92 physicians tested management reasoning, which covers decisions about testing and treatment. Physicians using GPT-4 averaged 43.0% on a scoring rubric, against 35.7% for those with conventional resources, though they spent about two minutes longer per case. Its authors noted that the cases were vignettes rather than real patients and that wrong answers were not penalized, so the measure cannot capture harm from bad decisions.

Real-patient data tell a harsher story. Models in the Hager study lost accuracy when left to choose which information to gather, and the authors judged them unfit for autonomous clinical decision-making. Regulators draw a line by audience. FDA’s clinical decision support guidance, issued in January 2026, addresses software intended for health care professionals, and the agency’s existing digital health policies still apply to device software meant for patients or caregivers.

Choosing Without a Clear Winner

No tool in this field has earned the label “best” on independent evidence, so selection comes down to fit. For lab reports, that means asking whether the tool sees the lab’s own ranges, shows its sources and leaves the final interpretation to a clinician. For decision support, the trials suggest treating AI as a second opinion that a clinician checks, with the strongest case in management questions and the weakest in unsupervised diagnosis. Fullscript Assist is one example of that review-first design, since Fullscript says it holds each draft for practitioner review before anything reaches a patient, which keeps the practitioner at the center of the decision. Fullscript’s guide to AI in primary care, written by Dr. Jessica Christie, says “The final responsibility always remains with the clinician,” a standard worth applying to any tool on this list.

Whichever product a practice picks, a signed business associate agreement should come before identifiable patient data goes in. HHS guidance says a covered entity may use a cloud service provider to store or process electronic protected health information if it enters into a HIPAA-compliant agreement with that provider, and that using one without an agreement violates the HIPAA Rules. Until independent comparisons exist, how a tool performs on a practice’s own cases counts for more than its own description.

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