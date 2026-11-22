How automated software testing helps businesses balance speed with software validation.

Nobody has ever been applauded for patching slowly. When the PHP team released emergency fixes for two critical vulnerabilities on 21 October, the guidance from security agencies was blunt: update now, and if you can’t, take the affected systems offline. Fair enough. Remote code execution without so much as a login isn’t something you add to the next sprint.

But there’s a second half to this story that rarely makes the headlines. Getting a patch onto a server is one job. Knowing the business still works afterwards is another. Plenty of organisations are excellent at the first and quietly improvising the second.

A flaw with a long memory

The vulnerabilities, collectively known as PHP2Shell, are tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619. Both scored 9.2 on the CVSS v4.0 scale and affect PHP installations serving web requests, with Apache’s mod_php rated the highest risk by the PHP team itself. According to Wiz researchers, the underlying weaknesses had been sitting in the code for decades, and frontier AI models helped turn a flaw that was once too convoluted to exploit into a working attack.

That last point deserves a moment. The gap between “a flaw existing” and “someone being able to exploit it” is shrinking, because the tools hunting for these things are getting faster. Businesses will be asked to patch at speed more often, not less. Early exploit attempts were reported almost immediately, and the fix had to land everywhere, from carefully maintained application servers to the forgotten box in the corner running a PHP version that lost upstream support years ago.

CISA’s advice also included a task that sounds simple and isn’t: identify every system running PHP. It noted that PHP is often a component of other software, so it may not be directly visible. Put plainly, plenty of businesses don’t know where all their PHP lives. You can’t validate what you haven’t found.

Patched is not the same as fixed

A patch fixes the vulnerability it was written for. It makes no promises about everything else.

PHP sits underneath content management systems, customer portals, booking engines, payment flows and a long tail of internal tools. Change the runtime and everything above it inherits the change. The fallout is rarely dramatic. Data stops synchronising properly between two systems. An API returns something slightly different from what its consumer expects. A third-party integration goes quiet without telling anyone.

None of this looks like a security incident. It looks like a customer who can’t check out, or a finance report that’s wrong on a Monday morning. The vulnerability is closed, and the business is still down. It’s a bit like fixing a leaking roof by removing the house.

The cruel part is that urgency makes this more likely. When every hour counts, steps get skipped. Staging gets bypassed. Someone says “we’ll test it after”, and everyone nods, because the alternative is saying “we’ll leave it exposed”, which nobody wants in writing. That’s patch now, fix later. It feels like prudence. Often it simply moves the outage to a more embarrassing moment, usually the one when customers find it first.

It’s also unlikely to be a one-off. The workaround that circulated before the patch, switching off session upload progress, was later confirmed to be only a partial answer, and PHP has since flagged another remote code execution flaw. This is a moving target, so businesses should expect to repeat the exercise, and soon.

Manual testing can’t keep up with “immediately”

Research by YouGov and Transparity found that 76% of UK organisations still test software manually. It’s slowing their update cycles by 60% and costing technical teams 14 to 16 hours a week waiting on tests, pipelines and internal tooling.

Other industry research found that 75% of the 500 senior enterprise IT decision-makers it surveyed believe software updates are arriving faster than their teams can test them effectively, and only 48% are fully confident their testing would catch a critical problem before it affects the business. Most organisations, in other words, are being asked to move at emergency speed with testing processes that struggle at normal speed.

Set that against a patch window measured in hours and the arithmetic falls apart. A proper manual regression pass across customer journeys, integrations and data flows takes days. So teams either do it properly and finish late, or do it quickly and thinly. Neither is what a security team had in mind when it said “immediately”.

Manual testing also has a memory problem. It relies on whoever remembers which workflows matter, and during an emergency that person is on a call, on leave or on their fourth coffee. The checks that get done are the ones somebody thought of, which isn’t the same as the ones that matter.

Make testing a daily habit, not a crisis response

The answer isn’t more heroics. Automated, end-to-end testing means critical workflows are validated continuously, so when an emergency patch lands, the response is to run the tests rather than write them. Order to cash, onboarding, a payment, data arriving in the right system: each is checked the same way every time, against how the business actually operates rather than how the architecture diagram says it does.

For that to work, testing has to fit how teams already work. If it needs a specialist, a test environment booked a fortnight ahead and a spreadsheet of scripts, it will be the first thing dropped under pressure. If it sits inside normal delivery, runs when changes are made and produces results people can read without a translator, it becomes routine. Routine is the whole point. Fire drills work because nobody has to think during one. Business-critical checks should be the same.

It also helps when testing isn’t locked inside the engineering team. The people who know what a broken invoice looks like are usually in finance, not DevOps. Testing that business users can understand and contribute to catches the problems that matter to the business, not only the ones that matter to the build.

Evidence beats instinct

Regular testing pays off between emergencies too. Every run produces evidence: which integrations are fragile, which workflows break most often, where data tends to drift. Teams stop asking “did the patch break anything?” and start asking “where are we weakest?”

That shift turns testing from a gate into a source of intelligence. Patterns show up. Repeat offenders get fixed properly rather than patched around. Resilience improves because someone is looking at the data, not because someone had a bad weekend and swore it would never happen again.

Fast is a skill. Proof is a discipline.

PHP2Shell won’t be the last flaw of its kind. Industry experts have warned that this is not an isolated incident, and many predict that longstanding cracks in other major technologies will soon be uncovered with AI in what they’re calling a ‘vulnerability tsunami’. The next will probably arrive with little warning, on a Friday afternoon, naturally. Security teams will say patch immediately, and they’ll be right.

This is the reality modern businesses now face, and why maintaining software validation is no longer optional; it’s essential for keeping pace with rapid developments.

The question for everyone else is whether they can do that and prove the business systems still work afterwards. Patching quickly is a skill. Knowing what the patch changed is a discipline. Businesses need both, and only one of them can be done reliably at three in the morning by someone running on caffeine and optimism.

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