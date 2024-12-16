By Andrew Petersen

Modern organizations across all sectors are grappling with the challenge of harnessing the full potential of their data. The presentations from three organizations in the Data Engineering track at CData’s inaugural Foundations event crystallized several key themes that span across industries and data use cases.

In their sessions, data professionals at NJM Insurance, Commando, and the World Wildlife Fund shed light on the common struggles and how innovative solutions are made possible by effective data integration and replication. This blog pieces out their shared challenges and eventual solutions to equip colleagues to be more efficient data consumers, saving time and money.

The data dilemma: a universal challenge

Regardless of industry or size, businesses are facing similar hurdles when it comes to data integration. The primary barrier is unifying information from a multitude of sources and systems. NJM, for instance, found itself juggling various advertising applications, while apparel manufacturer Commando wrestled with multiple internal systems like BlueCherry ERP, Shopify, and Centric.

This fragmentation of data across different platforms is a significant barrier to efficient decision-making and predictable business growth. For Commando, incomplete data jeopardized order fulfillment accuracy and customer retention, presenting a significant risk to sales targets.

The rise of self-service data solutions

One of the most striking trends emerging from these case studies is the shift toward self-service data solutions. All three speakers emphasized the importance of empowering non-technical teams with the ability to access and utilize data independent of IT oversight.

Democratizing data access can yield significant results—and in a hurry. It allows marketing teams to pull customer insights without waiting for IT support, enables finance departments to generate real-time reports, and empowers product teams to make data-driven decisions on the fly. The result is a more agile, responsive organization that can quickly adapt to market changes and customer needs.

A low-code tool at a fixed cost

In evaluating potential software solutions, the trio of organizations all sought a user-friendly interface and low-code/no-code approach. Not only would these features make data integration and replication accessible to team members across various technical skill levels, they would also accelerate time to value.

The impact was immediate and significant. NJM reported a 90% reduction in time spent gathering data while incurring only 1/3 of the cost compared to its manual pipelines. Commando, too, saw marked improvements in efficiency and decision-making processes. These outcomes underscore the transformative potential of the right data integration tool.

Beyond integration: ensuring data quality and consistency

While connecting disparate data sources is crucial, it’s only part of the equation. NJM’s focus on maintaining data quality and consistency across all its sources highlights another important aspect of effective data management. After all, integrated data is only as valuable as it is accurate and reliable.

This emphasis on data integrity is a reminder that data integration reached beyond consolidation—it also creates a trustworthy foundation for business intelligence and strategic decision-making.

All three organizations are using their data in ways they hadn’t predicted since they implemented CData Sync to manage their data pipelines. Once Commando began integrating its core business systems, it realized that it could streamline product labeling and simplify its shipments to retailers.

Looking ahead: data integration + AI

As these organizations look to the future, the journey of data integration continues to evolve. Commando and NJM’s exploration of AI technologies to further leverage their integrated data points are aimed at improving customer options and overall satisfaction.

At WWF, new ways of resource-sharing are on the horizon, with an eye toward data-driven recommendations for conservation teams working in the field.

To learn more about CData Sync, take a product tour by visiting www.cdata.com/sync/demo or sign up for a free 30-day trial.