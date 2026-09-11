This week, the ECB issued its clearest statement yet on data protection. On August 10, Piero Cipollone, a member of the executive board, told Italian media that the Eurosystem would be technically unable to link any citizen to their payment activity.

CoinDesk reported on the interview on August 26. The timing was no coincidence, as the digital euro is now entering a critical stage of legislative negotiations, while public confidence in digital money issued by governments is at a low ebb on both sides of the Atlantic.

The architecture described by Cipollone splits the data between two different parties. With offline payments, the transaction is handled directly between devices, and only the sender and recipient can see the transaction details, just as is the case with physical cash. Online payments, on the other hand, go through commercial banks, which retain customers’ full identities in accordance with anti-money-laundering rules.

The European Central Bank wants the digital euro to challenge the dollar’s dominance in digital payments, adding a new dimension to the euro-dollar relationship already reflected in the closely watched EUR/USD pair.

In June, the Austrian digital rights group Epicenter.works, together with other civil society organizations, urged European lawmakers to call for technical safeguards rather than rely on institutional promises.

The argument is straightforward: legal protections can be altered by parliament, set aside by a court, or gradually weakened during implementation; cryptographic protections cannot.

France’s CNIL and Germany’s BfDI have for years argued that privacy should be built into systems from the beginning rather than promised afterward.

The possibility of using zero-knowledge proofs — technology that enables a transaction to be verified without revealing any personal data — was mentioned in the Parliament’s 23 June statement. It has not yet been determined whether it will be included in the final design.

The digital euro does not exist in a vacuum. Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT have already become part of Europe’s payments landscape. Cipollone himself warned in July that the growth of stablecoins could threaten European bank deposits.

The digital euro is, at least in part, a sovereign response to privately issued, dollar-denominated money, aiming to ensure that European transactions do not go through American infrastructure. Washington has taken the opposite approach.

The US Senate voted 85–5 in favor of a bill prohibiting the Federal Reserve from launching a central bank digital currency until December 2030. The measure became law after ten days without presidential action, without requiring Trump’s signature.

Private stablecoins such as USDC and some others featured in the crypto heatmap are specifically excluded from the restriction and given legal protection. While Europe is promoting a public alternative, the United States is betting on private-sector dollar stablecoins to strengthen its position in global digital payments.

On July 9, the European Parliament agreed on its negotiating position, with talks with the Council expected to conclude by the end of 2026. In July, thirty-six payment providers, including Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, and Revolut, were chosen for a twelve-month pilot set to begin in the second half of 2027. The first issuance is planned for 2029, subject to legislation, the results of the pilot, and a decision by the Governing Council.

The more difficult question is whether European citizens will place their trust in a system that requires them to take institutions at their word instead of being able to verify its privacy guarantees independently. That question is ultimately political and cannot be answered by any pilot scheme.

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