Funded-trader programmes started in forex and futures, and crypto is the market they are now moving into. This article explains how the model changes when there is no session close, no weekend and no single exchange, and what a founder has to decide before launching.

The business model in brief

A crypto prop firm sells an evaluation. A trader pays a fee, receives a simulated account and has to reach a profit target without breaching a daily loss limit or a maximum drawdown. Those who pass move to a funded account and keep a share of the profit, which the firm pays out on a schedule it defines. The firm does not take deposits for trading and does not act as an exchange; its income is evaluation fees and resets, and its main cost is payouts to the traders who succeed. In that sense the mechanics are the same as in forex. The differences are in the market itself, and they are large enough that a rulebook copied from a forex programme tends to break within the first month.

Why crypto changes the rules

Forex trades five days a week with a defined daily close, which gives a prop firm a natural anchor for every daily rule and a weekend gap it can simply forbid holding across. Crypto has neither. Spot and perpetual contracts trade around the clock, so the “trading day” against which a daily loss limit is measured has to be defined by the firm, and every daily rule, target and report then follows that reset hour. Weekend behaviour becomes a decision rather than a default: the firm can allow full-size positions, cap the size held from Friday evening to Monday morning, or require all positions closed. Perpetual contracts add funding payments on the venue’s own schedule, and if the trader’s P&L in the platform does not match what the venue charged, disputes at payout time follow. Tick sizes across the catalogue span orders of magnitude, so price and volume precision, leverage and maximum position have to be set per instrument rather than platform-wide, since the same limit cannot sensibly govern BTC and a thin altcoin.

Where the prices come from

A prop firm needs a price feed and, for funded accounts whose flow it hedges, an execution venue. For crypto this is an exchange or a liquidity provider with which the firm holds its own relationship, and the trading platform connects to that venue rather than replacing it. Anyone planning to start crypto prop firm operations should separate two questions early: which vendor supplies the software (terminal, CRM, risk engine, payouts), and which venue supplies the market. Software vendors do not supply liquidity or a licence, and a founder who assumes otherwise usually discovers it a few weeks before the planned launch.

The infrastructure list

The components are the same as for any funded-trader programme, with a few crypto-specific requirements. The firm needs a trading terminal that handles spot and perpetuals in one catalogue, a CRM with a challenge store and KYC, a risk engine that evaluates every account continuously rather than once a day, a payout workflow that can settle in stablecoins as well as fiat, and affiliate tracking, since partners bring much of the traffic in this niche. The continuous evaluation point is the one that matters most: a position that breaches a limit at 3am on a Sunday has to be caught at 3am on a Sunday, because a breach discovered on Monday morning, after the account has recovered or after a payout request has arrived, turns into an argument about whether the rule applied. Some engines let the firm set a severity per rule (warn, freeze or fail), which is useful while a new programme learns how its traders actually behave.

Legal structure

In most jurisdictions an evaluation programme is not treated as an exchange or a brokerage, because traders are evaluated on the firm’s own or simulated capital rather than depositing their own. Crypto adds a second layer, since digital-asset regulation, including the EU’s MiCA framework, is developing quickly and differs by country. Whether a specific structure needs a licence depends on where the firm is incorporated, whether it touches client funds at any point, and how payouts are settled. The practical step is a legal opinion in the chosen jurisdiction before the product is built, since restructuring a live firm is far more expensive than structuring a new one.

How traders will evaluate the firm

Before buying a challenge, a lot of traders use directories that let them compare prop trading firms on the parameters that decide the outcome of an evaluation: static or trailing drawdown, daily loss rule, consistency rule, minimum trading days, permitted instruments and leverage, payout frequency and whether the fee is refunded on the first payout. Profit split rarely differentiates, since most firms advertise a similar range. For crypto programmes the extra questions are weekend rules, the reset hour, whether perpetuals are available and how funding is reflected in P&L. A new firm has no track record of paid withdrawals and no review history, so the only way it can stand out in such a comparison is with rules that are clear, enforced consistently and not changed after traders have bought in.

Common mistakes

copying forex rules without defining a daily reset hour

leaving weekend exposure unaddressed

evaluating breaches once a day instead of continuously

listing thin altcoins with the same leverage as BTC

assuming the software vendor brings liquidity or a licence

treating a revenue-share contract as cheap without modelling it at scale

Final thoughts

The technology needed to run a crypto prop firm is available off the shelf and is rarely the slow part of a launch. The slow parts are the decisions the market forces on the founder: what a trading day means, what happens at the weekend, how funding and precision are handled per instrument, and which jurisdiction the company will live in. A firm that settles those before writing its first challenge is in a better position than one that discovers them from its first payout dispute.

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