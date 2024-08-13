Reuters Events Announces Momentum AI Europe: Pioneering the Future of Business and Technology

London, August 12, 2024 – Reuters Events has announced Momentum AI London 2024, a strategic conference that brings together the brightest minds in business and technology to forge the future of industries. Scheduled to take place in October, this event promises to be a cornerstone for innovative thinking, networking, and transformative insights.

Explore the Future of Business and Technology

Momentum AI Europe will convene over 1,000 senior executives, industry leaders, and forward-thinking professionals from across Europe. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with top-tier speakers, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and gain actionable insights to drive their businesses forward.

Why Attend Momentum Europe?

Cutting-Edge Content: Gain exclusive access to keynote sessions, panels, and workshops led by industry pioneers and visionaries.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, potential partners, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of business and technology.

Innovative Solutions: Discover the latest technological advancements and strategies that are revolutionizing industries.

Hear from enterprise leaders shaping the future of AI in business:

Pravina Ladva, Group Chief Digital, Technology Officer, Swiss Re

Silvia Gabrielli, Chief Digital & Data Officer, Ferrari

Dirk Olufs, Chief Information Officer, DHL Express

Dr. Athina Kanioura, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, PepsiCo said of the event: “Wow, what an excellent experience! This is a defining moment for #AI, and an extraordinary time to be a digital leader. Thank you to the incredible Reuters team for organizing such critical discussions.”

Join Us at Momentum Europe

For more information about the programme and taking part in this transformative event, visit the website for information on the agenda, speakers, and how to register: https://events.reutersevents.com/momentum/europe?utm_source=mediapartner_pressrelease&utm_medium=europeanbusinessreview%20website