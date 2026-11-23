When the Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia on November 22, it will be 1 a.m. Monday in Bangkok. That is the reality for every Terrible Towel owner in Thailand. Expats, contractors, service members and Thai fans all live a full half-day ahead of Pittsburgh. The season still happens, just mostly in the dark.

Local news helps close the gap. Thai-language sites such as thsport carry NFL news and game analysis beside football and boxing, and any betting content there is for adults only, where it is lawful. Most gambling, including online betting, is illegal in Thailand, and nothing here is betting advice. Fans who feel gambling is getting out of hand can call the US National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or use Gambling Therapy, a free multilingual online service. This guide sets out the clock math, the hard slots and the habits that keep a Bangkok fan current.

How Far Ahead Is Bangkok In November?

Thailand runs on Indochina Time, seven hours ahead of UTC. It never changes its clocks. Pittsburgh does, and that shift moves every kickoff for a fan in Asia.

Daylight saving time ended in the United States on November 1, 2026. Eastern Time is now five hours behind UTC, so Bangkok sits 12 hours ahead. In September and October the gap was only 11 hours. A 1 p.m. game started at midnight then, and it now starts at 1 a.m.

A fan who set alarms in October needs to reset them for the rest of the regular season. The gap stays at 12 hours through the playoffs and the Super Bowl in February.

What Time Do Steelers Games Start In Thailand?

The schedule only uses a handful of kickoff windows. Once you know them, you can convert any game in your head. Here is how the common Eastern slots land in Bangkok after November 1:

Slot (Eastern Time) Bangkok Time Day In Bangkok Sunday 1:00 p.m. 1:00 a.m. Monday Sunday 4:25 p.m. 4:25 a.m. Monday Sunday Night 8:20 p.m. 8:20 a.m. Monday Thursday Night 8:15 p.m. 8:15 a.m. Friday Black Friday 3:00 p.m. 3:00 a.m. Saturday

The prime time games are the gift. Sunday night football becomes a Monday breakfast broadcast in Bangkok. The Week 10 trip to Cincinnati was one of these, as the full time and TV details for that game showed. In Bangkok, that kickoff landed just as the morning commute began.

Which Remaining Games Are the Hardest to Watch?

The late-season run is a mixed bag for anyone in Asia. The NFL moved Steelers at Eagles from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m., as SCN reported when the Week 11 kickoff time changed. For Bangkok fans, that means a 1 a.m. start rather than 4:25 a.m.

The next two games pull in opposite directions:

Week 12 against Denver on Black Friday kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern, which is 3 a.m. Saturday in Bangkok. Week 13 against Houston is a Sunday night game, which means an 8:20 a.m. Monday start. Any 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. Sunday game in December means another overnight session.

A 3 a.m. Saturday start is the cruel one. It falls after a full Friday at work, and nobody gets a day off for it. Many fans watch the replay instead.

Why Does the NFL Not Market Directly In Thailand?

The league does push into other countries, but Southeast Asia is not on its map yet. The NFL’s Global Markets Program now includes all 32 clubs, with rights held across 22 international markets. No club holds rights in Thailand or anywhere else in Southeast Asia.

The Asian markets on that list are China, Japan and South Korea, and the Rams hold all three. The Steelers hold Germany, Mexico and the island of Ireland. That last one has deep roots. The club was awarded its Ireland rights in May 2023, and Dan Rooney served as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.

For a fan in Bangkok, that means no official watch parties or club events locally. Fans build the scene themselves, often around sports bars that agree to open early.

How Do Thai Fans Keep Up Between Games?

English-language coverage like SCN stays the deepest source for Steelers detail. Thai readers who prefer their own language have a smaller set of options. Local sports outlets lead with Premier League football, Thai boxing and the NBA, with the NFL as a niche. Still, the best ones run steady NFL news and pregame breakdowns.

A Bangkok fan’s weekly routine often looks like this:

Read the SCN injury report and inactive list before going to bed on Sunday.

Check the kickoff conversion and set an alarm, or plan a replay.

Avoid scores and notifications until the game is watched.

Catch Thai-language NFL headlines for league-wide context on Monday.

Join the SCN comments or a local fan group chat once the game ends.

That mix works because the two sources do different jobs. Team-focused sites go deep on one roster. A local general sports site gives the wider league picture in the reader’s first language.

Is It Worth Watching Live at 1 a.m.?

For a division game or a playoff race, most die-hard fans say yes. Watching live means reacting with friends back home in real time.

The cost is real, though. A 1 a.m. start finishes after 4 a.m., and Monday is a workday in Thailand. Many fans pick their battles with a simple filter:

Go live for AFC North games and anything with playoff seeding at stake.

Watch live when kickoff lands after 7 a.m. Bangkok time.

Save the rest for a spoiler-free replay before work.

Before choosing a live game, work backward from Monday’s alarm and allow enough time for a full night’s sleep. If kickoff makes that impossible, choose the replay.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Hours Ahead of Pittsburgh Is Bangkok?

Bangkok is 12 hours ahead from early November to mid-March. It is 11 hours ahead while the United States observes daylight saving time. Thailand itself does not change its clocks.

What Time Is a Sunday Night Game In Thailand?

An 8:20 p.m. Eastern kickoff starts at 8:20 a.m. Monday in Bangkok after November 1. Before the clock change, it started at 7:20 a.m. These are the easiest Steelers games to watch live from Thailand.

Does Any NFL Team Hold Marketing Rights In Thailand?

No. The Global Markets Program lists 22 international markets, and Thailand is not one of them. The closest club-held markets are China, Japan and South Korea.

Where Can Thai Readers Find NFL News In Thai?

General Thai sports sites run NFL news and analysis alongside football and boxing coverage. Fans often pair one of those with a team-focused English site for depth on the Steelers roster.

Planning the Rest of the Season From Thailand

The Steelers sat at 6-2 heading into Week 10, so the late-season stakes are real. Mark the Black Friday game and the Sunday night game first, since they need the most planning. Reset any alarms set before November 1. Then decide which overnight games are worth the lost sleep, and enjoy the rest with your morning coffee.

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