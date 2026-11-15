By Carlo Pignataro

Luxury brands show that successful negotiation is not about giving discounts, but protecting your value through meaningful concessions that strengthen positioning and relationships.

What can luxury brands teach us about negotiation?

They can teach us that value is not defined by price alone but by what a product, service or relationship represents.

Carlo Pignataro, author, consultant and speaker, explores how leading luxury houses protect their positioning whilst rewarding clients through exclusivity and personalised experiences. Drawing on industry examples and his own professional experience, he shows how negotiators can create meaningful value, respond to what clients really want and make concessions without compromising what they stand for.

Prices don’t appear on the catwalk. Nobody announces what the coat will cost as the model turns at the end of the runway, and yet the price is already part of what the show is saying. It was decided months earlier, with the same deliberation as the cut, the cloth and the music. In the great houses, price is not a number attached to a product once the creative work is done. It is part of the creative work.

This is the first lesson luxury offers anyone who negotiates for a living: price is positioning.

The idea is easily mistaken for arrogance, so it is worth being precise. A high price in a serious house is not an expression of greed. It reflects the standards behind the object: the years of training in an atelier, the materials chosen and rejected, the hours nobody sees. The price protects something created at the highest possible level, and makes it possible to go on creating it at that level. When the price gives way, the structure behind it begins to weaken.

What a price carries

This autumn the point is being made in public. On 15 October, in a season when many of the industry’s best known names are reporting difficult numbers, Brunello Cucinelli announced that its revenues had grown 13.3% at constant exchange rates over the first nine months of the year, and raised its forecast for 2026 once again. The same week, the world’s largest luxury group reported a 5% fall in third quarter sales in its fashion and leather goods division. The two companies are very different in size, and new boutiques have played their part in Cucinelli’s growth. Yet the house has grown without diluting what it makes or how it presents it. It describes its ambition as absolute luxury, without logo, and says plainly that it has no mass notoriety and no wish for it. Its prices are high, and in my view, they are high for the right reasons: they reflect the quality of the work and the prestige of the name. Its clients, it seems, agree.

Seen this way, a discount is rarely a small thing. Once a price has been shown to bend, it has been redefined, and not only for the client who asked. Most of the time, discounting leads nowhere a serious house wants to go. Holding a price is not stubbornness. It is the protection of the message the price carries.

Generous in a different currency

And yet negotiation is, by its nature, an exchange of concessions. A professional who refuses to move on anything is not negotiating, but reading out terms. The lesson from luxury is not that you should never give. It is that every concession should enhance your positioning rather than compromise it.

Watch how the finest houses reward their most important clients. Some invite them to celebrate their birthday in the boutique, an occasion that very few names could offer with any real meaning, which is precisely what makes it exclusive. Others offer a gift chosen for its rarity rather than its cost: something prestigious, made or selected for very few, that strengthens the brand instead of diluting it. Cucinelli itself describes its ten Case Cucinelli around the world as “special places of encounter and hospitality”, and speaks of reserving for its clients “a special treatment, more human and attentive”. In each case the client receives something of real value, and the house gives up nothing of what it stands for. It is generous, but in a currency that cannot be marked down.

From the boutique to the boardroom

The same thinking travels easily into the boardroom. Before reaching for a lower number, ask what you could offer that only you can offer: earlier access, a senior person’s time, a priority that is genuinely scarce, a place in a conversation others are not part of. Such concessions cost you something, which is exactly why they are valued. But they cost you in a currency that reinforces who you are.

They also change what you listen for. A request for a lower price is sometimes not about price at all. It may be about recognition, about reassurance, or about the need to show a superior that something was won. Answer that need directly, and the number often stops mattering.

Not every form of value arrives as money, and this leads to an idea I like to explore, which I think of as alternative currency. In my own work, a press release from a prestigious client, publicly associating their name with a project, can at times justify meeting their budget. The exchange is still balanced; it is simply balanced in a different currency. The discipline lies in making that currency explicit. If the other side does not know what they are giving in return, you have not traded. You have discounted, and told yourself a story about it.

The same gesture, opposite meanings

None of this is universal, and luxury itself shows why. In some cultures, a discount is not a sign of weakness in the seller but a recognition of the buyer’s standing. To be offered a special price is to be seen as someone who matters. I once watched an extraordinary brand lose a contract worth a million dollars because it declined to grant a corporate discount to a member of an ultra-high net worth family, for whom that gesture would have signalled their prestige in their own country. The brand held to its policy and accepted the loss, and the business went to its direct competitor.

I recall it not to judge the decision, but because it shows how the same gesture can carry opposite meanings in different places. A discount that would dilute a brand in one market can confer standing in another. Whatever a house or a professional decides, the choice should be made in full knowledge of what the price will say to the person on the other side of the table.

Every number carries a message

That, finally, is the lesson that travels furthest from the catwalk. Price is one of the ways in which value is communicated, never the only one, and never merely a mechanism for closing a transaction. The product, the service, the setting, the words chosen and those left unsaid all carry the same message, and price must be aligned with each of them with surgical precision. When one contradicts the others, the client hears the contradiction. Every number you quote, every concession you make and every one you decline tells the other side what you believe your work is worth, and what kind of relationship you are offering. So, the question to ask before conceding is not how much you can afford to give. It is what your concession will say.

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