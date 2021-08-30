Zodiac Casino: Legit or Scam?

The online gambling industry is booming, and new casinos are springing up all the time. Distinguishing trusted providers from scams is a challenge, as all websites use high-quality graphics. Zodiac Casino was established two decades ago — in 2001. Can this veteran site be trusted?

At first glance, this website looks similar to its competitors. It has an attractive welcome offer and a wide range of games. Professional reviews like https://wintermoolah.com/zodiac-casino-review/ point out its strengths like quick payouts and customer service. User feedback is mostly positive. Here is a closer look at the key characteristics of Zodiac Casino.

1. Legality

Zodiac Casino is a legal business, as it is officially authorized by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. The company’s internal systems are also certified by eCogra. It provides services in specific jurisdictions and uses geolocation to block access from other regions.

2. Range of Games

The website offers 550 games in the desktop version and 150 games on the mobile platform. Players can also download free software. The content comes from Microgaming, a renowned provider of gambling solutions.

The collection is divided into sections — slots and table games. The range of table classics includes roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat, each in several versions. For example, you may play the European, American, and French variations of roulette. Slots are divided into 3-reel, 5-reel, and progressive jackpot categories.

3. Welcome Bonus

New players are eligible for attractive deposit bonuses. Zodiac Casino provides 80 spins for $1. This offer may be used to play slots with the biggest jackpots, such as Mega Moolah. This game is a legit millionaire-maker, so anyone can win a fortune. In addition to spins, players may collect as much as $480 in match bonuses for their 4 subsequent deposits.

4. Loyalty System

This casino brand is part of a global loyalty network — Casino Rewards. Players are enrolled automatically, and they collect loyalty points for real-money bets. Six VIP levels with a set of gifts, attractive promotions, and unique games. This is an internationally recognized loyalty system.

5. Customer Support

In terms of assistance, this provider offers standard options — email and live chat. Players may submit their inquiries on the site in real time and get help immediately. This is indispensable for urgent queries.

6. Security and Payments

Players may choose from a wide range of convenient methods, from Visa to e-wallets to prepaid vouchers. The site uses 128-bit encryption to keep sensitive data protected. However, you cannot pay with Bitcoin, which would guarantee anonymity.

Conclusion

Zodiac Casino is a legit provider of entertainment and payouts. It offers a broad range of games and payment options with reliable encryption. For players, the benefits are twofold — they collect bonuses from the casino and the Casino Rewards loyalty network.