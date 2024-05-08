Yuri Milner’s Eureka Manifesto: Transforming Education Through the Universal Story and Interdisciplinary Learning

Albert Einstein wrote that “all religions, arts, and sciences are branches of the same tree.” However, education tends to separate the humanities and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). In the UK, the division of humanities and STEM into distinct subjects usually starts in secondary school. This separation becomes more pronounced at GCSE and A Level, with university students encouraged to specialise in one academic discipline.

In his short book Eureka Manifesto: The Mission for Our Civilisation, tech and science investor Yuri Milner advocates for a more integrated learning approach. He believes interdisciplinary education can inspire more students towards STEM careers and nurture a lifelong passion for science in future generations.

Yuri Milner’s Vision for Humanity’s Shared Mission

Published in 2021, Eureka Manifesto proposes a shared mission for humanity and explores the implications of embracing or refusing this goal. From Doctors Without Borders to Google, every successful organisation needs a mission. Milner believes this is also true of the world’s largest organisation — human civilisation.

But what could such a mission be? People, cultures, and nations differ greatly. To find a common goal, Milner suggests that we look beyond Earth — to the Universal Story we are all part of.

The Universal Story is the story of everything. It starts with the Big Bang that created the Universe and continues to the present day — to the human mind that can think, imagine, and marvel at the cosmos.

Though many cosmic mysteries remain, we have made sense of much of the Universe. Generations of great minds have unravelled its physical laws. Today’s brilliant scientists continue to shed light on the intricate dance of particles at the quantum level.

Milner believes it’s our birthright to explore and understand our Universe because, unlike other species, we can. Eureka Manifesto explains that we must embrace the mission to ensure our survival. Along the way, we can dramatically enhance our lives and improve our chances of one day creating a galactic civilisation.

Safeguarding Science and Rational Thinking

Milner says we must invest resources into fundamental sciences and space exploration to advance our mission. To accelerate our efforts, we should direct artificial intelligence towards driving scientific progress.

However, Milner also writes that “scientific culture — in fact, all culture — is fragile.” There are no guarantees that scientific progress will always continue unabated. For instance, Nazi ideology attacked Einstein’s theory of relativity as “Jewish science.” Nazis sought to erase Einstein’s supposed “perversions of common sense” from intellectual history.

Milner believes that every generation must choose to embrace science and advance our mission. Eureka Manifesto outlines a five-stage plan to enhance scientific appreciation and decrease the likelihood of society rejecting science in favour of irrational thinking. One of the plan’s stages is to focus education on the Universal Story.

Milner writes: “Thinking in terms of the Universal Story offers a new alternative to our fragmented, hyper-specialised approach to teaching children. There is ultimately only one field of inquiry: the Universal Story, which contains the history of our Universe, our planet, and our civilisation, including the realm of the social sciences and humanities.”

He adds that this approach “will make the syllabus coherent and interconnected.” Additionally, “the epic nature of the Story can motivate young people to contribute,” inspiring more students to pursue careers in STEM.

Engaging With the Universal Story Through Art

Of course, not everyone who leaves school pursues STEM degrees or careers in fundamental science or space exploration. Approximately 31.85% (910,705) of nearly 2.9 million higher education students in the UK studied STEM subjects during the 2021/22 academic year. Logically, the number of individuals who will go on to pursue fundamental science research is a fraction of that whole.

Milner notes that most people are “unlikely to keep closely following science” after education. However, he believes using the power of art to tell the Universal Story can keep more people engaged with humanity’s mission throughout their lives.

“Art has enormous power to express the ideas of the Universal Story in a comprehensible, emotionally resonant, and inspiring way,” Milner explains. He adds that art like “movies, television, books, music, and other forms of storytelling” can deeply affect us and foster a lifelong interest in science.

Yuri Milner’s Breakthrough Junior Challenge

Milner and his wife Julia launched the Breakthrough Junior Challenge in 2015 to promote a passion for science amongst young people. The global, annual competition encourages students aged 13-18 to create short videos about big ideas in science and maths.

Previous winners have made engaging, illuminating videos about topics like quantum tunnelling and neutrinos. Challenge champions hail from countries all over the world, including the U.S., Canada, India, Peru, and the Philippines.

17-year-old Sia Godika from India won the 2023 Breakthrough Junior Challenge. In addition to receiving a $250,000 post-secondary scholarship, she won a $50,000 cash prize for her teacher and a brand-new $100,000 science lab for her school.

Godika also attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on 13 April. Hosted by James Corden, the event featured A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Robert Downey Jr.

The Benefits of Interdisciplinary Learning

Milner is not the only one advocating for interdisciplinary learning. The London Interdisciplinary School notes that, while moving to a more blended educational approach “presents challenges,” evidence suggests that interdisciplinary learning offers various benefits.

For example, interdisciplinary learning can open pathways to post-school destinations and career pathways. By contrast, early specialisation in schooling can limit career exploration.

Additionally, interdisciplinary learning helps students apply knowledge and skills in a real-world context. Blending the humanities with STEM subjects empowers students to prepare for an increasingly complex, uncertain world.

A 2023 report has revealed the growth of interdisciplinary programmes across the UK higher education sector. Just under half of Russell Group universities have one interdisciplinary programme, with many other universities offering similar courses.

Professor Marion Thain is King’s College London’s executive dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and professor of Culture and Technology. She says: “By better connecting humanities disciplines and STEM subjects, we can create maximum impact for society, bringing multidisciplinary perspectives to bear on the key challenges of our times.”

An educational approach with the Universal Story at its core — one that emphasises the interconnectedness of knowledge — can foster a greater understanding of the Universe. Interdisciplinary learning can also equip students with the skills and versatility to address current challenges and the frontiers humanity is yet to face.

Read Eureka Manifesto for free.

About Yuri Milner

Yuri Milner is a prominent entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist known for his significant contributions to technology, science, and humanitarian causes. His investment firm DST Global focuses on internet-related companies and has supported household names like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Airbnb.

Committed primarily to science philanthropy, Milner is a Giving Pledge signatory. The Giving Pledge is a commitment by some of the world’s wealthiest individuals to donate the majority of their wealth to help drive positive global change. Billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates founded the Giving Pledge in 2010.

Milner and his wife support several philanthropic causes via their Breakthrough Foundation. The charitable organisation funds initiatives like Tech For Refugees, the Breakthrough Initiatives, and the Breakthrough Prize.

Established in 2012, the Breakthrough Prize is an annual award that recognises researchers’ achievements in fundamental physics, life sciences, and mathematics. The Breakthrough Prize celebrates scientific excellence and inspires future generations to pursue groundbreaking discoveries.

Milner launched the Breakthrough Initiatives with Stephen Hawking in 2015. These ambitious programmes investigate space exploration technologies and drive the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. The Breakthrough Initiatives reflect Milner’s long-standing commitment to advancing human knowledge and understanding the Universe.

In addition to his science philanthropy, Milner backs programmes that address humanitarian challenges. Through Tech For Refugees, he supports efforts to harness technology for the benefit of refugees. The non-profit works with tech leaders like Uber and Flexport.org to improve refugees’ access to essential aid, services, and opportunities.