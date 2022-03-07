Your Guide to Photo Sharing in 2022

In recent years, the smartphone has become an almost essential item for everyone. With the improvements that have been made to smartphone cameras this means that it has never been easier for people to take photos. The problem is what exactly do you do with all of these photos once you have taken them? If you have taken some particularly good photographs, you will probably want to show them off.

Of course you can share them with family and friends but if you want to reach a wider audience then you may have considered photo sharing. This involves not just sharing your photographs with a small select audience but potentially opening them up to being seen by the whole internet. The best photo sharing platforms are a great tool for any amateur or professional photographer. If you have considered using a photo sharing site like ClickASnap but are not sure where to start then read on as we look at the types of photo sharing sites that are out there and how you can share the photos in a way that works for you.

Why use a photo sharing site?

There are a number of reasons you may want to use a photo sharing platform. Cloud storage is a good reason and the best photography sharing sites will offer a great place to store your digital images in the cloud. This will safeguard them against all manner of things including hard-drive storage and risk of theft. They can also make it easier to see your images no matter where you are. They allow you to organise, and even edit your photographs. Perhaps most importantly, they also allow you to share them with a much wider audience than you could potentially find via any other method.

What do photo sharing sites offer you?

The one thing that all photo sharing sites have in common is the ability to reach a very big audience. This is a great way for any photographer to be able to share their work. For the amateur photographer who wants to test the waters and see if their photography is any good this is a great way of finding out.

People can comment on your photos, like them and even with the right sites pay you for copies of your images, just as simple images or even on a range of different merchandise. Some sites even have the ability to earn you money on your photographs when people view them. Whilst this may not be a lot per view, with a huge number of people using the site it can quickly add up.

Photo sharing sites of course offer the option to look at other people’s photographs and even ask questions. This might help you to improve your photography.

Check the details

Different photo sharing platforms offer different terms to those individuals who use their sites. Therefore, it is important to read through all of the details before you decide which site is right for you. Whilst all of them offer money for sales of your photography there are those that also offer you payment when your photographs are viewed as well. You might want to opt for a site that does this to make a little money quite quickly. One of the most important things that you should look at is how much any site that you are looking at takes in terms of fees. This can vary from one site to another, so it is important to take this into consideration when making your choice. Read up on the terms and conditions as well of any site that you are considering so that you know exactly what to expect. Some of the sites offer premium membership with access to more advanced features, you may also want to consider whether this is a valuable selling point for you or not.

Now you know what to look for in photo sharing sites, you can now choose the right one for you and start uploading your best shots.